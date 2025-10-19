Korman Jewel House Redefines Austin Luxury with the Opening of Its New Flagship on North Lamar
A new chapter of Austin luxury has arrived with the debut of Korman Jewel House, an architectural masterpiece and immersive jewelry destination redefining the city’s fine jewelry landscape. Opening at 2901 North Lamar Boulevard, the flagship marks a bold evolution for Korman, Austin’s leading independent jeweler since 1973.
Designed for celebration, The Jewel House invites guests into a 11,000-square-foot sanctuary where artistry, architecture, and craftsmanship meet. The project, envisioned by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture in collaboration with Kelle Contine Interior Design, transforms a once-abandoned corner—formerly home to The University Cyclery—into a beacon of timeless design overlooking Shoal Creek.
Architecture Rooted in Austin’s Spirit
Set among heritage live oaks and inspired by the classic villas of Pemberton Heights, The Jewel House balances grandeur with approachability. Its design channels the comfort and character of Austin’s architectural heritage while elevating the retail experience into an exploration of beauty and craft.
Inside, natural light filters through floor-to-ceiling windows and a central skylight, casting a soft glow over travertine walls, walnut and brass finishes, and an elegant grand staircase that connects each level. Overhead, custom chandeliers—suspended like layered necklaces—anchor the space, while a hand-painted de Gournay mural adorns the main-level lounge, setting an atmosphere that feels both refined and intimate.
The attention to detail extends to every element of hospitality. Secure on-site parking ensures a seamless arrival, while private viewing rooms offer discretion for guests seeking a more personalized experience
A Destination for Fine Timepieces
As an Official Rolex Jeweler and Service Center, The Jewel House delivers an unparalleled horological experience. The main level features new timepieces and an intimate Rolex lounge, while the upper floor showcases a Rolex Certified Pre-Owned Collector’s Corner—a first for Austin.
Below, a state-of-the-art Rolex Service Center offers visitors a rare glimpse into the craftsmanship behind their timepieces, with master watchmakers servicing watches in view. Beyond Rolex, Korman is also an Authorized Dealer for Tudor, Omega, Blancpain, Grand Seiko, and carries Ressence and Trilobe, two manufacturers exclusive to Korman in Texas.
A Celebration of Craftsmanship and Connection
Beyond its reputation for fine timepieces, The Jewel House reflects Korman’s enduring commitment to craftsmanship, community, and personal milestones. A dedicated bridal salon offers couples a private setting to explore custom engagement rings and wedding bands, with in-house master jewelers available for bespoke design, resizing, and repairs. As a proud partner of De Beers Origin, Korman ensures each diamond’s traceable provenance and ethical sourcing.
The fine jewelry offering spans a meticulously curated selection of international designers, including Single Stone, Viltier, FOPE, Artemer, Peruffo, Temple St. Clair, and Goshwara. New pieces arrive daily, ensuring the collection remains as dynamic as the clients it serves.
A Legacy Renewed
To mark this new era, Korman introduced a refreshed brand identity centered around a mirrored “K” icon, forming a diamond at its center—a nod to both the brand’s heritage and its contemporary vision.
Since its founding over 50 years ago, Korman has stood as a cornerstone of Austin’s luxury community, known for its integrity, artistry, and close relationship with clients. As the independent jeweler continues to evolve, The Jewel House embodies that spirit—an environment where craftsmanship meets connection, and where every visit feels like a moment worth celebrating.
