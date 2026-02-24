Model backstage in black knit couture with braided hair and white eye makeup
Valerian Hughes presents rêve éveillé at New York Fashion WeekPhoto Credit: Bridgett Ezzard
Valerian Hughes Debuts RÊVE ÉVEILLÉ at New York Fashion Week With Live Art Performance

The Paris Couture House Transforms Prince George Ballroom Into an Immersive Runway and Art Exhibition
During New York Fashion Week, Maison Valerian Hughes introduced its latest haute couture collection, RÊVE ÉVEILLÉ, through an immersive presentation at the historic Prince George Ballroom in Manhattan. The Paris-based house, known for architectural couture and culturally driven narratives, framed the evening as more than a runway, positioning the event as a layered performance that merged fashion, fine art, and live creation.

Staged on February 16 at 7:30 PM, the presentation unfolded as a hybrid experience combining couture silhouettes with sculptural installations and surreal textile artworks. The format underscored the brand’s ongoing interest in expanding how couture is experienced beyond the traditional catwalk.

RÊVE ÉVEILLÉ: A New Haute Couture Narrative

Ethereal Volume Meets Cultural Symbolism

The collection features 20 haute couture looks that explore sculptural lines, airy volume, and surrealist references filtered through Caribbean symbolism and Parisian refinement. The garments continue Valerian Hughes’ signature approach, where architectural construction meets storytelling rooted in heritage.

The house positions this season as part of a broader narrative evolution, reinforcing its reputation for couture that balances technical precision with conceptual depth.

Close-up of couture beauty look for Valerian Hughes rêve éveilléPhoto Credit: Bridgett Ezzard

When the Runway Becomes an Art Studio

Live Painting Adds a Performative Layer

One of the evening’s defining moments came through a live art performance. During the show, a contemporary painter created an original artwork directly on a haute couture piece in real time. The finished couture-art hybrid is scheduled to be auctioned following the presentation.

This intersection of disciplines reinforced the brand’s interest in couture as a living medium, capable of transformation even after the garment leaves the atelier.

The art component was supported by painter Ross Pino, while choreography was led by Danielle Johnson Adams, further expanding the show’s multidisciplinary scope.

Beauty Direction: The Awaken Dream

Backstage at Valerian Hughes rêve éveillé during New York fashion weekPhoto Credit: Bridgett Ezzard

Hair Honors Ancestral Craft

The beauty concept, titled The Awaken Dream and directed by Marcello Costa, approached hair and makeup as extensions of the collection’s emotional narrative. Braided hairstyles were selected to honor origins and heritage, referencing one of the oldest known hair traditions and its role as a universal marker of identity and craftsmanship.

The structured braids provided a grounded visual foundation, allowing the broader dream narrative to unfold through the rest of the styling.

White Shadow Signals Renewal

Makeup centered on pure white shadow layered across the eyelids to evoke awakening and clarity. The effect created a diffused, luminous finish designed to read as a veil of light across the skin. According to the show notes, the intention was not opacity but radiance, reinforcing the collection’s theme of elevation and new beginnings.

Hair leadership was credited to Ally Brown, supported by the #teammarcellocosta team.

The Designer Behind the Vision

Valerian Hughes, a French Caribbean haute couture designer, has built his reputation through architectural silhouettes and culturally grounded storytelling presented across international cultural institutions. The RÊVE ÉVEILLÉ presentation continues that trajectory, positioning the house within the evolving conversation around experiential couture.

Production and creative execution were led by La Renaissance Paris and Iconic Frame Productions, with Jamila Sangaré serving as Executive Producer and Artistic Director. Additional key roles included Mickey Boom overseeing VIP casting coordination and Barbara King managing casting and logistics.

A Multi-Sensory Direction for Couture

Valerian Hughes presents rêve éveillé at New York fashion week with a live art performancePhoto Credit: Bridgett Ezzard

By combining runway presentation, live painting, and exhibition elements, Maison Valerian Hughes used New York Fashion Week as a platform to test how couture can operate within a broader artistic framework.

RÊVE ÉVEILLÉ suggests a house increasingly interested in dialogue between disciplines. The Prince George Ballroom setting, with its historic grandeur, provided an appropriately theatrical backdrop for a collection built on dream logic and sculptural form.

As experiential fashion presentations continue to gain traction across global fashion weeks, Valerian Hughes’ latest showing signals a clear commitment to couture that moves, evolves, and engages the audience in real time.
