David Koma Reimagines Supergirl: The Pre-Fall 2026 Collection Created With Warner Bros

[BYLINE PLACEHOLDER]
David Koma's Pre-Fall 2026 Supergirl Collection, created with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, launches online June 26, 2026.
The collection is timed to DC Studios' new film Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock and directed by Craig Gillespie, in theaters and IMAX across North America on June 26, 2026.
Pieces range from a £780 Supergirl logo rhinestone T-shirt to a £4,200 metallic curve embroidered leather dress.
Supermodel Yasmin Wijnaldum fronts the lookbook, photographed by Simonas Berukstis.
David Koma is sending Supergirl down a different kind of runway. The London-based designer's Pre-Fall 2026 collection, created in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, reinterprets the world of Kara Zor-El through a luxury fashion lens and arrives online June 26, 2026, the same day DC Studios' new film Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock, opens in theaters and IMAX across North America. The result is a day-to-night wardrobe built on sculptural tailoring, futuristic textures, and the sensuality that has defined Koma's house from the start.
The pairing makes its own argument. Koma has spent his career designing for what the brand calls the exceptional women who have informed his vision, and for Pre-Fall 2026 he channels that instinct into a Super Hero whose strength has been part of popular culture since 1959. The Koma Girl, in the collection's framing, shifts between boardroom authority, nocturnal glamour, and off-duty cool, as commanding by day as she is magnetic by night.
The palette reveals Supergirl's world from the outset. Crimson red and azure blue carry cinematic intensity, grounded by Koma's go-to black, while metallic silver and gold accents flash like armour and lend a futuristic edge.
The silhouettes are engineered for impact. Dropped hems create an aerodynamic flow, exaggerated power shoulders reinforce a commanding stance, and bonded scuba leather is panelled into streamlined body-con dresses with near-mechanical precision. Graphic cut-outs slice through silhouettes, echoing the Supergirl S-Shield in abstracted form, and swirling bouncy knit hems introduce a kinetic, space-age rhythm.
Materiality carries the narrative of strength and protection. Faux fur wraps the body like armour, velvet denim introduces an unexpected softness, and sequins return in fiery red and molten gold. Patent leather appears twice over: as a padded, utilitarian jacket and as hand-embroidered, three-dimensional inflated floral appliqués on bra tops and miniskirts.
The collection treats Supergirl's visual history as an archive worth mining. Imagery traces the character from her 1959 comic book debut to the forthcoming film, and the references read as constellation rather than costume: stars scatter across garments in a nod to her intergalactic journey, vintage-style S-Shield T-shirts are crystallised all over, and the emblem appears embroidered across thick mohair knits.
In the lookbook, supermodel Yasmin Wijnaldum embodies the collection's thesis, a Super Hero whose strength registers through posture and presence. In Koma's urban, sharp, unapologetically modern framing, Supergirl becomes the ultimate supermodel, her runway the city and her stride a form of control.
Prices run from £780 to £4,200. Among the pieces confirmed for the launch:
Supergirl logo printed rhinestone T-shirt, £780
Supergirl crystal logo embroidered tank top, £960
Draped chest and waist detail open back gown, £1,710
Crystal star embroidered strap detail mini ruched dress, £1,740
Star embroidery and crystal strap detail mini dress, £1,785
Sculptured sleeve and crystal pendant embroidered detail dress, £1,830
Supergirl crystal logo embroidered halterneck mini dress, £1,890
Star embroidery and crystal strap detail asymmetric dress, £1,965
3D flower embroidered neckline midi dress with open leg, £2,430
Structured sleeve waisted tailored jacket, £2,535
Metallic curve embroidered strap flounce hem leather dress, £4,200
Double pleated tailored trousers (£1,590) and a sculptured sleeve fabric contrast top (£1,800) round out the daywear.
The collection's June 26 online launch lands in step with the film's rollout. DC Studios presents Supergirl, a Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company production directed by Craig Gillespie, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, opening in theaters and IMAX across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning June 24, 2026. For Koma, whose work has long traded in strength expressed through precision, the assignment reads less like a licensing exercise than a natural extension of the house codes: armour, attitude, and a heroine who was always going to dress well.
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