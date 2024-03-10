A Local’s Guide to the Best Indian Cuisine in Miami

Rishtedar takes the dining experience to a whole new level with its colorful decor and unique traditions. As you walk inside, you are immediately blown away by the vibrant, detailed decor that transports you straight to India. From the rich tapestries to the dramatic furnishings, with breathtaking lighting and ceiling decor, the ambiance of this restaurant is truly unmatched. Once you take your seat, you are approached by staff dressed up in traditional Indian clothing who offer ladies a Bindi, a jewel sticker worn on the center of the forehead. On special occasions, they will host “Mehndi Nights” where you can get henna art on your hands or watch Bollywood dancers perform. When you have finished eating their delicious food, a server will bring you a traditional bowl to rinse your hands after your meal. This custom emphasizes the importance of hands-on eating in Indian culture. If you are looking to immerse yourself into the world of the cuisine you are tasting, Rishtedar is definitely the place to visit.