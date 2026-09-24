hiTechMODA Season 16 brings nine runway shows to the Edison Ballroom for New York Fashion Week

At a Glance
hiTechMODA Productions returned to New York Fashion Week for Season 16, comprising two days of runway fashion, international designers and emerging talent at the Edison Ballroom, in the heart of Times Square, New York City. Led by founder and executive producer Pamela Privette, the production brought together designers and runway talent from around the world for a packed schedule of nine fashion presentations over two days.
hiTechMODA has built its reputation on creating a high-profile runway where established names share the spotlight with emerging and independent designers. The 2026 New York Fashion Week production continued that mission.
"hiTechMODA is about opening the runway to extraordinary creative talent and giving designers the opportunity to be seen on a New York Fashion Week stage. My designers are the best in the industry, and my lineup shows their power and presence in the independent industry." said Pamela Privette, founder and executive producer of hiTechMODA Productions.
The lineup included Marc Defang showcasing on 10 runways, BEYOU BY SUSHMITA, Glamour Girl Boutique, Stacey Mitchell Designs, Mitch Desunia and Anagiamx, Kat Couture, Enhle Babes Couture, RasaNari, House of STL, Madame VIP, Shrijilmist and Paaie, Alonso Maximo Couture and Special Guest CFDA Designer Justin Haynes.
Set design was by Rhoslyn Florist. Music was by DJ Regina, with special musical performances by DXO Collective and Alexandra Starr.
hiTechMODA Productions is an award-winning production company that produces world-class fashion events with a focus on technology, sustainability, and inclusivity. By offering designers of all levels an opportunity to showcase their work on a high-profile stage, hiTechMODA is setting the new standard for modern fashion showcases. For more information, please visit www.hitechmoda.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.