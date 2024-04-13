Botran Rum, Unveils its Game-Changing Global Campaign: “Capture the Colour of Life”

Botran has inherited a unique perspective on life, one that is more joyful, vibrant, and colorful. This distinct outlook is reflected in their exceptional rum. Unlike other rums in the industry that are made from molasses, Botran has chosen to use virgin sugar cane honey, which adds richness and freshness. Instead of aging their rum statically, Botran has opted for dynamic aging. To oversee the process, they have entrusted three women master blenders who possess the skill of alchemy. The resulting rum is adorned in a beautiful aqua blue color, reminiscent of the rivers, lakes, and oceans that grace their land of eternal spring. This departure from the darkness that once dominated the premium rum market sets Botran apart.