Coffee Fit For a Queen: You’d expect nothing less from The Real Queen of Versailles.

That was the beginning of Siegel’s journey to the mountains of Guatemala and the fertile volcanic soil of the Acatenango region. Accompanied by her business partner, brand visionary Michael Glovaski of Gloverse , she discovered that this is where high-altitude, organic Arabica coffee beans, universally recognized as the best of the best, flourished.



Always one to put her heart, soul, and mind into her passions, Jackie became a student of the art and craft of luxury coffee making. She learned about coffee bean varieties, cultivation processes, and brewing techniques from around the globe. She discovered that Acatenango coffee beans are the foundation of the world’s finest brews. She soon realized the remarkable similarities in crafting exquisite wine and producing authentic luxury coffee.