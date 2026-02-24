Alice + Olivia Fall Winter 2026 Reimagines the Gilded Age for Modern New York Style
For Fall Winter 2026, Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet turns its attention to one of fashion’s most visually rich eras and gives it a distinctly modern pulse. Presented in New York, the 46 look collection revisits the grandeur and industrial ambition of the Gilded Age while reframing its opulence for today’s wardrobe.
The season reads as intentionally theatrical yet grounded in wearability. Bendet approaches the period not as costume reference but as a lens through which to explore contemporary femininity. As she explains, “The Gilded Age was an era of beautiful dressing, and also a time of extremes in terms of wealth and industrial development. It feels relevant now.” She continues, “The idea is to take the Victorian elements – opulent embroideries, lace, tapestries and silks – and make them modern.”
Welcome to the Gilded Age, Rewritten
Romance Meets Industrial Edge
The Fall 2026 lineup thrives on contrast. Traditional feminine craft is set against pragmatic, modern wardrobe staples. Intricate gold and pearl embroideries, corsetry, sweeping ball skirts, and Victorian silk slip dresses appear alongside denim, sharply tailored trousers, puffer jackets, and faux fur robe coats.
This duality forms the backbone of the collection. Nothing feels purely nostalgic. Instead, the pieces reflect a woman comfortable navigating both heritage and progress.
A subtle glam rock current runs through the palette of black, ivory, silver, gold, and burgundy, lending the collection a sharper attitude beneath its romantic surface.
Statement Dressing Takes the Lead
Corsetry and Embroidery as Power Tools
Throughout the collection, corsets emerge as a central motif. A black corset detailed with gold baroque embroidery is paired with black trousers finished with gold chain link belts. Elsewhere, a floor sweeping Victorian jacket trimmed in ivory lace is layered over a blouse and silk mini skirt, reinforcing the collection’s push and pull between structure and softness.
Off the shoulder organza tops appear with flared jeans intricately embroidered in gold, while evening pieces lean into heightened drama through detachable bustles, sculptural capes, and extended trains. Paillette embroidered skirts catch the light with a candlelike shimmer, and crystal heat set denim introduces a more contemporary form of surface decoration.
The overall effect is textured and dimensional, built to command attention without sacrificing the brand’s signature femininity.
The Return of the Going Out Top
Early 2000s Energy, Elevated
One of the season’s most commercially resonant themes is the revival of the going out top. The concept taps into the early 2000s ritual of finding a statement piece to pair with denim for a night out.
Crystal and velvet corsets, stretch lace bustiers, and a chain mail beaded camisole anchor this category. The goal is luxury that still feels effortless.
“Every top is a piece of candy.”
Stacey Bendet
The strategy reflects Alice + Olivia’s ongoing ability to balance fantasy dressing with pieces designed for real wardrobe rotation.
Technology Meets Handcraft
AI Supports the Embroidery Process
Behind the scenes, the brand introduced proprietary artificial intelligence technology to generate photoreal renderings of original embroideries and embellishments. The AI system is used to enhance precision and streamline communication with artisans while maintaining full creative control within the design studio.
The move signals a notable evolution in process, pairing traditional couture techniques with modern digital tools without compromising the hand driven identity of the collection.
Beauty and Styling Complete the Narrative
Beauty direction reinforced the collection’s romantic framework. Models wore pearl accented braids threaded with gold and crystal, paired with clean, luminous skin and a rich, dark red lip. Pink manicures adorned with pearls added a final detail, timed to coincide with the Valentine’s Day presentation.
The look struck a balance between polish and theatricality, aligning closely with the collection’s broader mood.
Surrogate’s Court Becomes a Living Tableau
A Historic New York Setting
The presentation unfolded inside New York’s Surrogate’s Court, formerly known as the Hall of Records. The Beaux Arts landmark, originally constructed during the Gilded Age, provided an architecturally appropriate setting for the collection’s narrative.
Guests entered through a series of immersive vignettes designed to evoke 19th century opulence and industrial progress. The main hall featured a grand staircase draped with an oversized pearl necklace and an ornate turn of the century camera overlooking a gilded bedroom scene.
Elsewhere, a towering 20 foot gown functioned as a theatrical curtain. Crystal encrusted books, including Mark Twain’s The Gilded Age, established a literary note, while an antique automobile, clock, and travel trunks referenced the era’s spirit of movement and innovation.
Glamour With Intent
Alice + Olivia’s Fall Winter 2026 collection underscores Stacey Bendet’s ongoing interest in fashion as both fantasy and function. By merging Victorian romance with modern attitude and introducing AI supported craftsmanship, the brand presents a wardrobe that feels historically informed yet forward looking.
At its core, the season argues that ornament, drama, and femininity remain powerful tools in contemporary dressing.
