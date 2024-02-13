Miami Sports Bars: Where You Need To Go For Big Games!

As a Miami local, I have uncovered some of the best sports bars in the area which makes matching sports a lot more fun. Let’s face it, not all women know what's happening in a football, basketball, or soccer game half the time, or follow team stats - but we still want to be involved. Sports games offer excitement, a sense of unity, and being in an energy filled environment surrounded by sports fanatics is always a win, no matter if you're rooting for a team that’s losing.
Also, going to sports bars to watch a game can be a learning experience as you mingle with people who are more than willing to share interesting team facts that you might find insightful. The thing is, all of these successful players have some incredible stories and make philanthropic contributions that we don’t even know about. I recently found out that there are a number of top football players that actively engage within their community by consistently providing charitable efforts, and that warmed my heart. I want to share with you some fun facts that I learned over the weekend that you might find interesting…
Travis Kelce: Kansas City's tight end, Travis Kelce, is all about helping kids in need. Working with Operation Breakthrough, he's not just donating big but also getting personally involved to provide education and opportunities for kids who are living in poverty. His work has especially made a difference during the pandemic, aiding over 2,300 children with learning resources to help them get the education that they need to excel in life.
Also, congratulations to Travis Kelce and the Chiefs for winning their 4th Super Bowl win this last Sunday at the 58th Super Bowl that was held in Las Vegas. Great game!
Tom Brady: Known for being the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), Tom Brady truly lives up to his title. In 2020, he joined the 'All-In Challenge' to fight food shortage, raising a whopping $100 million for charities like Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, Feeding America, and World Central Kitchen (just to name a few). Brady's commitment doesn't stop there; he actively supports several other charities, making a real impact by utilizing all of his connections and growing network.
Myles Garrett: On the defense for the Cleveland Browns, Myles Garrett tackles social justice and clean water access. Partnering with Waterboys, he's also leading efforts to ensure clean water worldwide, donating $5,000 from every check he makes. He's also front and center in the fight against police brutality, even covering funeral costs for victims. What a stand up guy!
It’s remarkable how many players and teams give back to the less fortunate collectively in collaborative ways. Makes you appreciate sports as a whole, am I right? It’s no wonder that so many people love sports, especially in Miami which consists of Heat (basketball), Dolphins (football), Marlins (baseball), and “Messi'' Inter Miami (soccer) fanatics.
So where do these sports loving fans go to watch their favorite players be superstars on the field?
They go here…
This is by far one of my favorite sports bars located in Brickell. I must say, Batch is in fact my go-to sports bar for watching games because they have so many tv’s on their walls and I always have a good time. This massive busy restaurant and bar is the perfect place to go to watch football showdowns, boxing matches, soccer games, and ofcourse our very own Heat legend Jimmy Butler during the playoff season. Get the burger with everything on it (it’s my top pick) trust me, you wont regret it.
Actually, I just went to Batch to watch the Chiefs play the 49’rs in Super Bowl 58 and here’s a quick video to show you what you are in store for when you choose to watch a match at Batch.
American Social is a local favorite, and that’s simply because it’s located by the water and has an outdoor bar perfectly positioned to allow you to watch the yachts cruising by. The staff is always welcoming and attentive, and, fun fact, they also have a great happy hour. This restaurant and bar has indoor and outdoor TVs for your viewing pleasure. At night, they do have a DJ who turns it all the way up so you can continue celebrating your team’s win after the game is done. As far as food goes, the menu does not disappoint. Their Goat Cheese Croquettes, Spinach & Artichoke Dip, and Buffalo Cauliflower Pizza are my game day bites must-haves.
Moxie’s is a neighborhood gem that everyone knows about and loves. With indoor and outdoor seating you can enjoy watching your favorite sports teams inside or outside when the weather in Miami is a perfect enjoyable temperature. Their menu caters to everyone as they have sushi rolls, burgers, ramen bowls, steak frites, and even a vegan and vegetarian section for those wanting a more sustainable meal approach. Personally I indulge myself in the Poutine and Blackened Chicken Burger when I’m there because a girl likes to eat. This place does get packed quickly so I recommend making a reservation to secure your seat to watch your upcoming game.
Now, there are other fun and exciting sports bars and restaurants in Brickell that you should try like Stone Sports Bar, Black Market, and Fado Irish Pub as these spots are also local favorites. I just mentioned my top three that I frequently visit and always have a great time.
Enjoy!