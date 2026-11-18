At a Glance
Louis Vuitton has added a steel model to the Tambour Convergence, the guichet watch the House launched in 2025 as the first of its kind fully conceived in La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton. The new Tambour Convergence Mirror Steel, reference W9ST11, is cased in a proprietary hardened steel and polished to a mirror finish on the case, lugs and crown. For anyone who wears a polished watch daily, the material is the news. A patented treatment raises the steel's surface hardness by nearly six times, so minor scratches that would stand out on a typical steel watch blend into the finish.
The case measures 37mm by 8mm. Hours and minutes are read on rotating discs through an arched aperture with scalloped edges, a shape taken from the interior architecture of the Louis Vuitton Family Home in Asnières.
The steel is rated at 1130 Vickers, which Louis Vuitton places only slightly below high-tech ceramic. It is a grade of stainless steel also used in medical implants, and the House describes it as exceptionally low in impurities, even at microscopic levels.
Purity is what allows the surface to take a very high polish. Paired with the hardening treatment, Louis Vuitton says, the case will keep its unblemished shine for far longer than almost every other polished metal timepiece in the world.
The property that resists scratches also resists the polishing tools. At La Fabrique des Boîtiers, the House's casemaking workshop, each Mirror Steel case takes up to three times as long to finish as the rose-gold model. Every artisan assigned to it has to learn how the hardened steel reacts under the tools and judge exactly how far to take each pass.
The watch still carries the hand-finishing seen across the Tambour Convergence line. Not every surface is mirror. Sandblasted accents sit inside the hollowed lugs and along the fine arcs and circles that outline the time display, while the cambered case and the tapered crown and lugs are shaped for comfort on the wrist.
The first three Tambour Convergence models put decorative craft forward: a fully polished rose-gold model, a platinum model with snow-set diamonds and a rose-gold model with exterior guillochage. The Mirror Steel moves the attention to the case material itself, on a watch Louis Vuitton intends for daily wear.
Between the two rotating discs, a sculpted lozenge marks the point where the hour and minute are read, a reference to the historic montres à guichet that inspired the collection.
Beneath the polished steel is the self-winding caliber LFT MA01.01, the first time-only automatic manufacture movement entirely conceived and produced by La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton. It beats at 4Hz, or 28,800 vibrations per hour. A free-sprung balance with variable inertia blocks regulates it, and the power reserve runs 45 hours.
The movement has 201 components, including the hour and minute discs, and an 18-carat pink gold oscillating weight that shows through the sapphire caseback. The discs themselves are hand satin-brushed brass with a rhodium-plated galvanic treatment, printed with black numerals and indexes.
The front crystal is sapphire with an anti-reflective coating. Water resistance is 30 meters. The watch is fitted to a grey saffiano calf leather strap lined in beige calf leather and closes with a strengthened steel pin buckle engraved with the LOUIS VUITTON signature.
Further details are available at louisvuitton.com.
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