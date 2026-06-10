Fashion and Style

David Koma Reimagines Supergirl: The Pre-Fall 2026 Collection Created With Warner Bros

Timed to the June 26 release of DC Studios' Supergirl starring Milly Alcock, the Supergirl Collection translates Kara Zor-El into sculptural tailoring, crystallised S-Shields, and bonded scuba leather
Yasmin Wijnaldum wearing David Koma's Pre-Fall 2026 Supergirl Collection
David Koma's Pre-Fall 2026 Supergirl CollectionCourtesy of David Koma; photography by Simonas Berukstis
3 min read

[BYLINE PLACEHOLDER]

At a Glance

  • David Koma's Pre-Fall 2026 Supergirl Collection, created with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, launches online June 26, 2026.

  • The collection is timed to DC Studios' new film Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock and directed by Craig Gillespie, in theaters and IMAX across North America on June 26, 2026.

  • Pieces range from a £780 Supergirl logo rhinestone T-shirt to a £4,200 metallic curve embroidered leather dress.

  • Supermodel Yasmin Wijnaldum fronts the lookbook, photographed by Simonas Berukstis.

David Koma is sending Supergirl down a different kind of runway. The London-based designer's Pre-Fall 2026 collection, created in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, reinterprets the world of Kara Zor-El through a luxury fashion lens and arrives online June 26, 2026, the same day DC Studios' new film Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock, opens in theaters and IMAX across North America. The result is a day-to-night wardrobe built on sculptural tailoring, futuristic textures, and the sensuality that has defined Koma's house from the start.

The pairing makes its own argument. Koma has spent his career designing for what the brand calls the exceptional women who have informed his vision, and for Pre-Fall 2026 he channels that instinct into a Super Hero whose strength has been part of popular culture since 1959. The Koma Girl, in the collection's framing, shifts between boardroom authority, nocturnal glamour, and off-duty cool, as commanding by day as she is magnetic by night.

A Palette and Silhouette Built for Kara Zor-El

The palette reveals Supergirl's world from the outset. Crimson red and azure blue carry cinematic intensity, grounded by Koma's go-to black, while metallic silver and gold accents flash like armour and lend a futuristic edge.

Yasmin Wijnaldum wearing David Koma's Pre-Fall 2026 Supergirl Collection
David Koma's Pre-Fall 2026 Supergirl CollectionCourtesy of David Koma; photography by Simonas Berukstis
Yasmin Wijnaldum wearing David Koma's Pre-Fall 2026 Supergirl Collection
Yasmin Wijnaldum wearing David Koma's Pre-Fall 2026 Supergirl Collection
Yasmin Wijnaldum wearing David Koma's Pre-Fall 2026 Supergirl Collection

The silhouettes are engineered for impact. Dropped hems create an aerodynamic flow, exaggerated power shoulders reinforce a commanding stance, and bonded scuba leather is panelled into streamlined body-con dresses with near-mechanical precision. Graphic cut-outs slice through silhouettes, echoing the Supergirl S-Shield in abstracted form, and swirling bouncy knit hems introduce a kinetic, space-age rhythm.

Materiality carries the narrative of strength and protection. Faux fur wraps the body like armour, velvet denim introduces an unexpected softness, and sequins return in fiery red and molten gold. Patent leather appears twice over: as a padded, utilitarian jacket and as hand-embroidered, three-dimensional inflated floral appliqués on bra tops and miniskirts.

Graphic Storytelling From 1959 to the New Film

The collection treats Supergirl's visual history as an archive worth mining. Imagery traces the character from her 1959 comic book debut to the forthcoming film, and the references read as constellation rather than costume: stars scatter across garments in a nod to her intergalactic journey, vintage-style S-Shield T-shirts are crystallised all over, and the emblem appears embroidered across thick mohair knits.

In the lookbook, supermodel Yasmin Wijnaldum embodies the collection's thesis, a Super Hero whose strength registers through posture and presence. In Koma's urban, sharp, unapologetically modern framing, Supergirl becomes the ultimate supermodel, her runway the city and her stride a form of control.

What the Collection Includes

Prices run from £780 to £4,200. Among the pieces confirmed for the launch:

  • Supergirl logo printed rhinestone T-shirt, £780

  • Supergirl crystal logo embroidered tank top, £960

  • Draped chest and waist detail open back gown, £1,710

  • Crystal star embroidered strap detail mini ruched dress, £1,740

  • Star embroidery and crystal strap detail mini dress, £1,785

  • Sculptured sleeve and crystal pendant embroidered detail dress, £1,830

  • Supergirl crystal logo embroidered halterneck mini dress, £1,890

  • Star embroidery and crystal strap detail asymmetric dress, £1,965

  • 3D flower embroidered neckline midi dress with open leg, £2,430

  • Structured sleeve waisted tailored jacket, £2,535

  • Metallic curve embroidered strap flounce hem leather dress, £4,200

Double pleated tailored trousers (£1,590) and a sculptured sleeve fabric contrast top (£1,800) round out the daywear.

Yasmin Wijnaldum wearing David Koma's Pre-Fall 2026 Supergirl Collection
David Koma's Pre-Fall 2026 Supergirl CollectionCourtesy of David Koma; photography by Simonas Berukstis
Yasmin Wijnaldum wearing David Koma's Pre-Fall 2026 Supergirl Collection
Yasmin Wijnaldum wearing David Koma's Pre-Fall 2026 Supergirl Collection
Yasmin Wijnaldum wearing David Koma's Pre-Fall 2026 Supergirl Collection

Timed to the Theatrical Release

The collection's June 26 online launch lands in step with the film's rollout. DC Studios presents Supergirl, a Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company production directed by Craig Gillespie, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, opening in theaters and IMAX across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning June 24, 2026. For Koma, whose work has long traded in strength expressed through precision, the assignment reads less like a licensing exercise than a natural extension of the house codes: armour, attitude, and a heroine who was always going to dress well.

Yasmin Wijnaldum wearing David Koma's Pre-Fall 2026 Supergirl Collection
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