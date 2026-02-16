CAMPILLO Fall Winter 2026 Explores Identity Through Possibility and Restraint
On February 16, 2026, CAMPILLO presented its Fall Winter 2026 collection at BOOM at The Standard High Line during New York Fashion Week. Designed by Patricio Campillo, the collection, titled Possibility and Restraint, unfolded as a quiet but rigorous meditation on how clothing participates in shaping identity.
This season, CAMPILLO turns inward. The collection examines clothing not simply as adornment, but as a system that reorganizes the body both internally and externally. The runway reflected two interwoven perspectives: how garments help reconcile who we are with how we move through the world, and how silhouette itself becomes a tool that actively alters the body.
Clothing as a Psychological Structure
The first focus of Fall Winter 2026 centers on personal transformation. CAMPILLO considers how wearing a garment can shift posture, confidence, and temperament. Clothing becomes part of the active construction of identity, influencing how individuals project themselves outward and how they are perceived in return. Garments act as structures that guide the psyche, quietly directing new ways of being seen.
This idea extends beyond appearance. In Campillo’s vision, clothing participates in shaping behavior, encouraging restraint or authority through form. Identity is presented as something continuously formed through these interactions, not as a fixed state.
Silhouette as a Tool for Becoming
The second perspective explores how clothing visually reshapes the body. Silhouettes are used to create presence, making the wearer appear sharper, more contained, or more imposing. This ability to redirect form reinforces the idea that identity is constantly negotiated. Clothing becomes a vehicle that extends the body, redirects movement, and affects how space is occupied.
This philosophy is embedded directly into the construction of the garments. For Fall Winter 2026, structure takes precedence, with textiles functioning almost as a second skin layered over an underlying framework. Each piece is designed to exist independently of fabric, echoing the belief that the self exists independently of outward expression. Internal scaffolding allows the garments to convey controlled volume, deliberate posture, and engineered restraint.
“Ultimately, the collection suggests that clothing holds a transformative power not only in how it makes us look, but in how it makes us feel. Identity becomes something sculpted, rehearsed, discovered, and reaffirmed through the garments we choose.”
Patricio Campillo, Founder of CAMPILLO
Tailoring, Craft, and Cultural Reference
The human body remains the center of all perception throughout the collection. Tailoring, a cornerstone of CAMPILLO, is positioned as a way of inhabiting oneself. Jewel-toned silks, rich suede, and horsehair trimmings appear across charro-inspired tailoring, referencing Mexican heritage while remaining grounded in modern form.
The Fall Winter 2026 lineup features cropped jackets, sharp shoulders, and elongated trousers, all of which have become signatures of the brand. These elements work together to create garments that guide movement and posture, reinforcing the collection’s central themes of restraint and intention.
Collaboration and Material Innovation
Continuing CAMPILLO’s ongoing relationship with Tequila Don Julio, front row guests received Tequila Don Julio 70 Añejo Cristalino mini bottles adorned with charms crafted in Mexico. These accessories were made using agave fibers from Tequila Don Julio, underscoring a shared commitment to natural processes and artisan craft.
Footwear and accessories further expanded the collection’s material dialogue. CAMPILLO once again collaborated with APICCAPS and Mariano Shoes, a Portuguese brand with eight decades of artisanal expertise. Their second collaboration introduced a capsule featuring a classic boot in four colors, leather loafers with artisanal leather soles, and leather belts. Bags shown on the runway were produced with Belcinto, a Portuguese leather goods manufacturer known for durable, high-quality accessories.
Materials used across footwear and bags were developed through the BioShoes4all project, reinforcing APICCAPS’ focus on innovation, research, and advanced material development. Select looks were also styled with lifestyle adaptations of the Total 90 football boot provided by Nike, reflecting Campillo’s longstanding interest in the intersection of sport and fashion.
A Collection Rooted in Becoming
Fall Winter 2026 serves as a reminder that clothing is not merely decorative. Within CAMPILLO’s framework, garments become tools for constructing and experiencing identity. Through disciplined tailoring, structural clarity, and deep respect for craft, Possibility and Restraint positions clothing as something that shapes not just how we look, but how we exist within ourselves and the world around us.
