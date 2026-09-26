Dennis Basso's uptown girl heads downtown for Spring/Summer 2027

At a Glance
Dennis Basso's uptown girl is heading downtown.
For Spring/Summer 2027, the quintessential New York designer took one of the most recognizable women in his fashion vocabulary, polished, glamorous and unapologetically well dressed, and loosened her up. Presented Monday afternoon, September 14, 2026, at Gotham Hall during New York Fashion Week, the collection retained the craftsmanship and occasion dressing synonymous with Basso while introducing a younger, more adventurous spirit.
Christie Brinkley brought additional star power to the afternoon, joined by Ramona Singer, Kelly Bensimon, Faith Ward and Jill Kargman. But ultimately, it was Basso's evolving heroine who commanded the room: a woman who might spend one week at an ultra-luxury resort and the next disappearing somewhere decidedly off the map.
She is still an uptown girl. She simply doesn't stay uptown anymore.
For decades, Basso has understood the allure of dressing up. Spring/Summer 2027 doesn't abandon that philosophy so much as rethink where those clothes might take you.
The house describes this season's woman as "modern, youthful and effortlessly cool," while remaining rooted in the glamour and heritage that built the Dennis Basso name.
That duality provided the collection's most interesting tension.
Polished cocktail dresses and sophisticated occasion daywear appeared alongside flowing chiffon pieces that brought softness and movement to the runway. There was a sense that Basso's woman could move between worlds without changing who she is. Uptown lunches, downtown dinners, summer escapes and formal evenings all belong in the same wardrobe.
It is luxury without the need to remain in one lane.
The materials told much of that story.
Original-print silk chiffon brought an ethereal quality to both long and short dresses, while four-ply silk charmeuse offered the sensual fluidity expected from a Basso evening look.
Featherweight tweed gave traditionally polished daywear a more seasonally appropriate touch. Rich brocades provided contrast, while silk organza became a canvas for intricate hand-embroidered beadwork.
The craftsmanship became increasingly elaborate as the collection moved toward evening.
Pearls, paillettes, bugle beads and individually hand-cut crystals embellished dramatic black-tie gowns, creating texture and movement rather than simply adding sparkle.
And, naturally, there were feathers.
Perhaps the collection's most characteristically Basso proposition was also one of its most unexpected: summer fur.
Rather than the substantial fur pieces historically associated with cold-weather glamour, Basso introduced featherlight faux-fur evening boleros designed to accompany summer occasion dressing.
It was playful, slightly decadent and unmistakably Dennis Basso.
Paired with cocktail dresses and evening gowns, the boleros also reflected the larger theme of the collection. The designer wasn't interested in discarding the signatures of his house in pursuit of youthfulness. Instead, he reworked them.
That distinction is important. Spring/Summer 2027 isn't Basso trying to become a downtown designer. It's his uptown woman borrowing some downtown attitude.
Then there was Christie Brinkley.
Her presence felt particularly fitting for a collection built around a new generation of Basso's "uptown girl." Brinkley's connection to that phrase is embedded in pop-culture history through her starring role in Billy Joel's 1983 "Uptown Girl" video.
For Basso, the reference provided a clever bridge between generations.
It also suited a collection that wasn't trying to erase the past in order to look current.
Fashion has a habit of treating reinvention as replacement. Basso took a different approach: keep what works, change the attitude and let a new generation interpret it for themselves.
That philosophy has long been part of his relationship with his clientele. RESIDENT explored it following Basso's Spring/Summer 2026 presentation, when the designer spoke about creating clothes that go beyond making a woman look good to making her feel good.
There was another subtle evolution on Basso's runway this season: destination.
His Spring/Summer 2027 woman isn't defined solely by the traditional social calendar. She can be at home at one of the world's most luxurious resorts, but she's just as comfortable escaping somewhere remote.
That sense of possibility helped explain the collection's mixture of pieces. Knee-length tweed dresses answered the need for polished daytime dressing. Chiffon moved effortlessly toward vacation. Embellished gowns were ready for black tie.
Several looks also extended beyond the runway through Dennis by Dennis Basso for QVC, giving the broader Basso customer access to interpretations of the season's aesthetic.
The underlying message was choice.
After all, the modern luxury wardrobe is increasingly less about adhering to a rigid set of rules than having the right piece for wherever life happens to lead.
For Spring/Summer 2027, Dennis Basso hasn't abandoned his Uptown Girl. He's simply given her permission to wander.
And judging by the clothes that swept through Gotham Hall, she has every intention of doing exactly that.
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