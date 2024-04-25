Fuel Up: Where to Eat at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Rev Up Your Tastebuds as you Explore the Top Eats to Try at the 2024 F1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Pix
F1 Miami Grand Pix Track
F1 Miami Grand Pix TrackPhoto Courtesy Hard Rock Casino

If you're like me, the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix isn't just about the thrill of the races and the electric atmosphere; it's also a great opportunity to indulge in a culinary adventure! If you have the pleasure of attending from May 3rd-5th, prepare yourself not only for heart-pounding action on the track but also for an amazing array of eats to fuel a day full of exploration, cheering, and enjoyment. With over 65 restaurant options available at the Miami International Autodrome, choosing where to eat might seem overwhelming. That’s why I've put together the ultimate guide to help you make well-informed food decisions amidst the excitement—because picking the perfect meal is never easy! Let’s dive into what’s on the menu this year and discover the best bites the Grand Prix has to offer.

F1 Miami Grand Pix
F1 Miami Grand PixPhoto Courtesy Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Pix

Pit Stop Pours

For those looking to enjoy a drink, there are bars located throughout the event to ensure no matter where you are, you can stop and get a nice refreshment! In this Miami heat, these drinks are sure to cool you off and keep you energized for the day ahead. Featured bars include Barsecco, known for its lively atmosphere and cocktails, and Cerveceria La Tropical which brings a taste of Cuban brewery tradition. The iconic Jack Daniel's Bar offers classic American whiskey flavors, my personal favorite drink being the Jack & Coke Frozen. Not to be missed is the Hendrick's 3-Story Bar, where attendees can watch their handcrafted cocktails shaken, strained and poured from three stories high. Other bars offering classic beverages are the Heineken Greener Bar, Red Bull Apollo Bar, and the High Noon Bar.

Hendrick's 3-Story Bar
Hendrick's 3-Story BarPhoto Courtesy Hendrick's Gin

List of Bars

  • Barsecco - The Beach

  • Cerveceria La Tropical - The Fountains

  • Crafted - West Campus, The MIA Marina, East Campus, North Campus

  • Glenfiddich Bar - The MIA Marina

  • Heineken Greener Bar - The Fountains

  • Hendrick's 3-Story Bar - East Campus

  • Herradura Bar - East Campus

  • High Noon Bar - North Campus

  • Jack Daniel's Bar - The Fountains, Stadium

  • Piper-Heidsieck Champagne Lounge - The Promenade

  • Red Bull Apollo Bar - East Campus, The Beach

  • The Local - The MIA Marina, The Beach, North Campus, East Campus

Barsecco
Redbull Apollo Bar
Cerveceria La Tropical

Julia & Henry's Takeover

Julia & Henry's is set to create a buzz at the Grand Prix with a multi-concept dining experience. This collective brings a variety of culinary delights under one banner, providing something truly unique for race-goers. From Cicchetti, offering small plate Italian classics, to Sankuay, which serves up flavorful Latin American dishes, each concept within Julia & Henry’s promises a distinct dining experience. They also feature a bakery and sushi bar, catering to a broad range of tastes and preferences. This culinary collective is perfect for diners looking to explore a diverse menu in one sitting, mirroring the dynamic spirit of Formula 1.

Julia & Henry's - Cicchetti
Julia & Henry's - CicchettiPhoto Courtesy Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Pix

Julia & Henry's - West Campus

  • Cicchetti - Italian

  • Hitchi Haika - Asian

  • L'artisane Bakery - Sweets

  • Osso - Latin

  • Pubbelly Sushi - Seafood

  • Puffles - Sweets

  • Sankuay - Latin

Julia & Henry's - Hitchi Haika
Julia & Henry's - Sankuay
Julia & Henry's - Pubbelly Sushi

All American Feast

For fans of hearty American cuisine, there will be plenty to choose from! Monster Burgers and Fuku will serve up their famously satisfying beef and chicken burgers or you can enjoy some classic Chicken Fingers and Fries from Soulfly Chicken. If you are craving authentic Southern BBQ, 4 Rivers Smokehouse is a beloved destination for barbecue enthusiasts, renowned for its expertly smoked meats and homestyle sides. At the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, they are expected to showcase their famous brisket, pulled pork, and St. Louis style ribs, all smoked to perfection. James Beard award-winner Michelle Bernstein returns this year with her restaurant Sweet Liberty, combining creative American food with world-class cocktails. Along with these beloved South Florida restaurants, the Miami International Autodrome will also feature typical concession stands that offer a range of American food options, tailored for quick-service and catering the large crowds.

4 Rivers Smokehouse
4 Rivers SmokehousePhoto Courtesy Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Pix

List of American Cuisine

  • Cafe Americano - The Beach

  • Cheeseburger Baby - The Fountains, The MIA Marina, North Campus

  • Drinks on Me 305 - The MIA Marina

  • Edgewater Grille - Stadium

  • Fuku - The Beach

  • Global Eats - The Beach

  • Happy Burdogs - The MIA Marina, The Beach

  • House of Flava - The Beach

  • Juicy's Trailer - East Campus, The MIA Marina, West Campus

  • Monster Burgers - North Campus

  • SEED - West Campus

  • Soulfly Chicken - The MIA Marina

  • Sweet Liberty - The MIA Marina

Monster Burgers
Sweet Liberty
Soulfly Chicken

Taste the Tropics 

The Latin and Caribbean cuisine offered at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix will be a highlight for many, featuring tons of local favorites. Taqueria by day and speakeasy by night, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila delivers a genuine taste of Mexican street food with options ranging from tacos and quesadillas to tequilas and original cocktails. One of my favorite local gems Dos Croquetas will be in attendance, known for their inventive croquetas with flavors like Ropa Vieja and Mac & Cheese. This is the perfect snack to take to-go as you continue to explore all the event has to offer. Chef and Grill Master Guillermo Eleicegui brings global cuisine focused on fine meats with his restaurant Ossobuco, that is sure to bring the aspect of fine dining to F1 Miami. The possibilities are endless with Taco Stands located in every zone, and if you are looking for more Caribbean flavors, Reggae Beets is sure to fulfill with their Non-Vegan & Vegan food.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
Bodega Taqueria y TequilaPhoto Courtesy Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Pix

List of Latin & Caribbean Cuisine

  • Bodega - The Fountains

  • Cocina Mexicana - The Beach

  • Conch Crazy - East Campus

  • Dos Croquetas - The Fountains

  • Havana 1957 - The Beach

  • Latin Fixin's - North Campus

  • Oh! Mexico - The Beach

  • Ossobuco - North Campus

  • Reggae Beets - East Campus

  • Tacology - North Campus

  • Tacotomia - West Campus

  • Talkin Tacos - The Beach, Stadium

  • Valhalla Grill - The Beach, Stadium (300 Level)

Dos Croquetas
Havana 1957
Reggae Beets

Global Bites

Love for this sport knows no borders as people travel from all of the world to attend this event. F1 Miami is sure to accommodate these fans by presenting global cuisine for tourists and locals alike. A stand-out is Novecento, where you'll find Italian classics reimagined with a fresh, modern spin, offering dishes that are both traditional yet innovative. If you are in the mood for pizza, Harry’s Pizzeria is renowned for its artisanal pizzas. Created by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz, this laid-back bistro offers a selection of wood-fired pizzas along with a variety of craft beers and wines. This spot is great for those looking to grab a meal for the whole family or group by sharing a pie. Meanwhile, Shakedown Shawarma introduces the aromatic flavors of the Mediterranean, with its vibrant selection of spiced dishes. On the Asian culinary front, Omakai is a must-visit, specializing in sushi and focusing on the authentic flavors of Japan.

Novecento
NovecentoPhoto Courtesy Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Pix

List of Global Bites

Italian

  • Editor Pizza - The Fountains

  • Flat Bread & Fizz - Stadium

  • Flat Pie Co - Stadium

  • Forno Pizza - North Campus

  • Harry's Pizzeria - West Campus

  • Novecento - East Campus

  • Oro Pizza - North Campus

  • That's Amore - The MIA Marina, North Campus

Asian

  • Omakai - East Campus

  • Sando - North Campus

  • Sushi Maki - North Campus

  • Wontons on Wheels - West Campus

Mediterranean

  • Shakedown Shawarma - West Campus, The MIA Marina, North Campus

Seafood

  • Ella's Oyster Bar - The Promenade

  • Food Junkies - The MIA Marina

  • Suviche - East Campus

Harry's Pizzeria
Omakai
Shakedown Shawarma

Sweet Treats

No meal is complete without a sweet treat, and the Grand Prix offers some delightful options. On the menu at Angie’s Epicurean is their luscious, vegan ice cream, served with any toppings and sauces of your choice. Their unique ice cream flavors turn heads, and placed on the light pink truck is their famous slogan "Uncommon Ice Cream for the Curious & Conscious." Popular amongst locals is Italian Vice, known for providing a refreshing escape on Miami's hot days with their gourmet Italian Ice served with fruity flavors. If you want to really indulge, Puffles by Julia & Henry's offers unique and whimsical dessert options that are sure to be a hit among those with a big sweet tooth. Finally for Churro Lovers like myself, I recommend getting a scoop of ice cream at Santo Dulce paired with a large chocolate-drizzled churro.

Angie's Epicurean
Angie's EpicureanPhoto Courtesy Angie's Epicurean

List of Sweets

  • Angie's Epicurean - The Fountains

  • Cold Stone - The Fountains

  • Dippin Dots - The Fountains

  • Italian Vice - The MIA Marina

  • Puffles & L'artisane Bakery (Julia & Henry's) - West Campus

  • Oakberry Acai - The Fountains

  • Santo Dulce - West Campus

  • SDC Treats - The Beach

  • WOW Ice - The Beach

Puffles by Julia & Henry's
Italian Vice
Santo Dulce

Campus Map

Campus Map
Campus MapPhoto Courtesy Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Pix

To help you navigate the zones, go to https://f1miamigp.com/experience/campus-map/ so you can better locate the areas where each restaurant and/or bar is located. This map is also interactive, so you can better gauge where it is you want to go and how to get there!

For your convenience, here are the zones locations in relation to the track:

  • MIA Marina: Near Turns 6, 7, & 8

  • West Campus: Near Turns 18 & 19

  • The Fountains & The Promenade: Near Turns 4, 5, 8a & 9

  • East Campus: Near Turns 3 & 10

  • North Campus: Near Turn 1 & Start/Finish Line

  • The Beach: Ticketed-Access Only, Turns 11, 12, & 13

  • The Stadium: Center

The Circuit
The CircuitPhoto Courtesy Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Pix
Summary

As you gear up for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, get ready for more than just high-speed races; there's a whole world of flavors waiting for you at the Miami International Autodrome. But the experience doesn’t stop with food, make sure to soak in the full fan experience with live music performances, vibrant art displays, and more! Enjoy the best of both worlds — high-speed action and world-class entertainment — all in the vibrant setting of Miami.

Miami
Drinks
Food
Entertainment
Sports

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Resident Magazine
resident.com