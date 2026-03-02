Elisabetta Franchi Fall/Winter 2026 at Milan Fashion Week Explores The Power of Being
During Milan Fashion Week, Elisabetta Franchi’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection unfolded inside Palazzo Acerbi, the historic venue that continues to serve as the Maison’s symbolic runway setting. Known as the “House of the Devil,” the space was reimagined as a stage defined by clarity and intention, where the narrative moved through shadow toward full self awareness.
This season’s concept, titled The Power of Being, positioned the collection within a dialogue between memory and momentum. The past remains present in the architecture and in the discipline of the garments, yet the emotional energy shifts toward assertion and control. Light operates not simply as an aesthetic tool but as direction, presence, and confidence.
Victorian Codes Rewritten for Fall/Winter 2026
For Fall/Winter 2026 at Milan Fashion Week, Franchi revisits Victorian imagery and strips it of sentimentality. The references are precise but never literal. Romantic elements do not resist darkness. They exist comfortably within it, reframed through a contemporary point of view.
Silhouettes carry the rigor of nineteenth century construction. Architectural bodices rise from wool coats and sharply tailored jackets, sculpting the figure with exacting precision. The waist becomes a focal point throughout the collection, emphasized through internal corsetry and glossy vinyl bustiers that carve a defined hourglass line.
This attention to structure reinforces the house’s ongoing exploration of power dressing through a distinctly feminine lens.
Structure Meets Lightness on the Runway
One of the collection’s most compelling tensions lies in its balance between discipline and fluidity. While tailoring delivers strong lines, softer elements introduce movement and dimension.
Blouses and mini dresses appear in layered flounces and controlled ruffles. Georgette and tulle skirts move with asymmetrical energy, creating a sense of motion that contrasts with the architectural foundation of the looks. Georgette blouses with side slits open subtly as models walk, styled with ultra high waisted trousers or lower cut slim silhouettes.
The interplay reads as deliberate. Nothing feels ornamental. Each element contributes to the broader study of presence and control.
Embroidery, Texture, and Technical Precision
Surface work plays a significant role throughout the collection. Crystal embroideries appear across skirts, tops, dresses, and masculine inspired pinstripe suits, adding dimension without overwhelming the garment’s structure.
Sheer lightweight cashmere introduces transparency with restraint, offering glimpses of the body while maintaining composure. Black on black Victorian embroideries integrate directly into the garments’ architecture, while Rebrodé lace traces the silhouette with measured sensuality.
Trousers engineered with internal corsetry continue the focus on waist definition, falling either wide or tapered depending on the look’s intent.
A Palette Grounded in Authority
Color remains tightly controlled this season. Black anchors the collection with depth and authority. Ivory provides moments of soft luminosity, while red appears strategically, pulsing through the lineup with quiet intensity.
Supporting tones including navy, mélange grey, and cigar deepen the palette’s sophistication and reinforce the collection’s tailored backbone.
The Debut of Elisabetta Franchi Eyewear
Fall/Winter 2026 also marks the introduction of a new signature accessory. For the first time, Elisabetta Franchi presents a pair of sunglasses bearing her name.
Positioned as more than a finishing touch, the eyewear functions as a symbol of identity within the collection’s narrative. The piece reinforces the themes of presence, power, and self definition that run throughout the show.
A Woman Fully in Her Power
With The Power of Being, Elisabetta Franchi sharpens her focus on a woman who understands both structure and softness. The Fall/Winter 2026 collection does not ask her to choose between restraint and authority. It allows her to hold both with intention.
Inside Palazzo Acerbi, that message landed with clarity. The past may frame the story, but this season, the energy belongs firmly to the present.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.