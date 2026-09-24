Fashion and Style

Christian Cowan reimagines Old Hollywood glamour for Spring/Summer 2027

Against the Manhattan skyline, Christian Cowan explored the power, performance and contradictions of screen-siren glamour through archival lace, crystal corsetry and unapologetically dramatic silhouettes.
Model in an ivory satin gown on a dark runway
An ivory bias-cut satin gown from Christian Cowan Spring/Summer 2027 at The GlasshouseCourtesy of Christian Cowan
4 min read

At a Glance

  • Christian Cowan presented his Spring/Summer 2027 collection at The Glasshouse during New York Fashion Week.
  • Inspired by Nathanael West's The Day of the Locust, the collection examined Hollywood glamour and the construction of feminine identity on screen.
  • Archival textiles from the 1920s through the 1950s appeared alongside crystal corsetry, sculptural taffeta and fluid silk gowns.
  • Victoria Monét, Jenna Lyons, Jordan Chiles, Yung Miami and Bad Gyal were among the notable guests.

Christian Cowan Brings Old Hollywood Above Manhattan

With the Manhattan skyline glittering beyond The Glasshouse, Christian Cowan found an appropriately cinematic setting for Spring/Summer 2027.

Presented during New York Fashion Week, the collection looked back to the visual language of Old Hollywood but refused to treat glamour simply as nostalgia. Instead, Cowan examined how femininity has been created, performed and projected on the silver screen, and how women themselves can participate in constructing that image.

The result was glamorous in the truest Cowan sense of the word: sexy, theatrical and knowingly excessive, but with an intellectual current running beneath the sparkle.

Model in a black gown with long ivory fringe
Fringe and movement, one of the collection's lighter momentsCourtesy of Christian Cowan

Inspired by the psychic landscape of Nathanael West's The Day of the Locust, Cowan approached Hollywood as a kind of collective hallucination, a fantasy sustained by the people chosen to embody it. Within that world, the actress exists somewhere between woman and apparition, private individual and public character.

Yet Cowan's woman is no passive object of fantasy. She is helping to create it.

Model in a champagne-colored satin gown with gloves
Liquid champagne satin, a nod to the screen sirens of the 1930sCourtesy of Christian Cowan

Archival Textiles Meet a Modern Screen Siren

Some of the collection's most compelling elements actually came from the eras Cowan was referencing.

Designer Christian Cowan walking the runway in jeans and a shirt
Christian Cowan takes his bowCourtesy of Christian Cowan

Original textiles dating from the 1920s through the 1950s were collected and returned to the body, giving the clothes a physical connection to the history of glamour rather than merely recreating its aesthetic.

A handmade 1950s lace panel became a sculptural neckline and collar, while an embroidered, sequined and beaded panel from the 1930s cascaded into a dramatic train.

These fragments of the past took on an entirely different character in Cowan's hands. Lace, crystals and corsetry recalled an era when femininity was meticulously composed through silhouette, gesture and light. But rather than framing those codes solely as restrictions, Cowan considered glamour as its own language, one through which women could transform, seduce, conceal and ultimately author their own image.

Guests seated in the front row of a fashion show
The front row at The GlasshouseCourtesy of Christian Cowan
Model in a voluminous ivory ruffled ball gown
A gathered ivory taffeta ball skirt, caught as if mid-fallCourtesy of Christian Cowan

Crystal Corsetry and Taffeta Florals Deliver the Drama

Of course, a Christian Cowan runway was never going to be an exercise in restraint.

Spring/Summer 2027 delivered sculptural taffeta florals, crystal corsetry and liquid silk gowns sliced with plunging backs and sweeping cutouts. Waists were sculpted and surfaces illuminated, exaggerating the visual codes of the classic screen siren while pushing them firmly into the present.

Volume became another form of drama.

Guests photographed at a runway show
Front-row guests during New York Fashion WeekCourtesy of Christian Cowan

A gathered taffeta ball skirt appeared almost suspended in motion, as though caught in the middle of a fall. Elsewhere, a black silk mini was layered over a floor-length neon-pink organza sheath, creating an unexpected collision of classic eveningwear proportions and Cowan's signature pop sensibility.

The collection worked best in these moments of tension: vintage and modern, elegance and excess, fantasy and reality.

Model in a black dress over a yellow organza underlayer
Black silk layered over a floor-length yellow organza sheathCourtesy of Christian Cowan

A Front Row Filled With Fashion and Music

The crowd reflected Cowan's intersection of fashion, entertainment and pop culture.

Victoria Monét, Bad Gyal, Yung Miami, Lucy Freyer, Anna Van Patten, REI AMI, Jenna Lyons and Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles were among those taking in the collection from The Glasshouse.

For the runway, Schutz served as the season's official footwear partner, pairing the looks with sandals, pumps, wedges and mules.

Model in a strapless red lace gown
Red lace and corsetry closed the Old Hollywood chapterCourtesy of Christian Cowan

Glamour as a Form of Self-Creation

What made Cowan's latest collection interesting went beyond its Old Hollywood references. It was his willingness to question what glamour actually represents.

Hollywood has long manufactured fantasies of femininity, yet fashion also gives its wearer the ability to construct a fantasy of her own. In Cowan's Spring/Summer 2027 world, the corseted waist, sparkling surface and carefully engineered silhouette become tools rather than instructions.

Against New York's real-life skyline, Cowan presented his own version of Hollywood's beautiful hallucination, populated by women who understand the spectacle and choose to participate in it on their own terms.

For one evening at The Glasshouse, the silver screen belonged to them.

Christian Cowan
New York Fashion Week
Spring/Summer 2027
NYFW
The Glasshouse
Runway
Old Hollywood
Victoria Monét
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