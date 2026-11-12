Louis Vuitton Shoots Its Cruise 2027 Campaign at The Frick Collection

At a Glance
Louis Vuitton has returned to The Frick Collection in New York for its Women's Cruise 2027 campaign, announced November 9. The museum is where the House presented the Cruise 2027 show in May, and its historic galleries now serve as the campaign's set. Ethan James Green shot the images. House Ambassadors Chase Infiniti and Alysa Liu star, joined by Giulia Maenza and Amiah Miller.
The collection arrives in Louis Vuitton stores and on louisvuitton.com on November 13, the same day the campaign goes live across the brand's digital channels. Print placements began November 5.
The campaign continues the Cruise collection Nicolas Ghesquière showed at the museum in May, and it keeps the same address. Green worked inside the historic galleries, home to one of the world's foremost collections of European fine and decorative arts. The House describes the shoot as a passage through the artworks themselves.
"The Cruise collections have always been about movement, emotion, and the encounter between silhouettes and place," said Ghesquière, Artistic Director of Women's Collections. "For the Cruise 2027 campaign, I wanted to extend that dialogue through a tale of two cities, between Paris and New York, expressing legacy and modernity."
He described each look as part of a conversation with history and imagination. The setting makes that conversation physical. The House also ties the campaign to its travel heritage, presenting the allure of elsewhere through silhouettes that shift from room to room.
Leather leads the darker looks. Alysa Liu wears a textured leather wrap jacket with Art Deco details. A black and white leather Art Deco ensemble with silver accents appears alongside a monochrome black leather look and sharply tailored lines. The House set these modern shapes deliberately against the Frick's Gilded Age architecture, wood-paneled rooms, gilded frames and classical paintings.
Color loosens the mood. Giulia Maenza wears a vivid red V-neck button-up cardigan with two-toned denim pants. Teal and green appear in a sheer knit top and midi skirt. Purple shows up on a bodysuit and a papillon trunk, and cyan on a drape detail guipure trim skirt worn by Amiah Miller.
Chase Infiniti wears a dress with balloon sleeves and floral motifs. Metallic Licorice Sneaker boots add shine to the lighter looks, which the House says bring movement and surprise to the formal rooms.
Accessories carry the exchange between past and present through the series. The new Highline bag makes its appearance here. It shares the frame with a colorful Speedy 30 soft, the Multipass in Beige and the Side Trunk.
The campaign moves through the museum's libraries, galleries and salons, and each look meets a different set of artworks and interiors. In the House's telling, Ghesquière's perspective becomes a way of traveling through atmospheres as much as through spaces.
Print placements started November 5. Louis Vuitton's digital channels follow on November 13.
The Women's Cruise 2027 collection reaches Louis Vuitton stores and louisvuitton.com that same day.
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