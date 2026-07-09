Inside Louis Vuitton's Spring-Summer 2027 Men's Show: A New Watch and a Kidjo Finale

Louis Vuitton presented its Men's Spring-Summer 2027 show in Paris, a Pharrell Williams collection built around surf culture and staged around a large artificial wave.
The house unveiled two new Louis Vuitton Monterey Ceramic watches, in green and glossy black, presented as charm tags on two looks from the collection; the line arrives in stores September 26.
The show closed with Angélique Kidjo's "Bando," featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo, performed live with the Virginia-based choir Voices of Fire and L'Orchestre du Pont Neuf under conductor Thomas Roussel.
Louis Vuitton is supporting Coral Gardeners' reef restoration in French Polynesia as part of the collection's Regeneration 2030 sustainability tie-in.
Louis Vuitton closed out its Spring-Summer 2027 men's season in Paris with a show built around a single image: a wave breaking across the runway, with a new watch and a Grammy-winning voice waiting on the other side of it.
Staged at the Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris, the show framed surfing as what the house calls "a worldwide way of life that transcends culture and creed," with water running through the collection as a symbol of life, opportunity and connection to nature. Men's Creative Director Pharrell Williams built the collection around a parallel between the surfer's coast-shaped wardrobe and the dandy silhouette that anchors his tenure at the house, pairing unconventional elegance and nonchalant sophistication with the hand-spun textures, sea-centric embellishments and bohemian spirit of surf culture.
Technical wetsuits were put into direct conversation with performance-infused tailoring fabrics, while Williams' ongoing exploration of trompe l'oeil turned familiar shapes and staples into optical illusions revealed only through touch. Surface decorations built by hand carried acid colors and chequerboard motifs drawn from surf culture, which the house also traced back to skateboarding, a formative influence on Williams' design language. A silver camper reimagined through Williams' fluid, future-facing aesthetic sat parked by the show's dunes, and a cinematic prelude featured surfers Mikey February and Julian Wilson before guests were met with the sound of a breaking wave.
Tied to the collection's oceanic theme, Louis Vuitton is supporting Coral Gardeners as part of its Regeneration 2030 sustainability roadmap, backing the out-planting of 1,000 corals at the Tiaia restoration site and the restoration of 250 square meters of reef habitat in French Polynesia in 2026.
Alongside the collection, Louis Vuitton unveiled two new Louis Vuitton Monterey ceramic watches, presented as charm tags on two key looks from the show. The pieces extend a lineage that began with the 2025 re-edition of the Monterey in yellow gold, itself a revival of the house's first-ever wristwatch, the LV I, which paired a Grand Feu enamel dial with an in-house automatic movement.
The new ceramic versions arrive in a bold green and an elegant glossy black, reinterpreting a watch collectors nicknamed in reference to the 1988 LV II model, a collaboration with designer Gae Aulenti. Designed and built by La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, both versions combine the house's watchmaking expertise with ceramic material work, built around a distinctive pebble-shaped case, the in-house automatic LFTMA01.02 movement, and graphic detailing. The Louis Vuitton Monterey Ceramic collection becomes available starting September 26.
The evening ended with Angélique Kidjo's "Bando," featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo, performed live to close the Spring-Summer 2027 men's show. Vocals came from the Virginia-based choir Voices of Fire, with conductor Thomas Roussel leading L'Orchestre du Pont Neuf.
For Kidjo, the closing slot extends a working relationship with Williams that runs deeper than a single track. Williams produced three songs on her recent album HOPE!!, including "Bando," and recently dressed her in custom Louis Vuitton for the Grammy Awards. HOPE!! is the follow-up to Kidjo's 2021 Grammy-winning Mother Nature and features Williams, Quavo, Davido, Ayra Starr, Nile Rodgers, Charlie Wilson, IZA and PJ Morton, among others.
The Louis Vuitton moment lands as Kidjo prepares to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the first Black African artist honored on the Walk. A five-time Grammy winner with 16 nominations, Kidjo has been named to TIME's 100 Most Influential People, won the 2023 Polar Music Prize, performed at the 2024 reopening ceremony of Notre Dame in Paris, and been recognized by The Guardian among the 100 most inspiring women in the world and by Forbes as the most influential woman in Africa.
Taken together, the three threads of the evening point to how Louis Vuitton is building its men's presentations under Williams: a collection with a clear sensory concept, a horology story that ties new product to house archive, and a closing performance chosen for cultural weight rather than spectacle alone.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.