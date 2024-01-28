Casa Carmen: A Taste of Authentic Mexico in the Heart of NYC
New York City's culinary landscape has been graced with the vibrant flavors of authentic Mexican cuisine, thanks to the opening of Casa Carmen in the bustling neighborhoods of Chelsea and Tribeca. This exciting venture, brought to life by the grandsons of the esteemed Mexican Chef Carmen "Titita" Ramirez Degollado, pays tribute to their grandmother's legacy and the rich culinary traditions of Mexico.
The Story Behind Casa Carmen
Casa Carmen, a name that resonates with the love and respect for Chef Titita's culinary journey, has its roots in the famous El Bajío restaurants in Mexico City. Chef Titita, hailed as the "Matriarch of Mexican Flavor" by Mark Bittman in The New York Times, has inspired the restaurant's authentic and traditional approach to Mexican cuisine.
El Bajío: Half a Century of Mexican Flavors
El Bajío, founded in 1972, celebrates traditional Mexican cuisine and its diverse cultural influences. Under Chef Titita's guidance, the restaurant has flourished, expanding to 19 locations, including the original in Mexico City. The opening of Casa Carmen in New York City marks the family's first international venture, a bold step in sharing their cherished culinary heritage with a global audience.
The Ambiance: A Traditional Mexican Hacienda
Casa Carmen's interior, designed by Mexican Interior Designer Luis Enrique Noriega and Architect Legeard Studio, resembles a traditional Mexican hacienda. Its terracotta-colored walls, handmade Oaxacan "barro negro" pottery, and woven textiles create an atmosphere that is both elegant and warmly inviting, a perfect backdrop for an authentic dining experience.
The Culinary Experience
The Menu: A Tribute to Tradition
Casa Carmen's menu, curated directly from Chef Titita's recipes, offers a culinary journey through the flavors of Mexico. The kitchen, led by Head Chef Ivan Gonzalez, who trained extensively at El Bajío, and overseen by "mayoras" – the elder stateswomen of Mexican cooking, ensures that every dish is prepared with the utmost authenticity and care.
Signature Dishes
Duck Tostadas, Plantain Empanadas, and Enchiladas de Mole are just a few of the many signature dishes that reflect the rich culinary heritage of Mexico.
Pescado "Veracruzano" and Shrimp in Salsa Negra made with charred chipotle peppers are perfect for seafood lovers.
Brunch Favorites
Classic dishes like Chilaquiles, Huevos Rancheros, and Molletes Gratinados offer a taste of traditional Mexican breakfasts.
Casa Carmen boasts an agave-forward cocktail program, complemented by a large selection of mezcal and tequila. The restaurant also features Mexican wines, primarily from the Valle de Guadalupe and Parras region, providing a perfect pairing for the flavorful dishes.
The Visionaries
Sebastian and Santiago Ramirez Degollado, raised in Mexico City, bring their own unique backgrounds to Casa Carmen. Sebastian, with his training from the École Hôtelière de Lausanne and experience at El Bajío, manages the restaurant's operations. Santiago, with a finance background, oversees the beverage program and administration, ensuring that every detail of the dining experience is meticulously crafted.
Casa Carmen offers more than just a meal; it provides an experience steeped in tradition and flavored with authenticity. Whether you're savoring the complex layers of their mole, the freshness of their seafood, or the warmth of their hospitality, you're partaking in a celebration of Mexican culinary artistry right in the heart of New York City. This is not just dining; it's an invitation to be part of a story that spans generations and continents, a story that continues to unfold with every dish served at Casa Carmen.
Casacarmennyc.com
114 Franklin Street, New York, NY, 10013
5 W 21st Street, New York, NY, 10010