Libertine celebrates 25 years at NYFW with a fantastical garden in full bloom

At a Glance
In an industry perpetually preoccupied with the next new thing, surviving 25 years while remaining unmistakably yourself may be the ultimate luxury.
For Libertine, its Spring/Summer 2027 New York Fashion Week show was as much a celebration of that independence as it was a presentation of a new collection. On September 9, 2026, designer Johnson Hartig brought Out of the Chaos and Into the Garden to the National Arts Club, marking a quarter century of the label's wonderfully eccentric, art-infused approach to fashion.
The premise was irresistible: get lost in the flowers, forget the rules and emerge a little more human.
It was also an apt metaphor for Hartig's career. For 25 years, Libertine has resisted fashion's conventional playbook, remaining independent while cultivating a visual vocabulary entirely its own. Rather than sanding away its eccentricities as the brand matured, Hartig has seemingly embraced them with even greater enthusiasm.
Spring/Summer 2027 found Hartig quite literally in the garden, although this was no polite English flower bed.
Warholian butterflies fluttered across ivory silk, while a characteristically Libertine patchwork on linen nodded to the creative bohemianism of the Bloomsbury set. Giant paillette butterflies added movement and flashes of theatricality, while garden tools were transformed from utilitarian objects into decorative motifs through hand silk-screening.
One of the collection's most charming pieces, a topiary coat, was intricately hand embroidered with double boxwood planted in Versailles-style boxes.
The effect was exuberant and deliberately unruly: part garden fantasy, part art-school experiment and unmistakably Libertine.
Perhaps the most revealing print of the collection came from something considerably more mundane. Hartig became fascinated by the paint-splattered drop cloths he encountered while his foyer was being painted and translated their accidental patterns into fabric.
That instinct, seeing something ordinary and finding within it the possibility for beauty, says much about the Libertine aesthetic.
Fashion often talks about inspiration in lofty terms. Hartig's world is considerably more democratic. A butterfly, an artist, a garden implement or a painter's drop cloth can all become starting points.
That curiosity has helped give Libertine its distinctive personality over the past 25 years. Rather than adhering to a fixed formula, Hartig follows an idea wherever it leads, layering references, color, embellishment and wit until something unexpected emerges.
There is also a refreshing optimism to Out of the Chaos and Into the Garden. The title suggests escape, but the collection itself proposes something more interesting: that beauty can be found amid disorder rather than only after it disappears.
And in Hartig's hands, chaos tends to look like a very good time.
The anniversary drew an appropriately eclectic front row.
Martha Stewart joined Sarah Sherman, Colleen Heidemann, Julia Berolzheimer, Cynthia Rowley and Lena Hall at the National Arts Club, a guest list that mirrored Libertine itself by crossing generations and creative disciplines.
The historic setting provided an elegant counterpoint to Hartig's irreverence. Against the grandeur of the National Arts Club, the collection's butterflies, extravagant surfaces and riotous garden references felt even more animated.
But beneath the whimsy was a milestone with real significance. Remaining independent, profitable and creatively uncompromised for a quarter century is increasingly unusual in fashion.
Libertine has managed to do precisely that without relinquishing the eccentricity that made the label interesting in the first place.
Twenty-five years later, Hartig is still chasing whatever catches his eye and transforming it into fashion. For Spring/Summer 2027, that pursuit led him into the garden.
Judging by what bloomed there, Libertine has no reason to come inside anytime soon.
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