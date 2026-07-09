Club Space Trades the Dancefloor for the Pitch With Its Space Futbol Club Collection

Club Space has launched the Space Futbol Club Collection, a limited-edition, fútbol-inspired merch drop that debuted Monday, June 22.
The collection includes jerseys ($60), mesh shorts ($50), dad hats ($35), and wraparound sunglasses ($25).
The drop is timed to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which runs through its July 19 final.
The collection is available exclusively online through Shop Club Space.
Club Space, Miami's marathon-set electronic music venue, has launched a fútbol-inspired merch collection timed to the World Cup, extending its brand into fashion territory it has not typically occupied. The Space Futbol Club Collection dropped Monday, June 22, and is available now through Shop Club Space.
The collection reads less like tournament merchandise and more like an extension of Club Space's own visual identity, translated into soccer's uniform language. The Space FC Jerseys, priced at $60 and offered in green, black, and pink, anchor the drop. Space FC Mesh Shorts follow in black and green at $50, and Space FC Dad Hats round out the headwear in black and pink at $35. A pair of Space Silver Wrap Around Sunglasses, priced at $25, completes the collection.
Club Space has spent years building an identity around its Terrace, the open-air stage known for sets that run well past sunrise, and the brand's description of this launch, "trading 90 minutes for Terrace marathons," makes the connection explicit. The venue is not claiming any team affiliation. It is applying its own aesthetic, already familiar to the Terrace's regulars, to a shape borrowed from the sport dominating the city's summer.
The full collection is available exclusively online through Shop Club Space, with no indication from the brand of a limited run beyond the World Cup window itself. For a club known primarily as a nightlife destination, the drop is a low-cost way to extend brand presence into daytime retail and social feeds during a period when Miami's attention is unusually split between two very different kinds of stadiums.
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