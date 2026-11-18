Louis Vuitton has added a steel model to the Tambour Convergence, the guichet watch the House launched in 2025 as the first of its kind fully conceived in La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton. The new Tambour Convergence Mirror Steel, reference W9ST11, is cased in a proprietary hardened steel and polished to a mirror finish on the case, lugs and crown. For anyone who wears a polished watch daily, the material is the news. A patented treatment raises the steel's surface hardness by nearly six times, so minor scratches that would stand out on a typical steel watch blend into the finish.