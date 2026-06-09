Cartier's New Santos-Dumont and Santos de Cartier Chronograph Arrive in Boutiques Nationwide

Speed was one of Santos-Dumont's chief concerns. His most significant aviation record, set in 1906, covered 220 meters in 21 seconds, and the chronograph is positioned as the instrument of that inheritance. Power comes from the automatic 1904-CH MC movement, its name a nod to the year the first Santos was created, with two push buttons, a 47-hour power reserve, and water resistance to 10 bar, roughly 100 meters. The bracelet carries the SmartLink sizing system and QuickSwitch interchangeability, with a second strap supplied: semi-matt dark grey alligator for the yellow gold version, black rubber for the gold and steel and all-steel models.