Acqualina Launches an Exclusive Collection With Italy's Back Wellnesswear

Back Wellnesswear was founded on the idea that what we wear closest to the skin should be as pure as the rituals of the spa. Each garment is designed and made in Bergamo, a UNESCO World Heritage city, predominantly from natural fibers. The brand has rejected polyester at every level of production, has been a Certified B Corporation since 2021 and is carried at properties including Villa d'Este on Lake Como, The Dolder Grand in Zurich and Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo.