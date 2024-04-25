Fuel Up: Where to Eat at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

If you're like me, the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix isn't just about the thrill of the races and the electric atmosphere; it's also a great opportunity to indulge in a culinary adventure! If you have the pleasure of attending from May 3rd-5th, prepare yourself not only for heart-pounding action on the track but also for an amazing array of eats to fuel a day full of exploration, cheering, and enjoyment. With over 65 restaurant options available at the Miami International Autodrome, choosing where to eat might seem overwhelming. That’s why I've put together the ultimate guide to help you make well-informed food decisions amidst the excitement—because picking the perfect meal is never easy! Let’s dive into what’s on the menu this year and discover the best bites the Grand Prix has to offer.
For those looking to enjoy a drink, there are bars located throughout the event to ensure no matter where you are, you can stop and get a nice refreshment! In this Miami heat, these drinks are sure to cool you off and keep you energized for the day ahead. Featured bars include Barsecco, known for its lively atmosphere and cocktails, and Cerveceria La Tropical which brings a taste of Cuban brewery tradition. The iconic Jack Daniel's Bar offers classic American whiskey flavors, my personal favorite drink being the Jack & Coke Frozen. Not to be missed is the Hendrick's 3-Story Bar, where attendees can watch their handcrafted cocktails shaken, strained and poured from three stories high. Other bars offering classic beverages are the Heineken Greener Bar, Red Bull Apollo Bar, and the High Noon Bar.
Barsecco - The Beach
Cerveceria La Tropical - The Fountains
Crafted - West Campus, The MIA Marina, East Campus, North Campus
Glenfiddich Bar - The MIA Marina
Heineken Greener Bar - The Fountains
Hendrick's 3-Story Bar - East Campus
Herradura Bar - East Campus
High Noon Bar - North Campus
Jack Daniel's Bar - The Fountains, Stadium
Piper-Heidsieck Champagne Lounge - The Promenade
Red Bull Apollo Bar - East Campus, The Beach
The Local - The MIA Marina, The Beach, North Campus, East Campus
Julia & Henry's is set to create a buzz at the Grand Prix with a multi-concept dining experience. This collective brings a variety of culinary delights under one banner, providing something truly unique for race-goers. From Cicchetti, offering small plate Italian classics, to Sankuay, which serves up flavorful Latin American dishes, each concept within Julia & Henry’s promises a distinct dining experience. They also feature a bakery and sushi bar, catering to a broad range of tastes and preferences. This culinary collective is perfect for diners looking to explore a diverse menu in one sitting, mirroring the dynamic spirit of Formula 1.
Cicchetti - Italian
Hitchi Haika - Asian
L'artisane Bakery - Sweets
Osso - Latin
Pubbelly Sushi - Seafood
Puffles - Sweets
Sankuay - Latin
For fans of hearty American cuisine, there will be plenty to choose from! Monster Burgers and Fuku will serve up their famously satisfying beef and chicken burgers or you can enjoy some classic Chicken Fingers and Fries from Soulfly Chicken. If you are craving authentic Southern BBQ, 4 Rivers Smokehouse is a beloved destination for barbecue enthusiasts, renowned for its expertly smoked meats and homestyle sides. At the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, they are expected to showcase their famous brisket, pulled pork, and St. Louis style ribs, all smoked to perfection. James Beard award-winner Michelle Bernstein returns this year with her restaurant Sweet Liberty, combining creative American food with world-class cocktails. Along with these beloved South Florida restaurants, the Miami International Autodrome will also feature typical concession stands that offer a range of American food options, tailored for quick-service and catering the large crowds.
Cafe Americano - The Beach
Cheeseburger Baby - The Fountains, The MIA Marina, North Campus
Drinks on Me 305 - The MIA Marina
Edgewater Grille - Stadium
Fuku - The Beach
Global Eats - The Beach
Happy Burdogs - The MIA Marina, The Beach
House of Flava - The Beach
Juicy's Trailer - East Campus, The MIA Marina, West Campus
Monster Burgers - North Campus
SEED - West Campus
Soulfly Chicken - The MIA Marina
Sweet Liberty - The MIA Marina
The Latin and Caribbean cuisine offered at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix will be a highlight for many, featuring tons of local favorites. Taqueria by day and speakeasy by night, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila delivers a genuine taste of Mexican street food with options ranging from tacos and quesadillas to tequilas and original cocktails. One of my favorite local gems Dos Croquetas will be in attendance, known for their inventive croquetas with flavors like Ropa Vieja and Mac & Cheese. This is the perfect snack to take to-go as you continue to explore all the event has to offer. Chef and Grill Master Guillermo Eleicegui brings global cuisine focused on fine meats with his restaurant Ossobuco, that is sure to bring the aspect of fine dining to F1 Miami. The possibilities are endless with Taco Stands located in every zone, and if you are looking for more Caribbean flavors, Reggae Beets is sure to fulfill with their Non-Vegan & Vegan food.
Bodega - The Fountains
Cocina Mexicana - The Beach
Conch Crazy - East Campus
Dos Croquetas - The Fountains
Havana 1957 - The Beach
Latin Fixin's - North Campus
Oh! Mexico - The Beach
Ossobuco - North Campus
Reggae Beets - East Campus
Tacology - North Campus
Tacotomia - West Campus
Talkin Tacos - The Beach, Stadium
Valhalla Grill - The Beach, Stadium (300 Level)
Love for this sport knows no borders as people travel from all of the world to attend this event. F1 Miami is sure to accommodate these fans by presenting global cuisine for tourists and locals alike. A stand-out is Novecento, where you'll find Italian classics reimagined with a fresh, modern spin, offering dishes that are both traditional yet innovative. If you are in the mood for pizza, Harry’s Pizzeria is renowned for its artisanal pizzas. Created by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz, this laid-back bistro offers a selection of wood-fired pizzas along with a variety of craft beers and wines. This spot is great for those looking to grab a meal for the whole family or group by sharing a pie. Meanwhile, Shakedown Shawarma introduces the aromatic flavors of the Mediterranean, with its vibrant selection of spiced dishes. On the Asian culinary front, Omakai is a must-visit, specializing in sushi and focusing on the authentic flavors of Japan.
Editor Pizza - The Fountains
Flat Bread & Fizz - Stadium
Flat Pie Co - Stadium
Forno Pizza - North Campus
Harry's Pizzeria - West Campus
Novecento - East Campus
Oro Pizza - North Campus
That's Amore - The MIA Marina, North Campus
Omakai - East Campus
Sando - North Campus
Sushi Maki - North Campus
Wontons on Wheels - West Campus
Shakedown Shawarma - West Campus, The MIA Marina, North Campus
Ella's Oyster Bar - The Promenade
Food Junkies - The MIA Marina
Suviche - East Campus
No meal is complete without a sweet treat, and the Grand Prix offers some delightful options. On the menu at Angie’s Epicurean is their luscious, vegan ice cream, served with any toppings and sauces of your choice. Their unique ice cream flavors turn heads, and placed on the light pink truck is their famous slogan "Uncommon Ice Cream for the Curious & Conscious." Popular amongst locals is Italian Vice, known for providing a refreshing escape on Miami's hot days with their gourmet Italian Ice served with fruity flavors. If you want to really indulge, Puffles by Julia & Henry's offers unique and whimsical dessert options that are sure to be a hit among those with a big sweet tooth. Finally for Churro Lovers like myself, I recommend getting a scoop of ice cream at Santo Dulce paired with a large chocolate-drizzled churro.
Angie's Epicurean - The Fountains
Cold Stone - The Fountains
Dippin Dots - The Fountains
Italian Vice - The MIA Marina
Puffles & L'artisane Bakery (Julia & Henry's) - West Campus
Oakberry Acai - The Fountains
Santo Dulce - West Campus
SDC Treats - The Beach
WOW Ice - The Beach
To help you navigate the zones, go to https://f1miamigp.com/experience/campus-map/ so you can better locate the areas where each restaurant and/or bar is located. This map is also interactive, so you can better gauge where it is you want to go and how to get there!
For your convenience, here are the zones locations in relation to the track:
MIA Marina: Near Turns 6, 7, & 8
West Campus: Near Turns 18 & 19
The Fountains & The Promenade: Near Turns 4, 5, 8a & 9
East Campus: Near Turns 3 & 10
North Campus: Near Turn 1 & Start/Finish Line
The Beach: Ticketed-Access Only, Turns 11, 12, & 13
The Stadium: Center
As you gear up for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, get ready for more than just high-speed races; there's a whole world of flavors waiting for you at the Miami International Autodrome. But the experience doesn’t stop with food, make sure to soak in the full fan experience with live music performances, vibrant art displays, and more! Enjoy the best of both worlds — high-speed action and world-class entertainment — all in the vibrant setting of Miami.