Public School New York and Yondr Reclaim the After Party With a Phone-Free New York Fashion Week Moment
On Wednesday, February 11, New York Fashion Week traded screens for connection as Public School New York partnered with Yondr to host Everything Is Now, the official Public School after party. Staged at Marquee, the evening introduced a rare proposition to the NYFW calendar: a fully immersive, phone-free nightlife experience.
The collaboration marked Public School New York’s return to Fashion Week after a six-year hiatus and underscored a shared belief between both brands. Creativity, culture, and genuine connection thrive when attention is undivided.
A Night Designed for Presence
Upon arrival, guests placed their phones into Yondr’s signature lockable pouches, which remained with them throughout the night. Designated phone-use areas were available, but the intention was clear. No phones. No distractions. Just the experience.
The result was a room that felt palpably different from the typical Fashion Week after party. Conversations lingered. Music commanded attention. Movement replaced documentation. In an industry often driven by instant capture and online validation, the absence of screens felt intentional and refreshing.
Familiar Faces, Fully Present
The guest list reflected the intersection of fashion, music, and nightlife that has long defined Public School’s cultural orbit. Attendees included G-Eazy, Algee Smith, Stretch Armstrong, Everett Taylor, Eli Escobar, and Charley Watson, among others.
Without the glow of phones, the focus shifted back to the room itself. Music, energy, and human interaction shaped the night, aligning seamlessly with Public School’s ethos of lived-in luxury and real-world expression.
Yondr and the Power of Unplugging
Founded in 2014 by CEO Graham Dugoni, Yondr has become a global force in the phone-free movement. The company works across concerts, comedy, Broadway, schools, and cultural events, securing more than 20 million phones worldwide across over 45 countries since its inception.
At its core, Yondr’s patented pouch system reframes live experiences as moments meant to be felt, not recorded. For Fashion Week, a space where content creation often eclipses presence, the partnership offered a meaningful counterpoint. Creativity was allowed to unfold without interruption, and the night belonged entirely to those in the room.
Public School New York Returns With Intention
Public School New York’s Fashion Week return carries weight. Founded by Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne, the brand has long been recognized for redefining American luxury menswear through ease, tailoring, and the idea of perfect imperfection.
Rooted in the enduring fantasy of New York City, Public School continues to explore what modern dressing looks like when aspiration meets reality. The Yondr partnership echoed that philosophy beyond the runway, translating it into an experience where authenticity and presence were the ultimate luxury.
When Fashion Week Slows Down to Move Forward
Everything Is Now did more than host an after party. It proposed a recalibration of how fashion is experienced in real time. By removing devices and encouraging attention, Public School New York and Yondr created a moment that felt rare in today’s cultural landscape.
For one night during New York Fashion Week, the city remembered what it feels like to look up, tune in, and be exactly where you are.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.