Miami Sports Bars: Where You Need To Go For Big Games!

Moxie’s is a neighborhood gem that everyone knows about and loves. With indoor and outdoor seating you can enjoy watching your favorite sports teams inside or outside when the weather in Miami is a perfect enjoyable temperature. Their menu caters to everyone as they have sushi rolls, burgers, ramen bowls, steak frites, and even a vegan and vegetarian section for those wanting a more sustainable meal approach. Personally I indulge myself in the Poutine and Blackened Chicken Burger when I’m there because a girl likes to eat. This place does get packed quickly so I recommend making a reservation to secure your seat to watch your upcoming game.

Now, there are other fun and exciting sports bars and restaurants in Brickell that you should try like Stone Sports Bar, Black Market, and Fado Irish Pub as these spots are also local favorites. I just mentioned my top three that I frequently visit and always have a great time.

Enjoy!