Celebrate Passover with Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

As Passover approaches, excitement builds around the festive celebrations, and if you're in South Florida, Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen stands out as the premier destination for an unforgettable experience. With locations in South Beach and Aventura, Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen is gearing up to host a remarkable Passover feast, complete with a five-course meal that seamlessly marries traditional flavors with contemporary culinary artistry.
Situated in the heart of South Florida, Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen is a culinary gem that has redefined Mediterranean dining since its inception in March 2021. Founded by the acclaimed Executive Chef Sam Gorenstein and Pura Vida Founder Omer Horev, the restaurant has not only pioneered the Israeli dining trend in Miami, but sparked a culinary revolution. Offering a chic and modern atmosphere, Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen presents a kosher-style menu that encapsulates the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean. The restaurant also prides itself on its selection of craft beers and wines, with a special emphasis on exceptional Israeli options, making every meal a journey through the tastes and traditions of the region.
Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen invites you to mark this Passover with an extraordinary dining experience, offered by both their South Beach and Aventura locations. Under the expert guidance of Co-Founder and Executive Chef Sam Gorenstein, the restaurant has crafted a special five-course menu available for dine-in and takeout. Diners can look forward to a meal that starts with the Seder Plate, followed by Sam’s Matzah Ball Soup, and includes a selection of Abbalé's signature dishes like the Salatim Trio, Crunchy Cauliflower, and Pomegranate-Honey Roasted Chicken. The meal reaches a crescendo with the Slow Smoked Brisket, ensuring a festive celebration that marries tradition with a modern twist.
Abbalé’s special Seder Dinner will be available on April 22nd and 23rd. Priced at $125 per person for a minimum party of six, it’s the perfect opportunity for those seeking a communal and joyous celebration. Reservations can be conveniently made via OpenTable for Aventura and South Beach locations.
CLICK HERE for Aventura Reservations
CLICK HERE for South Beach Reservations
For a closer look at the menu, see below:
For those preferring to celebrate at home, Abbalé offers a Passover Takeout Package, which can be picked up from both the South Beach and Aventura locations on Monday, April 22nd, between 12:30 PM and 4:00 PM. The package, serving four people for $295 (with an additional $65 per extra person), is the solution for those who want to bring the taste of Abbalé’s Passover celebration to their dining table.
CLICK HERE to pre-order your package
Pre-order by Thursday, April 18th
For a closer look at the takeout menu, see below:
For an unparalleled Passover experience that blends tradition with contemporary culinary excellence, Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen is your destination in South Florida. Embrace the spirit of the holiday in the inviting ambiance of their restaurant locations, or bring the exquisite experience into your own home. For more details and reservations, visit Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen's official website, https://abbaletlv.com/passover.