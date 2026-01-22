Chiara Ferragni Fronts GUESS Spring Summer 2026 in a Campaign That Revisits Iconic Glamour
GUESS is opening a new chapter in its global fashion narrative with the announcement of Chiara Ferragni as the face of its Spring Summer 2026 campaign. Revealed on January 21, 2026, the collaboration positions the Italian entrepreneur and fashion icon at the center of a visual story that balances nostalgia with forward momentum, a pairing that feels intentional rather than retrospective.
Shot by the Morelli Brothers, whose cinematic approach has become a signature in luxury fashion imagery, the campaign leans into contrast as both an aesthetic and a message. Alternating between black-and-white compositions and saturated color, the visuals reference GUESS’s most recognizable campaigns while translating them for a social-first era that values immediacy and authenticity.
A Dialogue Between Past and Present
Ferragni’s presence signals more than a casting decision. The campaign frames her as a bridge between the brand’s legacy and its evolving identity, one shaped by digital fluency, personal storytelling, and modern femininity. The imagery highlights this duality through portraits that shift between polished restraint and casual confidence, mirroring the balance GUESS aims to strike for Spring Summer 2026.
Paul Marciano, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of GUESS, emphasized that alignment, noting that Ferragni’s energy and style reflect the spirit of the collection and the multifaceted nature of the GUESS woman.
Reinterpreting the American Dream
At the collection level, Spring Summer 2026 revisits GUESS’s interpretation of the American Dream, filtered through a contemporary point of view. Classic brand codes are reworked with renewed confidence, drawing inspiration from the imagery of the Texan cowboy and expansive landscapes, but reframed as a story of independence, self-expression, and modern femininity.
Signature elements return with purpose. The Bellflower Pants and the iconic bandage dress make their reappearance as symbols of sensuality and strength, reinforcing the brand’s long-standing relationship with glamour. Alongside them, elevated tailoring, fresh silhouettes, and statement denim trace GUESS’s evolution from its West Coast origins to its current presence on global runways.
The Camden Bag Takes Center Stage
One accessory emerges as a focal point of the season. The Camden Bag, described as Ferragni’s new favorite, anchors the campaign as a defining piece for Spring Summer 2026. With its sculpted silhouette, refined detailing, and tactile finish, the bag reflects GUESS’s emphasis on versatility and longevity, functioning as both a statement and an everyday companion.
Ferragni styled the Camden Bag across multiple looks in the campaign, treating it as an extension of her personal aesthetic rather than a standalone accessory. She described it as “the perfect blend of attitude, elegance, and everyday ease,” a sentiment that encapsulates the broader direction of the collection.
A Return That Feels Personal
For Ferragni, the collaboration carries personal significance, marking nearly thirteen years since her first project with GUESS. Reflecting on the experience, she shared that the campaign arrived at a moment of renewal in her life, allowing her to express who she is today with clarity and intention.
Her words underscore the emotional tone of the campaign, which prioritizes individuality over perfection and narrative over spectacle. Each look reveals a different facet of her identity, reinforcing the idea of the modern woman as self-defined rather than prescriptive.
A Global Launch Ahead
The GUESS Spring Summer 2026 campaign will debut globally in February 2026 across print, digital, and social platforms, with the collection available in GUESS stores worldwide and online at guess.com.
