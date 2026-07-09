Inside Louis Vuitton's Spring-Summer 2027 Men's Show: A New Watch and a Kidjo Finale

The Louis Vuitton moment lands as Kidjo prepares to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the first Black African artist honored on the Walk. A five-time Grammy winner with 16 nominations, Kidjo has been named to TIME's 100 Most Influential People, won the 2023 Polar Music Prize, performed at the 2024 reopening ceremony of Notre Dame in Paris, and been recognized by The Guardian among the 100 most inspiring women in the world and by Forbes as the most influential woman in Africa.