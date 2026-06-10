David Koma Reimagines Supergirl: The Pre-Fall 2026 Collection Created With Warner Bros

The pairing makes its own argument. Koma has spent his career designing for what the brand calls the exceptional women who have informed his vision, and for Pre-Fall 2026 he channels that instinct into a Super Hero whose strength has been part of popular culture since 1959. The Koma Girl, in the collection's framing, shifts between boardroom authority, nocturnal glamour, and off-duty cool, as commanding by day as she is magnetic by night.