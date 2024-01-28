Meduza Mediterrania: A Mediterranean Culinary Odyssey in NYC's Meatpacking District

Raw Bar: A Symphony of Seafood

Blue Fin & Caviar: Truffle ponzu and white sesame elevate this exquisite dish.

Torre de Mare: A towering seafood delight with oysters, clams, lobster, shrimp, and more.

Half Shell Oysters: Diced olive, shallots, and chili-infused olive oil add zest to every bite.

Mezze: Medleys of Flavor

Roasted Garlic Hummus, Whipped Smoked Aubergine, and a variety of vibrant, veggie-centric dishes like Tabbouleh and Dolmas showcase the plant-rich bounty of the region.

Robata: Grilled to Perfection

From Wagyu Kafta to Butterfish with Honey Miso Reduction, each item is a testament to the mastery of grilling techniques.

The Fields, The Sea, and The Farm & Land: Where Earth Meets Ocean

Dishes like Black Truffle Cacio e Pepe, Grilled Branzino, and Petite Filet demonstrate a harmonious blend of land and sea, crafted with precision and creativity.