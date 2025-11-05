Kate Spade New York and NYLON Toast the Holidays at Chateau Marmont with Ice Spice and Laufey
Kate Spade New York and NYLON ushered in the holiday season last night with a spirited takeover of Chateau Marmont’s Penthouse. The event, named Holiday Duo-ets, reimagined the storied Los Angeles landmark as a wintertime playground celebrating friendship, music, and the art of gifting.
The evening set the tone for the holidays with treats tailored to spark delight: festive cocktails, relaxed piano sing-alongs, and a centerpiece snow sculpture shaped like Kate Spade New York’s signature Duo bag. The result was an elevated twist on cozy seasonal tradition, interpreted through the lens of fashion and pop culture.
Kate Spade New York Brand Ambassadors Ice Spice and Laufey led the celebration, joined by model Reign Judge and NYLON Members, who arrived with their Duo bags and closest friends in tow. The guest list featured an array of creatives and tastemakers including Kelsey Anderson, Rachael Kirkconnell, Baron Schoenvogel, Zoi Lerma, Pau Dictado, Luna Montana, Kaisy Mae O'Reilly, Ava Michelle, Sophia Del Rio, Armanda Toungui, Betsy-Blue English, Caitlin Carmichael, and more.
A Holiday Campaign Made for Togetherness
Inspired by Kate Spade New York’s Spark Something Beautiful holiday campaign, the event embraced an elevated yet playful approach to seasonal celebration. The theme of duo-ets speaks to the beauty of shared experiences, underscoring the brand’s connection-driven ethos and its renewed focus on reaching a rising generation of fashion fans.
At the center of the campaign is the Duo bag, a multifunctional silhouette that references duality, versatility, and meaningful ties. The design nods to the way style and lifestyle intertwine, mirroring the multi-hyphenated lives of its wearers. Guests showcased the accessory throughout the evening, which gave a personal, fashionable throughline to the event’s visual storytelling.
“There’s something truly magical about the holidays, especially when shared with friends. Collaborating with NYLON to bring our ‘Holiday Duo-ets’ celebration to life was the perfect way to capture that spirit. From our guests to the music to the DUO bag at the center of it all, the evening beautifully reflected the joy of connection and the magic of gifting that defines the Kate Spade New York holiday season.”
Kaisy O’Reilly, SVP of Marketing at Kate Spade New York
Chateau Marmont’s Penthouse, Reimagined
To celebrate, the penthouse was transformed into a seasonal retreat pairing whimsy with modern style. The atmosphere flickered between intimate and glamorous, weaving in charismatic touches like piano-led sing-alongs that encouraged guests to lean into the night’s collaborative theme.
Thoughtful details, including the snow sculpture of the Duo bag, offered interactive moments for guests to explore. The playful installation was an ode to the beloved shape, while also a clever reminder that gifting is often most meaningful when it connects design with personal storytelling.
A Celebration of Giving
Serving as a touchpoint for the holiday season, the celebration positioned Kate Spade New York as a destination for holiday gifting. The newly launched Holiday Gift Guide is now available on katespade.com, spotlighting a curated mix of accessories, ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, and home décor intended to inspire this year’s exchanges.
NYLON’s New Community
The partnership extended beyond celebration. The event highlighted NYLON Membership, designed for culture-shapers seeking community-driven experiences throughout the year. Members receive access to special events, brand collaborations, VIP entry during cultural pillars like Coachella Valley and Miami Art Week, priority access to coveted reservations and concert tickets, one-of-a-kind experiences, and product opportunities sourced from NYLON’s expanding network of collaborators.
