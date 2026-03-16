Louis Vuitton at the 2026 Oscars: Craftsmanship Takes Center Stage on Hollywood’s Biggest Night
The Academy Awards red carpet has long functioned as fashion’s most closely observed stage. On March 16, 2026, Louis Vuitton once again demonstrated why the moment matters. At the 98th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the House presented a series of custom creations that highlighted craftsmanship, precision tailoring, and its evolving beauty line, La Beauté Louis Vuitton.
Several prominent figures arrived in bespoke Louis Vuitton designs created by the brand’s creative leadership. Louis Vuitton Artistic Director of Women’s Collections Nicolas Ghesquière designed custom gowns worn by Chase Infiniti and Ava DuVernay, while Louis Vuitton Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams crafted Michael B. Jordan’s tailored evening look. Together, the appearances reflected the house’s long-standing focus on savoir-faire, the French term used to describe exceptional craftsmanship and artisanal expertise.
Custom Louis Vuitton Couture on the Oscars Red Carpet
Chase Infiniti in Lavender Silk Couture
Chase Infiniti arrived in a lavender silk gown defined by a dramatic cascade of multilayered waterfall frills. The design centered on carefully engineered draping along the low left hip, where fabric gathered before releasing into a sweeping arrangement of graduated frills. The sculptural effect extended across the entire left side of the silhouette, moving from the front of the gown toward the back.
The garment balanced scale and lightness through its internal structure. A layer of crinoline, a lightweight stiffened fabric traditionally used to support voluminous shapes in couture, provided the underlying framework that allowed the flowing frills to maintain their form while still appearing airy on the red carpet.
The creation required approximately 750 hours of work, underscoring the labor-intensive craftsmanship associated with Louis Vuitton’s couture-level custom pieces. Infiniti completed the look with La Beauté Louis Vuitton makeup featuring LV Ombres in Cosmic Dreams and Beige Memento, paired with LV Rouge in Kiss the Sky.
Ava DuVernay’s Structured Silk Crepe Design
Ava DuVernay’s custom Louis Vuitton gown approached eveningwear with a different architectural language. The navy blue silk crepe design featured a tonal silk faille bustier with off-shoulder sleeves and a structured bow detail at the center front.
Silk faille, a fabric recognized for its subtle ribbed texture and body, allowed the central bow to hold its sculptural shape while flowing outward into voluminous sleeves that wrapped around the arms and continued toward the back of the dress. A long train extended behind the gown, adding movement as DuVernay made her way along the red carpet. The piece required approximately 290 hours of craftsmanship to complete.
DuVernay accessorized the look with a Petite Malle bag and wore La Beauté Louis Vuitton featuring the LV Ombres palettes Waking Dawn and Sky is the Limit, paired with LV Rouge lipstick in Beige Machina.
Michael B. Jordan in Custom Louis Vuitton Menswear
Michael B. Jordan, who won Actor in a Leading Role for Sinners, appeared in a custom Louis Vuitton tuxedo designed by Pharrell Williams. The look centered on a black officer-collar wool jacket detailed with silk satin piping and a satin-trimmed chest pocket.
The jacket incorporated black-and-gold logotised cage buttons that introduced subtle hardware accents into the otherwise minimal silhouette. Crafted entirely from wool, the structured jacket was paired with straight tuxedo trousers finished with a satin stripe along the side.
Jordan completed the look with a crisp white poplin shirt and black patent LV Première Oxford shoes, presenting a modern interpretation of traditional eveningwear tailoring.
La Beauté Louis Vuitton Expands Its Presence on the Red Carpet
The 2026 Oscars also provided a moment for La Beauté Louis Vuitton to appear across the red carpet. Several ambassadors and collaborators wore makeup created with the House’s beauty collection, adding another layer to Louis Vuitton’s presence throughout the evening.
Emma Stone opted for a refined look anchored by LV Ombres 150 Beige Memento and LV Rouge 102 Passport to Paris, a rose-toned shade that added warmth without overpowering the rest of her styling. Renate Reinsve introduced a brighter note with LV Rouge 602 Vuittamine, a poppy-red lipstick that brought a striking contrast to the neutral tones often seen on the red carpet.
Elsewhere, Wunmi Mosaku incorporated a mix of soft neutrals and deeper accents using LV Ombres 150 Beige Memento alongside LV Ombres 951 Force of Nature, finished with layered lip tones that included LV Rouge 104 Beige Machina and LV Rouge 112 Rumbling Stone.
Seen across several of the evening’s most photographed arrivals, La Beauté Louis Vuitton quietly reinforced the House’s expanding role on the red carpet, where fashion, beauty, and craftsmanship now move in step.
As the final arrivals stepped onto the carpet at the Dolby Theatre, Louis Vuitton’s presence felt both deliberate and effortless. Through custom couture, sharply tailored menswear, and carefully considered beauty looks, the House once again demonstrated how its creative vision translates to Hollywood’s most visible stage. On a night defined by cinematic achievement, Louis Vuitton contributed its own form of storytelling, expressed through craftsmanship, silhouette, and detail.
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