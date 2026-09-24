Fashion and Style

hiTechMODA Season 16 brings nine runway shows to the Edison Ballroom for New York Fashion Week

Pamela Privette's production platform staged two days of international designers and emerging talent in Times Square, with CFDA designer Justin Haynes as special guest.
Pamela Privette on the runway at hiTechMODA Season 16
Pamela Privette at hiTechMODA Season 16, New York Fashion WeekGetty Images / Slaven Vlasic
3 min read

At a Glance

  • hiTechMODA Productions returned to New York Fashion Week for Season 16 with two days of runway at the Edison Ballroom in Times Square.
  • The program comprised nine fashion presentations featuring designers and runway talent from around the world.
  • The lineup included Marc Defang, BEYOU BY SUSHMITA, Alonso Maximo Couture and special guest CFDA designer Justin Haynes, among others.
  • Set design was by Rhoslyn Florist, with music by DJ Regina and performances by DXO Collective and Alexandra Starr.

hiTechMODA Productions returned to New York Fashion Week for Season 16, comprising two days of runway fashion, international designers and emerging talent at the Edison Ballroom, in the heart of Times Square, New York City. Led by founder and executive producer Pamela Privette, the production brought together designers and runway talent from around the world for a packed schedule of nine fashion presentations over two days.

A Runway for Established and Emerging Names

hiTechMODA has built its reputation on creating a high-profile runway where established names share the spotlight with emerging and independent designers. The 2026 New York Fashion Week production continued that mission.

"hiTechMODA is about opening the runway to extraordinary creative talent and giving designers the opportunity to be seen on a New York Fashion Week stage. My designers are the best in the industry, and my lineup shows their power and presence in the independent industry." said Pamela Privette, founder and executive producer of hiTechMODA Productions.

The Season 16 Lineup

Model in a Marc Defang design at hiTechMODA Season 16
Marc Defang at hiTechMODA Season 16, New York Fashion WeekGetty Images / Slaven Vlasic
Model in a Justin Haynes design at hiTechMODA Season 16
Justin Haynes at hiTechMODA Season 16, New York Fashion WeekGetty Images / Slaven Vlasic
Model in an Alonso Maximo Haute Couture design at hiTechMODA Season 16
Alonso Maximo Haute Couture at hiTechMODA Season 16, New York Fashion WeekGetty Images / Slaven Vlasic
Model in an Ana Gia Mexico design at hiTechMODA Season 16
Ana Gia Mexico at hiTechMODA Season 16, New York Fashion WeekGetty Images / Slaven Vlasic
Model in a Stacey Mitchell design at hiTechMODA Season 16
Stacey Mitchell at hiTechMODA Season 16, New York Fashion WeekGetty Images / Slaven Vlasic
Model in a Mitch Desunia design at hiTechMODA Season 16
Mitch Desunia at hiTechMODA Season 16, New York Fashion WeekGetty Images / Slaven Vlasic
Model in a Paaie design at hiTechMODA Season 16
Paaie at hiTechMODA Season 16, New York Fashion WeekGetty Images / Slaven Vlasic
Alexandra Starr performing at hiTechMODA Season 16
Alexandra Starr performs at hiTechMODA Season 16, New York Fashion WeekGetty Images / Slaven Vlasic

The lineup included Marc Defang showcasing on 10 runways, BEYOU BY SUSHMITA, Glamour Girl Boutique, Stacey Mitchell Designs, Mitch Desunia and Anagiamx, Kat Couture, Enhle Babes Couture, RasaNari, House of STL, Madame VIP, Shrijilmist and Paaie, Alonso Maximo Couture and Special Guest CFDA Designer Justin Haynes.

Set design was by Rhoslyn Florist. Music was by DJ Regina, with special musical performances by DXO Collective and Alexandra Starr.

About hiTechMODA Productions

The Edison Ballroom set for hiTechMODA Season 16
Atmosphere at hiTechMODA Season 16, Edison BallroomGetty Images / Slaven Vlasic

hiTechMODA Productions is an award-winning production company that produces world-class fashion events with a focus on technology, sustainability, and inclusivity. By offering designers of all levels an opportunity to showcase their work on a high-profile stage, hiTechMODA is setting the new standard for modern fashion showcases. For more information, please visit www.hitechmoda.com.

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New York Fashion Week
Runway
hiTechMODA
Pamela Privette
Edison Ballroom
Justin Haynes
Marc Defang
Independent Designers
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