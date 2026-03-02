Three women seated in tonal brown and plum looks at Elisabetta Franchi FW26, Milan Fashion Week
Front row elegance in rich neutrals defines the mood at Elisabetta Franchi Fall/Winter 2026 in MilanPhoto Credit: Stefano Massé, Courtesy of Elisabetta Franchi
Fashion and Style

Elisabetta Franchi Fall/Winter 2026 at Milan Fashion Week Explores The Power of Being

At Palazzo Acerbi, the Designer Reworks Victorian Codes Into a Modern Statement of Structure, Light, and Self Possession
4 min read

During Milan Fashion Week, Elisabetta Franchi’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection unfolded inside Palazzo Acerbi, the historic venue that continues to serve as the Maison’s symbolic runway setting. Known as the “House of the Devil,” the space was reimagined as a stage defined by clarity and intention, where the narrative moved through shadow toward full self awareness.

This season’s concept, titled The Power of Being, positioned the collection within a dialogue between memory and momentum. The past remains present in the architecture and in the discipline of the garments, yet the emotional energy shifts toward assertion and control. Light operates not simply as an aesthetic tool but as direction, presence, and confidence.

Model showcasing look for Elisabetta Franchi Fall/Winter 2026 at Milan Fashion Week
Model showcasing look for Elisabetta Franchi Fall/Winter 2026 at Milan Fashion Week
Model showcasing look for Elisabetta Franchi Fall/Winter 2026 at Milan Fashion Week

Victorian Codes Rewritten for Fall/Winter 2026

For Fall/Winter 2026 at Milan Fashion Week, Franchi revisits Victorian imagery and strips it of sentimentality. The references are precise but never literal. Romantic elements do not resist darkness. They exist comfortably within it, reframed through a contemporary point of view.

Silhouettes carry the rigor of nineteenth century construction. Architectural bodices rise from wool coats and sharply tailored jackets, sculpting the figure with exacting precision. The waist becomes a focal point throughout the collection, emphasized through internal corsetry and glossy vinyl bustiers that carve a defined hourglass line.

This attention to structure reinforces the house’s ongoing exploration of power dressing through a distinctly feminine lens.

Three women seated in neutral and black looks at Elisabetta Franchi FW26, Milan Fashion Week
culpted silhouettes and tonal dressing define the front row moment at Elisabetta Franchi Fall/Winter 2026 in MilanPhoto Credit: Stefano Massé, Courtesy of Elisabetta Franchi

Structure Meets Lightness on the Runway

One of the collection’s most compelling tensions lies in its balance between discipline and fluidity. While tailoring delivers strong lines, softer elements introduce movement and dimension.

Blouses and mini dresses appear in layered flounces and controlled ruffles. Georgette and tulle skirts move with asymmetrical energy, creating a sense of motion that contrasts with the architectural foundation of the looks. Georgette blouses with side slits open subtly as models walk, styled with ultra high waisted trousers or lower cut slim silhouettes.

The interplay reads as deliberate. Nothing feels ornamental. Each element contributes to the broader study of presence and control.

Three women in black and blush ensembles at Elisabetta Franchi Fall/Winter 2026
Sculpted black silhouettes and soft blush tones reinforce The Power of Being narrativePhoto Credit: Stefano Massé, Courtesy of Elisabetta Franchi
Three women seated in tonal brown and plum looks at Elisabetta Franchi FW26, Milan Fashion Week
Luisa Beccaria FW 2026 Celebrations Collection Brings Romantic Precision to Milan Fashion Week

Embroidery, Texture, and Technical Precision

Surface work plays a significant role throughout the collection. Crystal embroideries appear across skirts, tops, dresses, and masculine inspired pinstripe suits, adding dimension without overwhelming the garment’s structure.

Sheer lightweight cashmere introduces transparency with restraint, offering glimpses of the body while maintaining composure. Black on black Victorian embroideries integrate directly into the garments’ architecture, while Rebrodé lace traces the silhouette with measured sensuality.

Trousers engineered with internal corsetry continue the focus on waist definition, falling either wide or tapered depending on the look’s intent.

Two figures holding black leather handbags at Palazzo Acerbi
Structured black leather handbags and sharp tailoring underscore the power-driven mood of Elisabetta Franchi Fall/Winter 2026Photo Courtesy of Elisabetta Franchi

A Palette Grounded in Authority

Color remains tightly controlled this season. Black anchors the collection with depth and authority. Ivory provides moments of soft luminosity, while red appears strategically, pulsing through the lineup with quiet intensity.

Supporting tones including navy, mélange grey, and cigar deepen the palette’s sophistication and reinforce the collection’s tailored backbone.

Three individuals in layered neutral and black ensembles at Elisabetta Franchi FW26 in Milan
Sleek tailoring and statement outerwear capture the collection’s structured mood at Palazzo AcerbiPhoto Credit: Stefano Massé, Courtesy of Elisabetta Franchi

The Debut of Elisabetta Franchi Eyewear

Fall/Winter 2026 also marks the introduction of a new signature accessory. For the first time, Elisabetta Franchi presents a pair of sunglasses bearing her name.

Positioned as more than a finishing touch, the eyewear functions as a symbol of identity within the collection’s narrative. The piece reinforces the themes of presence, power, and self definition that run throughout the show.

Woman wearing slim red sunglasses with a satin bomber at Palazzo Acerbi, Milan Fashion Week
Signature sunglasses debut at Elisabetta Franchi Fall/Winter 2026, sharpening the collection’s message of power and identityPhoto Credit: Stefano Massé, Courtesy of Elisabetta Franchi

A Woman Fully in Her Power

With The Power of Being, Elisabetta Franchi sharpens her focus on a woman who understands both structure and softness. The Fall/Winter 2026 collection does not ask her to choose between restraint and authority. It allows her to hold both with intention.

Inside Palazzo Acerbi, that message landed with clarity. The past may frame the story, but this season, the energy belongs firmly to the present.
Elisabetta Franchi walks to runway to close out her Milan Fashion Week showing
Elisabetta Franchi walks to runway to close out her Milan Fashion Week showingPhoto Courtesy of Elisabetta Franchi
Three women seated in tonal brown and plum looks at Elisabetta Franchi FW26, Milan Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026: The Collections and Moments Defining the Season

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Fashion
Global
Fashion week

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com