Malka: A Taste of Israeli Cuisine in NYC
Chef Eyal Shani, the famed Israeli chef behind The Good People Group and world-renowned restaurants Miznon, HaSalon, Port Sa’id, SHMONÉ, and Naked Tomato, has brought Malka, the beloved Kosher restaurant from Tel Aviv to New York City. Taking over the space previously home to North Miznon, Malka can be found on the Upper West Side (161 W. 72nd Street).
Like all of Chef Shani’s restaurants worldwide, the menu will rotate with the seasons, with the freshest fish, meats, produce, and vegetables sourced from small-scale, local purveyors, highlighting the flavors of Israeli cuisine in its simplest form. Chef Shani’s signature dishes from Malka Tel Aviv, including the beloved Malka Schnitzel that made its debut on the North Miznon menu, is now back due to high demand after a long hiatus. And diners will still be able to find their favorite, classic Eyal Shani dishes, including the Hummus Gargarim and Charred Beetroot Carpaccio.
Set on the bustling Upper West Side, Malka will take over the North Miznon space, offering both locals and visitors to the neighborhood a newly designed space that still inhabits North Miznon’s roots and Chef Shani’s signature design elements like marble countertops and green chalk walls.
The second floor of North Miznon has been transformed into a private dining room with a full-service bar to accommodate a variety of event requests. Dinner service will be offered Sunday through Thursday and Malka will be closed from Friday at sundown to Saturday at sundown in observance of Shabbat. For the winter months, Malka will open Saturday night for late-night dining and gathering.