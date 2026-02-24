Alice + Olivia Fall Winter 2026 Reimagines the Gilded Age for Modern New York Style

The season reads as intentionally theatrical yet grounded in wearability. Bendet approaches the period not as costume reference but as a lens through which to explore contemporary femininity. As she explains, “The Gilded Age was an era of beautiful dressing, and also a time of extremes in terms of wealth and industrial development. It feels relevant now.” She continues, “The idea is to take the Victorian elements – opulent embroideries, lace, tapestries and silks – and make them modern.”