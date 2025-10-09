Pharrell Williams Elevates Alpine Luxury with Louis Vuitton’s 2026 Men’s Ski Collection

In his latest creative chapter for Louis Vuitton Men’s, Pharrell Williams continues to reshape the codes of luxury menswear through innovation, craftsmanship, and a distinctly modern worldview. The 2026 Men’s Ski Collection embodies this evolution—merging technical precision and sartorial sophistication to create a line that transcends the slopes. Rooted in the LVERS ideology, the collection celebrates a lifestyle defined by global connectedness, quality, and discernment, reflecting the mindset of a community united through style and purpose.