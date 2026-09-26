Fashion and Style

Dennis Basso's uptown girl heads downtown for Spring/Summer 2027

Christie Brinkley joins Dennis Basso at Gotham Hall for a glamorous NYFW collection that gives the house's signature polish a younger, freer attitude.
Model in a strapless white gown covered in fluttering white feathers walking a marble runway
A strapless white gown finished in feathers at Dennis Basso Spring/Summer 2027, presented at Gotham Hall.Photo: Andrea Adriani / Gorunway.com, courtesy of Dennis Basso
4 min read

At a Glance

  • Dennis Basso presented Spring/Summer 2027 on September 14, 2026, at Gotham Hall during New York Fashion Week.
  • Christie Brinkley joined Ramona Singer, Kelly Bensimon, Faith Ward and Jill Kargman for the show.
  • Basso reimagined his signature "uptown girl" with what the house describes as a younger, modern downtown sensibility.
  • Silk chiffon, charmeuse, featherweight tweed, brocade, feathers and elaborate hand embroidery moved from polished daywear to dramatic black-tie gowns.

Dennis Basso's uptown girl is heading downtown.

For Spring/Summer 2027, the quintessential New York designer took one of the most recognizable women in his fashion vocabulary, polished, glamorous and unapologetically well dressed, and loosened her up. Presented Monday afternoon, September 14, 2026, at Gotham Hall during New York Fashion Week, the collection retained the craftsmanship and occasion dressing synonymous with Basso while introducing a younger, more adventurous spirit.

Christie Brinkley brought additional star power to the afternoon, joined by Ramona Singer, Kelly Bensimon, Faith Ward and Jill Kargman. But ultimately, it was Basso's evolving heroine who commanded the room: a woman who might spend one week at an ultra-luxury resort and the next disappearing somewhere decidedly off the map.

Model in a camel jacket with a sheer embellished blouse and matching straight skirt
Featherweight tweed and brocade in the daywear section of the collection.Photo: Andrea Adriani / Gorunway.com, courtesy of Dennis Basso

She is still an uptown girl. She simply doesn't stay uptown anymore.

The Dennis Basso Uptown Girl Gets a Downtown Attitude

For decades, Basso has understood the allure of dressing up. Spring/Summer 2027 doesn't abandon that philosophy so much as rethink where those clothes might take you.

The house describes this season's woman as "modern, youthful and effortlessly cool," while remaining rooted in the glamour and heritage that built the Dennis Basso name.

That duality provided the collection's most interesting tension.

Polished cocktail dresses and sophisticated occasion daywear appeared alongside flowing chiffon pieces that brought softness and movement to the runway. There was a sense that Basso's woman could move between worlds without changing who she is. Uptown lunches, downtown dinners, summer escapes and formal evenings all belong in the same wardrobe.

It is luxury without the need to remain in one lane.

Model in a pale blue tweed jacket, matching trousers and a long sheer coat on the runway
The opening look: featherweight pale blue tweed with a long coat, from Dennis Basso Spring/Summer 2027.Photo: Andrea Adriani / Gorunway.com, courtesy of Dennis Basso

Silk Chiffon, Summer Tweed and a Lighter Kind of Luxury

The materials told much of that story.

Original-print silk chiffon brought an ethereal quality to both long and short dresses, while four-ply silk charmeuse offered the sensual fluidity expected from a Basso evening look.

Featherweight tweed gave traditionally polished daywear a more seasonally appropriate touch. Rich brocades provided contrast, while silk organza became a canvas for intricate hand-embroidered beadwork.

The craftsmanship became increasingly elaborate as the collection moved toward evening.

Pearls, paillettes, bugle beads and individually hand-cut crystals embellished dramatic black-tie gowns, creating texture and movement rather than simply adding sparkle.

And, naturally, there were feathers.

Model in a cropped ivory faux-fur bolero over a white beaded column gown
A featherlight faux-fur bolero, Basso's answer to summer occasion dressing, over a white embellished gown.Photo: Andrea Adriani / Gorunway.com, courtesy of Dennis Basso

Dennis Basso Makes a Case for "Summer Fur"

Perhaps the collection's most characteristically Basso proposition was also one of its most unexpected: summer fur.

Rather than the substantial fur pieces historically associated with cold-weather glamour, Basso introduced featherlight faux-fur evening boleros designed to accompany summer occasion dressing.

It was playful, slightly decadent and unmistakably Dennis Basso.

Paired with cocktail dresses and evening gowns, the boleros also reflected the larger theme of the collection. The designer wasn't interested in discarding the signatures of his house in pursuit of youthfulness. Instead, he reworked them.

That distinction is important. Spring/Summer 2027 isn't Basso trying to become a downtown designer. It's his uptown woman borrowing some downtown attitude.

Model in a bronze gown with an embroidered sleeveless bodice and flowing skirt
Bronze silk and embroidered bodice at Dennis Basso Spring/Summer 2027.Photo: Andrea Adriani / Gorunway.com, courtesy of Dennis Basso

Christie Brinkley Brings the "Uptown Girl" Full Circle

Then there was Christie Brinkley.

Her presence felt particularly fitting for a collection built around a new generation of Basso's "uptown girl." Brinkley's connection to that phrase is embedded in pop-culture history through her starring role in Billy Joel's 1983 "Uptown Girl" video.

For Basso, the reference provided a clever bridge between generations.

It also suited a collection that wasn't trying to erase the past in order to look current.

Fashion has a habit of treating reinvention as replacement. Basso took a different approach: keep what works, change the attitude and let a new generation interpret it for themselves.

That philosophy has long been part of his relationship with his clientele. RESIDENT explored it following Basso's Spring/Summer 2026 presentation, when the designer spoke about creating clothes that go beyond making a woman look good to making her feel good.

Model in a long blue and white printed coat over cobalt blue trousers
Printed silk over cobalt: daywear loosened up for Spring/Summer 2027.Photo: Andrea Adriani / Gorunway.com, courtesy of Dennis Basso

From Gotham Hall to Wherever She Wants to Go

There was another subtle evolution on Basso's runway this season: destination.

His Spring/Summer 2027 woman isn't defined solely by the traditional social calendar. She can be at home at one of the world's most luxurious resorts, but she's just as comfortable escaping somewhere remote.

That sense of possibility helped explain the collection's mixture of pieces. Knee-length tweed dresses answered the need for polished daytime dressing. Chiffon moved effortlessly toward vacation. Embellished gowns were ready for black tie.

Several looks also extended beyond the runway through Dennis by Dennis Basso for QVC, giving the broader Basso customer access to interpretations of the season's aesthetic.

The underlying message was choice.

After all, the modern luxury wardrobe is increasingly less about adhering to a rigid set of rules than having the right piece for wherever life happens to lead.

For Spring/Summer 2027, Dennis Basso hasn't abandoned his Uptown Girl. He's simply given her permission to wander.

And judging by the clothes that swept through Gotham Hall, she has every intention of doing exactly that.

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New York Fashion Week
Spring/Summer 2027
NYFW
Runway
Dennis Basso
Gotham Hall
Christie Brinkley
Evening Wear
Resident™ Magazine
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