Christian Cowan reimagines Old Hollywood glamour for Spring/Summer 2027

At a Glance
With the Manhattan skyline glittering beyond The Glasshouse, Christian Cowan found an appropriately cinematic setting for Spring/Summer 2027.
Presented during New York Fashion Week, the collection looked back to the visual language of Old Hollywood but refused to treat glamour simply as nostalgia. Instead, Cowan examined how femininity has been created, performed and projected on the silver screen, and how women themselves can participate in constructing that image.
The result was glamorous in the truest Cowan sense of the word: sexy, theatrical and knowingly excessive, but with an intellectual current running beneath the sparkle.
Inspired by the psychic landscape of Nathanael West's The Day of the Locust, Cowan approached Hollywood as a kind of collective hallucination, a fantasy sustained by the people chosen to embody it. Within that world, the actress exists somewhere between woman and apparition, private individual and public character.
Yet Cowan's woman is no passive object of fantasy. She is helping to create it.
Some of the collection's most compelling elements actually came from the eras Cowan was referencing.
Original textiles dating from the 1920s through the 1950s were collected and returned to the body, giving the clothes a physical connection to the history of glamour rather than merely recreating its aesthetic.
A handmade 1950s lace panel became a sculptural neckline and collar, while an embroidered, sequined and beaded panel from the 1930s cascaded into a dramatic train.
These fragments of the past took on an entirely different character in Cowan's hands. Lace, crystals and corsetry recalled an era when femininity was meticulously composed through silhouette, gesture and light. But rather than framing those codes solely as restrictions, Cowan considered glamour as its own language, one through which women could transform, seduce, conceal and ultimately author their own image.
Of course, a Christian Cowan runway was never going to be an exercise in restraint.
Spring/Summer 2027 delivered sculptural taffeta florals, crystal corsetry and liquid silk gowns sliced with plunging backs and sweeping cutouts. Waists were sculpted and surfaces illuminated, exaggerating the visual codes of the classic screen siren while pushing them firmly into the present.
Volume became another form of drama.
A gathered taffeta ball skirt appeared almost suspended in motion, as though caught in the middle of a fall. Elsewhere, a black silk mini was layered over a floor-length neon-pink organza sheath, creating an unexpected collision of classic eveningwear proportions and Cowan's signature pop sensibility.
The collection worked best in these moments of tension: vintage and modern, elegance and excess, fantasy and reality.
The crowd reflected Cowan's intersection of fashion, entertainment and pop culture.
Victoria Monét, Bad Gyal, Yung Miami, Lucy Freyer, Anna Van Patten, REI AMI, Jenna Lyons and Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles were among those taking in the collection from The Glasshouse.
For the runway, Schutz served as the season's official footwear partner, pairing the looks with sandals, pumps, wedges and mules.
What made Cowan's latest collection interesting went beyond its Old Hollywood references. It was his willingness to question what glamour actually represents.
Hollywood has long manufactured fantasies of femininity, yet fashion also gives its wearer the ability to construct a fantasy of her own. In Cowan's Spring/Summer 2027 world, the corseted waist, sparkling surface and carefully engineered silhouette become tools rather than instructions.
Against New York's real-life skyline, Cowan presented his own version of Hollywood's beautiful hallucination, populated by women who understand the spectacle and choose to participate in it on their own terms.
For one evening at The Glasshouse, the silver screen belonged to them.