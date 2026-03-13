HUI Milano Presents “Her Threads” Fall Winter 2026–2027 Collection at Milan Fashion Week
On March 1, 2026, Milan Fashion Week welcomed a presentation that blended cultural heritage with contemporary fashion storytelling. At Via San Gregorio 29, HUI Milano unveiled its Fall Winter 2026–2027 collection titled Her Threads, a concept rooted in the ancient Chinese tradition of Nü Gong. The presentation, led by founder and creative director Huizhou Zhao, explored how embroidery can function as both craft and narrative, transforming a domestic art into a language of identity and resilience on an international runway.
Nü Gong, historically practiced by women across generations in China, refers to the intricate art of needlework and embroidery. Within the HUI collection, this tradition becomes a vehicle for storytelling. Rather than treating embroidery as surface decoration, Zhao positioned it as an emotional archive, reflecting the quiet ways women have historically expressed their lives through fabric and thread.
Photo Credit: Charles L. Barnes
A Runway Narrative of Memory and Transformation
The runway presentation unfolded as an immersive environment shaped by suspended threads that guided the audience through a symbolic journey. Models moved through the installation as though passing through chapters of a woman’s life. Each stage of the show represented a shift in emotional awareness, moving from innocence and introspection toward empowerment and self-definition.
Embroidery appeared throughout the garments in unexpected placements. Rather than occupying visible surfaces, stitches were often concealed along seams, cuffs, and the backs of garments. This subtle placement reflected the idea that much of women’s labor and creativity has historically existed out of sight. Over the course of the collection, these threads gradually evolved into stronger structural elements, echoing the broader transformation of women’s roles in society.
Color as a Narrative Device
Color played a central role in shaping the collection’s progression. The show began with pale tones that conveyed delicacy and introspection. As the presentation developed, deeper shades emerged, adding emotional weight to the visual story. The final looks introduced luminous white garments that suggested clarity, autonomy, and personal freedom.
Lighting and spatial design reinforced this shift. As the runway sequence advanced, the set gradually opened to brighter illumination, creating the sense of moving toward a more expansive future.
Bridging Chinese Heritage and Contemporary Fashion
HUI Milano has built its reputation on connecting traditional Chinese craftsmanship with the international fashion system. Through Her Threads, Huizhou Zhao continued this mission by translating an intimate cultural practice into a modern fashion narrative. The collection illustrates how heritage techniques can inform contemporary design without losing their original meaning.
Zhao, often recognized as an ambassador of Chinese style in Italy, has consistently positioned her work at the intersection of Eastern craftsmanship and Western fashion culture. Her approach preserves intangible cultural heritage while presenting it through an innovative design perspective.
Embroidery as Cultural Memory
The collection’s central message extends beyond aesthetics. By elevating Nü Gong to the global runway, HUI Milano frames embroidery as a record of memory and lived experience. Threads carry personal histories, emotions, and traditions that have been passed quietly across generations.
Through Her Threads, Zhao presents fashion not only as design but as a form of cultural continuity. Each garment becomes part of a broader narrative that honors the past while opening space for new interpretations of womanhood and identity.
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