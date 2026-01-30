Fashion for Health While Looking Fabulous
For many women, what we wear has become part of how we take care of ourselves. Clothing that feels comfortable for long days and offers protection when we’re outside can make everyday health easier to maintain. From fabrics that feel good on the skin to pieces designed to shield us from the sun, fashion plays an important role in daily wellbeing.
There’s good reason for that shift. Long-term sun exposure remains one of the leading contributors to premature skin aging and skin cancer, while ill-fitting or restrictive clothing can affect comfort, posture, and how we move through the day. As a result, designers are paying closer attention to fabric technology, UV protection, breathability, and fit, creating pieces that do more than look good. They help support healthier habits simply by being easy to wear.
The brands featured here design with that broader view of health in mind. Some prioritize comfort and ease, others focus on sun protection, but all are designed to support the body throughout the day. Together, they show how getting dressed can be one of the simplest ways to look after yourself, with pieces that feel polished, wearable, and naturally integrated into daily life.
Brands Designing for Everyday Health
WISKII Active
How WISKII Makes Wellness Wearable and Refined
WISKII Active proves that activewear can be both health-supportive and genuinely elegant. Designed for women who move through the day with intention, the brand blends sculpting performance fabrics with refined silhouettes that feel just as appropriate in the studio as they do out in the world.
One of WISKII’s signatures is its ability to soften performance wear. Fabrics made from a nylon and LYCRA spandex blend offer moisture-wicking comfort and sculpting support, while design details like scalloped edges and thoughtful silhouettes give the collections a distinctly feminine feel. This is activewear that blends seamlessly into daily life, whether that means Pilates, travel, or simply staying comfortable while on the move.
Our Favorites
WISKII’s most iconic offering, the Elegant Scallop Edit, draws inspiration from the ocean and the fluidity of freediving. Signature scalloped details add softness and visual interest while maintaining a sculpted, supportive fit. A standout piece from the collection is the Scallop Cropped Long Sleeve Top, finished with a half-moon scalloped edge that subtly flatters the body.
For a bolder, more modern take, the Color Block Edit introduces halter-neck and off-the-shoulder silhouettes, elevated through flat-locked seams and sculpting construction. The Long Sleeve Scallop Colorblock Top stands out as a chic two-in-one design, featuring an integrated bra and scalloped hem for a polished, confident look.
Rounding out the brand’s range is the Après Solace Edit, inspired by winter escapes and après-ski elegance. The Long Sleeve Half-Zip Full Length Unitard anchors the collection with a convertible collar, removable pads, discreet pockets, and a flattering full-length fit designed for both comfort and movement.
Love All Tennis
Where Style Supports Movement and Wellbeing
Love All Tennis approaches fashion for health through the lens of heritage, craftsmanship, and everyday movement. Founded by designer Kate Davis, the brand reimagines classic tennis silhouettes with a modern sensibility, creating pieces that feel as elegant off the court as they do in motion. The result is clothing designed to support an active lifestyle while honoring timeless style.
Inspired by summers spent on East Coast tennis courts, Love All Tennis captures the grace and rhythm of the sport. Each piece is crafted to move comfortably, flatter a wide range of bodies, and encourage confidence through thoughtful design. Made locally in New York City, the brand emphasizes quality, fit, and longevity, reinforcing the idea that clothing meant for movement should also be built to last.
Our Favorites
The Virginia Dress is a standout for its balance of structure and ease. Crafted from UV-protective Lycra spandex, it features narrow pleats and a contrasting elastic waistband that allows for comfortable movement while maintaining a polished silhouette.
Equally iconic, the Ainsley Dress offers a sleeveless silhouette with a flattering pleated skirt designed for breathability and fluid motion. Its clean lines and ultra-soft fabric make it as wearable for everyday outings as it is for time on the court.
For versatile layering, the Tracy Top adds a vintage-inspired touch with gingham trim and a flattering V-neckline, delivering lightweight sun protection with a distinctly feminine feel.
Coolibar
How Coolibar Makes Sun Protection Stylish
Coolibar has long been at the forefront of sun-protective fashion, redefining what it means to dress for health without sacrificing style. Known for creating clothing that blocks more than 98 percent of UVA and UVB rays with UPF 50+ protection, the brand approaches sun safety as an everyday. The result is a collection of pieces designed to be worn often, lived in comfortably, and styled effortlessly.
What sets Coolibar apart is its commitment to blending science-backed protection with elevated design. Its Mott50 Edition collections in particular push sunwear into a more refined, fashion-forward space, proving that coverage can feel polished. Lightweight, breathable fabrics and thoughtful silhouettes make these pieces easy to wear from morning through evening, whether traveling, dining outdoors, or spending long days in the sun.
Our Favorites
The Hydra Tie Pants with Overlap Detail from the Mott50 x Coolibar collaboration are a standout for their balance of elegance and ease. Crafted from the brand’s Aire™ fabric, they feature a wide-leg silhouette, front overlap, and polished waist tie, offering a flattering fit with all-day comfort. The fabric feels silky-soft, packs easily for travel, and provides UPF 50+ protection, making these pants ideal for beachside lunches or resort evenings.
For warm-weather versatility, the Samos Wrap Skirt delivers airy coverage with a sarong-style design and flirty ruffle trim. Lightweight and adjustable, it layers seamlessly over swimwear or pairs with a simple tank for effortless summer style.
Rounding out the selection is the Captiva 2.0 Shirt Dress, a timeless wardrobe staple designed for sun-safe sophistication. Featuring a tie waist, long sleeves with French cuffs, side slits, and gold mother-of-pearl buttons, it’s crafted from FlexTwill™ fabric that offers stretch, breathability, and UPF 50+ protection.
Bonus: Lorna Murray
Lorna Murray and the Power of Sun-Smart Accessories
Lorna Murray shows how a single, well-designed accessory can play a meaningful role in everyday health. Best known for her signature pleated hats, the Australian designer creates pieces that offer stylish sun protection while elevating an outfit.
Lightweight, foldable, and easy to travel with, Lorna Murray hats are designed to be worn often, encouraging consistent sun-safe habits without feeling restrictive. Crafted using natural fibers and traditional artisanal techniques, each piece balances comfort, functionality, and timeless appeal.
The Value of What We Wear Every Day
Taking care of your health often comes down to everyday choices. Clothing that feels good to wear, offers protection, and works across the day can support wellbeing in subtle ways. Over time, those pieces become part of a routine, worn often and without much thought. They’re chosen for how they feel over hours, how they hold up, and how easily they fit into daily life. That kind of ease is what makes healthy habits easier to sustain.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.