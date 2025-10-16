Latin American Fashion Summit 2025 Returns to the Miami Design District with a Dynamic Lineup of Global Industry Leaders

Founded in 2018 by Estefanía Lacayo and Samantha Tams, LAFS has evolved into a leading force shaping how Latin fashion connects to the world. Through an expertly curated program that bridges business and creativity, this year’s summit will gather designers, founders, investors, and media alongside global retailers such as Net-A-Porter, Moda Operandi, Shopbop, Revolve, The Webster, Kirna Zabete, and Saks Global to explore the future of the fashion industry.