Kate Spade New York and NYLON Toast the Holidays at Chateau Marmont with Ice Spice and Laufey

“There’s something truly magical about the holidays, especially when shared with friends. Collaborating with NYLON to bring our ‘Holiday Duo-ets’ celebration to life was the perfect way to capture that spirit. From our guests to the music to the DUO bag at the center of it all, the evening beautifully reflected the joy of connection and the magic of gifting that defines the Kate Spade New York holiday season.”

Kaisy O’Reilly, SVP of Marketing at Kate Spade New York