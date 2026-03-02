London Fashion Week AW26: The Collections and Concepts Shaping the Season
London Fashion Week continues to reward close attention. For Autumn/Winter 2026, designers leaned into storytelling with unusual clarity, using texture, staging, and symbolism to examine identity in motion. The season favored collections that asked questions rather than simply delivering surface impact. Across 4 distinct presentations, the city’s creative community demonstrated why London remains one of fashion’s most intellectually engaged capitals.
Chet Lo Turns Night Market Memory Into Fashion Language
After a one season pause, Chet Lo returned to the London Fashion Week calendar with Night Market, presented at the Mandarin Oriental London. The Fall/Winter 2026 collection translated the social energy of Hong Kong evening bazaars into a layered runway environment grounded in community and cultural memory. Signature merino spike techniques and second skin knits evolved with greater fluidity, while theatrical feathered eyewear and recurring umbrella motifs added emotional dimension. The show also foregrounded accessibility initiatives and Asian creative voices, reinforcing Lo’s growing role as both designer and cultural convener.
Completedworks Examines Surface and Inner Tension
At Nobu Hotel London Portman Square, Anna Jewsbury’s Completedworks presented an Autumn/Winter 2026 collection that approached jewelry as emotional architecture. Sculptural earrings, cuffs, rings, and necklaces revealed flashes of color beneath controlled surfaces, reinforcing the brand’s ongoing interest in layered identity. The presentation expanded through Good Food, Good Friends, a satirical micro play starring Jemima Kirke and Camille Charrière, while a new Completedworks for ASICS GEL KAYANO 20 collaboration signaled the label’s continued category expansion.
DI PETSA Reclaims Myth With Medusa’s Lover
Inside Bacchanalia Mayfair’s Apollo’s Muse Room, DI PETSA unveiled Medusa’s Lover, a Fall/Winter 2026 collection that reframed the mythological figure as an emblem of self possession. The brand’s signature wet-look technique advanced through new draping methods that mimic serpent skin in transition, while bodysuits and sculptural silhouettes emphasized the body as the collection’s architectural core. Menswear continued its expansion, and high gloss beauty direction heightened the collection’s controlled sensuality. The result positioned transformation as the season’s central theme.
LABRUM Maps Migration Through Textile
With Threads of Osmosis, founder Foday Dumbuya delivered one of the season’s most conceptually grounded collections. Presented at London Fashion Week as the second chapter in the brand’s trilogy, Autumn/Winter 2026 treated fabric as a living archive shaped by migration and cultural exchange. British tailoring provided structural precision, while passport etched Japanese denim, Freetown appliqué work, cowrie shell embroidery, and braided hair inspired construction layered the narrative. A preview of the upcoming adidas x LABRUM collaboration further signaled the label’s expanding global reach.
Autumn/Winter 2026 in London confirmed what industry insiders already understand. This city thrives when designers lean into ideas. Across jewelry, ready to wear, and conceptual runway environments, the season revealed a community more interested in meaning than noise. If these collections are any indication, London’s next chapter will continue to favor designers who treat fashion as both craft and cultural document.
