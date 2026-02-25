Models in faux fur coats and silk dresses from Alabama Muse Bellissima FW 26/27
Alabama Muse Bellissima FW 26/27 showcases faux fur coats at Milan Fashion WeekPhoto Courtesy of Alabama Muse
Alabama Muse FW 2026/2027 Bellissima Collection Channels Italian Cinema at Milan Fashion Week

Inspired by Neorealist Film Icons and Crafted Entirely in Italy, the Bellissima Collection Explores Ethical Luxury, Cinematic Elegance, and Modern Feminine Design
Alabama Muse turns its gaze to the silver screen this season. For Fall Winter 2026/2027, the Italian label unveils Bellissima, a collection shaped by the emotional depth of neorealist cinema and the enduring magnetism of Italy’s most iconic actresses.

The name itself carries weight. Bellissima, famously sung by Loredana Bertè and immortalized by Luchino Visconti’s film starring Anna Magnani, captures an idea that extends beyond beauty alone. It signals presence, character, and a certain Italian ease that travels well beyond national borders. That layered meaning forms the backbone of Alabama Muse’s latest offering.

Model in cream and brown faux fur coat over green jacquard skirt
Alabama Muse cream and brown faux fur coat, Bellissima FW 26/27Photo Courtesy of Alabama Muse

A Cinematic Point of Departure

Neorealism Meets Modern Wardrobe

The Bellissima Fall Winter 2026/2027 collection unfolds through a distinctly cinematic lens. Drawing on a neorealist visual language, the brand frames the season around a vision of timeless elegance paired with disciplined design.

The creative direction reflects years of immersion in fashion’s editorial sphere, particularly during the Franca Sozzani era at Vogue. That foundation, enriched by close observation of international designers and a longstanding passion for emotionally driven cinema, informs the collection’s measured and intentional mood.

Names like Sophia, Claudia, Gina, Monica, Silvana, Virna, and Nannarella serve as guiding muses. Their influence appears not as costume reference, but as an undercurrent of strength and self-possession woven into the garments.

Model in black textured coat with ivory faux fur collar, Alabama Muse FW 26/27
Alabama Muse Bellissima black faux fur coat, Milan Fashion Week FW 26/27Photo Courtesy of Alabama Muse

Tailoring With Purpose

An Ethical Approach to Luxury Fashion

Precision tailoring anchors the Alabama Muse winter lineup. Every piece is constructed with longevity in mind, reflecting what the brand describes as a conscious vision of beauty.

The collection is entirely Made in Italy and produced in limited quantities by specialized artisans. Fabric selection plays a central role, balancing heritage techniques with ongoing research into proportion and volume. This dialogue between tradition and innovation reinforces the house’s commitment to authentic sustainability grounded in responsibility and material integrity.

Notably, all furs in the collection are animal free, underscoring the label’s position that elegance and ethics can coexist within contemporary luxury fashion.

Model in black faux fur coat with white trim and evening dress
Alabama Muse black faux fur coat and cocktail dress, Milan Fashion Week FW 26/27Photo Courtesy of Alabama Muse

Texture, Volume, and Signature Codes

Outerwear Takes the Lead

Outerwear drives the visual narrative this season. Rich, warm, and soft textiles shape silhouettes that feel both fluid and defined.

Key pieces include:

  • Round-neck jackets finished with toggles

  • Double-breasted and inlaid coats featuring contrasting double cuffs

  • Oversized unisex boxer coats

  • Long-wooled pea coats with intentionally unfinished contrasting hems

Collars trimmed with grosgrain introduce subtle structure, while select pieces are engineered to envelop the body with notable lightness.

Two house signatures continue to anchor the brand’s identity. The turquoise lining, present since Alabama Muse’s early collections, remains a quiet calling card. Internal straps allow coats to be worn backpack-style, adding a practical layer to otherwise refined outerwear.

Models in faux fur coats and silk dresses from Alabama Muse Bellissima FW 26/27
The Star Wardrobe Reimagined

Feminine Codes Return to the Spotlight

Beyond outerwear, Bellissima revisits classic feminine silhouettes with clarity and restraint.

The bustier appears as a central object of desire, designed to emphasize the waist with precision. It is paired with fitted skirts that glide smoothly across the hips, reinforcing the collection’s cinematic femininity.

Accessories extend the narrative. The debut of the new cossack hat and fur-inspired headdresses introduces a subtle nod to archival glamour, filtered through a contemporary lens.

Model in cream and brown faux fur coat over green jacquard skirt
Alabama Muse cream and brown faux fur coat, Bellissima FW 26/27Photo Courtesy of Alabama Muse

Under the Fur: A Notable First

Alabama Muse Introduces Slip Dresses

For the first time, Alabama Muse expands into slip dresses. Conceived as natural companions to the collection’s coats, these pieces introduce softness and movement into the lineup.

Rendered in silk and chiffon, the dresses appear in candy-toned hues punctuated by delicate red accents. Ton sur ton jacquard and contrasting details add depth while maintaining the label’s disciplined aesthetic.

The result is a layering story that feels intentional and cohesive, reinforcing the collection’s focus on wardrobe building rather than single-statement dressing.

Model in ivory silk slip dress with faux fur stole, Alabama Muse FW 26/27
Alabama Muse Bellissima ivory slip dress with red trim, Milan Fashion WeekPhoto Courtesy of Alabama Muse

Bellissima, by Design

With Fall Winter 2026/2027, Alabama Muse delivers a collection grounded in cinematic memory, Italian craftsmanship, and conscious material choices. Bellissima does not chase fleeting trends. Instead, it leans into character, construction, and quiet confidence.

As Milan Fashion Week continues to spotlight brands refining their identities, Alabama Muse stands firm in its lane. The message is clear. Beauty, when handled with care and conviction, still speaks volumes.
Models in faux fur coats and silk dresses from Alabama Muse Bellissima FW 26/27
