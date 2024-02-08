A Slice of Tel Aviv Sunshine Lands in Aventura: Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

Chef Sam Gorenstein, the mastermind behind Abbalé, draws inspiration from his Israeli heritage and Mediterranean travels. The menu sings with fresh, seasonal ingredients, transformed into dishes that are both familiar and surprising. Start your adventure with a symphony of small plates, each a playful ode to flavor. Sink your teeth into warm, pillowy pita bread and more than memorable dips like creamy hummus, smoky baba ghanoush, and zesty harissa. Crispy cauliflower florets, glazed with sweet-tart tamarind, burst with unexpected delight. Don't miss the halloumi skewers, grilled to perfection, and drizzled with honey – a bite-sized celebration of salty and sweet.