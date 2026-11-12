Fashion and Style

Louis Vuitton Shoots Its Cruise 2027 Campaign at The Frick Collection

Nicolas Ghesquière Brings the Collection Back to the New York Museum Where It Was Shown in May
Chase Infiniti in a printed blouse and skirt with a black bag in a red gallery hung with paintings
Chase Infiniti, House Ambassador, in the Louis Vuitton Women's Cruise 2027 campaign at The Frick Collection.Louis Vuitton Malletier / Ethan James Green
3 min read

At a Glance

  • Louis Vuitton announced its Women's Cruise 2027 campaign on November 9, shot by Ethan James Green inside The Frick Collection in New York.
  • The Frick is where the House presented the Cruise 2027 show in May.
  • House Ambassadors Chase Infiniti and Alysa Liu star with Giulia Maenza and Amiah Miller.
  • The campaign appeared in print from November 5; the collection and the digital campaign launch November 13 in Louis Vuitton stores and on louisvuitton.com.

Louis Vuitton has returned to The Frick Collection in New York for its Women's Cruise 2027 campaign, announced November 9. The museum is where the House presented the Cruise 2027 show in May, and its historic galleries now serve as the campaign's set. Ethan James Green shot the images. House Ambassadors Chase Infiniti and Alysa Liu star, joined by Giulia Maenza and Amiah Miller.

The collection arrives in Louis Vuitton stores and on louisvuitton.com on November 13, the same day the campaign goes live across the brand's digital channels. Print placements began November 5.

Why Louis Vuitton Went Back to The Frick Collection

The campaign continues the Cruise collection Nicolas Ghesquière showed at the museum in May, and it keeps the same address. Green worked inside the historic galleries, home to one of the world's foremost collections of European fine and decorative arts. The House describes the shoot as a passage through the artworks themselves.

Giulia Maenza in a brown hat and leather jacket holding a white printed bag among gilded frames
Giulia Maenza in the Women's Cruise 2027 campaign, photographed within the museum's historic galleries.Louis Vuitton Malletier / Ethan James Green

"The Cruise collections have always been about movement, emotion, and the encounter between silhouettes and place," said Ghesquière, Artistic Director of Women's Collections. "For the Cruise 2027 campaign, I wanted to extend that dialogue through a tale of two cities, between Paris and New York, expressing legacy and modernity."

He described each look as part of a conversation with history and imagination. The setting makes that conversation physical. The House also ties the campaign to its travel heritage, presenting the allure of elsewhere through silhouettes that shift from room to room.

What the Cast Wears in the Campaign

Leather leads the darker looks. Alysa Liu wears a textured leather wrap jacket with Art Deco details. A black and white leather Art Deco ensemble with silver accents appears alongside a monochrome black leather look and sharply tailored lines. The House set these modern shapes deliberately against the Frick's Gilded Age architecture, wood-paneled rooms, gilded frames and classical paintings.

Amiah Miller in a teal skirt and white boots holding a purple bag beneath a framed portrait
Amiah Miller in the Women's Cruise 2027 campaign at The Frick Collection in New York.Louis Vuitton Malletier / Ethan James Green

Color loosens the mood. Giulia Maenza wears a vivid red V-neck button-up cardigan with two-toned denim pants. Teal and green appear in a sheer knit top and midi skirt. Purple shows up on a bodysuit and a papillon trunk, and cyan on a drape detail guipure trim skirt worn by Amiah Miller.

Chase Infiniti wears a dress with balloon sleeves and floral motifs. Metallic Licorice Sneaker boots add shine to the lighter looks, which the House says bring movement and surprise to the formal rooms.

Giulia Maenza in black leather seated by a marble fireplace with a tan chain bag
Giulia Maenza, photographed by Ethan James Green for Louis Vuitton.Louis Vuitton Malletier / Ethan James Green

Which Bags Appear in the Cruise 2027 Campaign

Accessories carry the exchange between past and present through the series. The new Highline bag makes its appearance here. It shares the frame with a colorful Speedy 30 soft, the Multipass in Beige and the Side Trunk.

The campaign moves through the museum's libraries, galleries and salons, and each look meets a different set of artworks and interiors. In the House's telling, Ghesquière's perspective becomes a way of traveling through atmospheres as much as through spaces.

Chase Infiniti in a black and white leather jacket holding a printed bag beside an antique chair
Chase Infiniti in the Women's Cruise 2027 campaign, set among the Frick's galleries and salons.Louis Vuitton Malletier / Ethan James Green
Chase Infiniti in a printed blouse and skirt with a black bag in a red gallery hung with paintings
Pat McGrath's 70s-Inspired Beauty Look for the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 Show

When the Collection Arrives in Stores

Print placements started November 5. Louis Vuitton's digital channels follow on November 13.

The Women's Cruise 2027 collection reaches Louis Vuitton stores and louisvuitton.com that same day.

Giulia Maenza in black leather reclining on a rug in a wood-paneled room with a tan bag
Giulia Maenza in the Louis Vuitton Women's Cruise 2027 campaign.Louis Vuitton Malletier / Ethan James Green

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