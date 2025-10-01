Elisabetta Franchi Spring/Summer 2026: Light and Shadow at Palazzo Acerbi
At Palazzo Acerbi, the storied Milanese landmark long known as the House of the Devil, Elisabetta Franchi staged her Spring/Summer 2026 runway show. The setting was more than an architectural backdrop. It was a symbolic gesture: reclaiming a space steeped in history, mystery, and strength, and transforming it into a stage for the maison’s vision of the future.
Between Light and Shadow
The collection unfolded as a dialogue between opposites—mystery and revelation, lightness and strength, history’s shadows and a new light tinged with pink. This interplay became the narrative thread of the season, celebrating a woman who seduces and commands, independent and magnetic, her identity written into every silhouette.
Fringes played a central role, falling freely or weaving through strategic cuts in tripolino, leather, and organza, opening into feather-light volumes. Transparency emerged through draped jersey and tulle inserts, while net-effect embroideries amplified a sense of movement. Dresses with fluid asymmetries conversed with capri trousers and low-waist skirts, while structured blazers emphasized the shoulders in a gesture of confidence. Knitwear, as delicate as a second skin, underscored natural elegance.
Outerwear with Presence
Outerwear became a defining feature. Blousons and pea coats in printed satin carried a raised texture reminiscent of ostrich leather. An oversized trench coat introduced a new chapter in Franchi’s outerwear vocabulary—imposing yet sensual, a study in functionality fused with seduction. Denim, meanwhile, embraced abrasions and fraying, capturing an urban spirit of liberation and ease.
A Palette of Contrasts
Color deepened the narrative of light and shadow. The collection alternated between black, butter, nude, and boudoir pink, with warm shades of cocoa and clay reinforcing the maison’s iconic tones. The contrasts underscored both duality and balance, reflecting the many dimensions of the Franchi woman.
Accessories and Statement Jewelry
Accessories carried the same attention to gesture and identity. Soft bags, whether oversized or miniature, were designed to move with the wearer. Footwear ranged from nappa or jersey mules to suede pumps and ostrich-effect slingbacks, grounding each look in versatility. Jewelry embraced scale and presence—large metal bracelets layered in multiples, signaling strength and individuality.
A Manifesto of Modern Femininity
The show was anchored by ten words projected as a manifesto: Empowerment, Femininity, Seduction, Determination, Beauty, Strength, Dedication, Energy, Evolution, Future. These terms served not as slogans but as keys to understanding the maison’s vision. The garments became more than clothing—they were instruments of self-expression, articulating identity, independence, and evolution.
The House and the Heritage
For Elisabetta Franchi, presenting this collection at Palazzo Acerbi aligned with the maison’s trajectory: honoring legacy while shaping the future. Since its founding in Bologna in the late 1990s, the brand has expanded into 78 countries with 93 flagship stores, its Milan showroom anchoring seasonal runway presentations. Known for its craftsmanship and Italian sartorial excellence, the maison continues to refine a global vision of modern femininity—sophisticated, powerful, and innately desirable.
Spring/Summer 2026 at Palazzo Acerbi confirmed that vision. Elisabetta Franchi offered not only garments but a declaration: light and shadow, history and future, all converging in the strength of a woman who defines herself through style.
