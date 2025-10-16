Latin American Fashion Summit 2025 Returns to the Miami Design District with a Dynamic Lineup of Global Industry Leaders
The Latin American Fashion Summit (LAFS) is returning to the Miami Design District for its seventh edition, promising one of its most impactful programs to date. Taking place November 2–4, 2025, at The Moore Building, the global, female-founded platform will once again spotlight the transformative power of Latin American creativity within the international fashion ecosystem.
Founded in 2018 by Estefanía Lacayo and Samantha Tams, LAFS has evolved into a leading force shaping how Latin fashion connects to the world. Through an expertly curated program that bridges business and creativity, this year’s summit will gather designers, founders, investors, and media alongside global retailers such as Net-A-Porter, Moda Operandi, Shopbop, Revolve, The Webster, Kirna Zabete, and Saks Global to explore the future of the fashion industry.
Driving the Future of Fashion
Now in its fourth consecutive year in Miami, LAFS continues to deepen its role as a cultural and commercial bridge between Latin America and the world. The 2025 agenda will spotlight timely themes including cross-border retail, artificial intelligence, sustainability, and brand storytelling, all framed through the lens of Latin innovation.
Over three days, attendees can expect thought-provoking panel discussions, fireside chats, and networking sessions. Key sessions include Monetize Your Influence, led by ShopMy Co-Founder and President Tiffany Lopinsky; Building The Dream Brand with Moda Operandi President April Henning and designer Jonathan Simkhai; and a conversation with Craig Robins, CEO of Dacra – Miami Design District.
LAFS is also expanding its wellness focus, partnering with Natura Bissé to introduce a curated series of beauty and longevity masterclasses. These sessions will highlight the importance of self-care within the creative community, adding a holistic dimension to the event experience.
Disney Joins the Conversation
In a powerful display of cross-industry collaboration, Disney will return as a leading partner, hosting a dedicated panel on creativity and innovation in fashion and entertainment. The brand will also engage directly with students through a meet & greet and an immersive museum-style exhibition, showcasing Disney’s legacy of storytelling and its influence on pop culture across generations.
Empowering Designers Through Pitch to LAFS
One of the most anticipated features of the summit, the Pitch to LAFS competition, continues to serve as a launchpad for emerging Latin American designers. Evaluated by a distinguished panel that includes Karla Martinez of Vogue Mexico, Elizabeth von der Goltz, Johanna Ortiz, and Carmen Busquets, the initiative connects rising brands with mentorship, capital, and international exposure.
Since its inception in 2018, Pitch to LAFS has helped propel names such as Baobab, Studio Conchita, and Curatoria, offering participants access to global buyers and distribution opportunities.
As Co-Founder Estefanía Lacayo explained:
“The ‘before and after’ of each story is living proof of what happens when you give talent the right platform and the right tools. Today, Pitch to LAFS stands as the perfect stage to elevate Latin American designers and bring their voices to the world.”
Estefanía Lacayo, Co-Founder, Latin American Fashion Summit (LAFS)
Co-Founder Samantha Tams echoed this sentiment, emphasizing its impact on long-term business growth: “Pitch to LAFS has proven to be a true catalyst for Latin American brands. Whether winners or not, every participant gains direct access to industry decision-makers, invaluable feedback, and global exposure.”
A Curated Retail Experience
Further bridging the gap between creativity and commerce, LAFS will host its Curated Pop-Up, a retail activation featuring over 35 hand-selected brands. The experience connects designers with international buyers, press, and consumers through a dynamic showcase of craftsmanship and design innovation. By fostering collaboration and real-time market access, the Pop-Up underscores LAFS’s mission to expand the visibility and reach of Latin talent.
Strategic Partnerships and Global Connectivity
This year’s summit will also emphasize networking through matchmaking sessions, curated dinners, and immersive brand activations. Partnerships with global leaders in fashion, beauty, spirits, and hospitality will spotlight Miami’s growing reputation as an international fashion hub linking Latin America with North America and Europe.
Zacapa, the premium sponsor of spirits, will once again present the Visionary of the Year Award during the summit’s closing cocktail event, an initiative that takes on special meaning as the rum brand celebrates its 50th anniversary, honoring visionaries who redefine excellence in design and creativity.
Beyond the Summit
More than a three-day event, LAFS operates as a year-round ecosystem that fuels growth through mentorship programs, retail collaborations, educational content, and global partnerships. Its popular LAFS podcast continues to elevate the stories of designers and cultural innovators, while its mentorship network and editorial initiatives create tangible pathways for success.
“This year, LAFS raises the bar on meaningful connections and measurable outcomes. We’re bringing the most ambitious founders, retailers, and partners together to open new markets for Latin talent and to prove that culture and commerce can scale hand in hand.”
Samantha Tams, Co-Founder, Latin American Fashion Summit (LAFS)
A Platform Defining the Future of Latin American Fashion
As LAFS prepares to welcome its international community to the Miami Design District this November, it continues to reinforce its position as a cultural and business accelerator for Latin American fashion. With an expanded agenda, influential sponsors, including Kering, Natura Bissé, Disney, Maison Perrier, and Mr. C Hotels, and a commitment to shaping global narratives, LAFS stands as the definitive gateway connecting Latin American creativity with the world.
