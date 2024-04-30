Celebrate Mother's Day in Style at Paranza: A New Dining Gem at Atlantis Paradise Island

A Culinary Journey to Italy at The Bahamas

Paranza, meaning "Small Fishing Boat" in Italian, is not just a restaurant; it's a love letter to Italy crafted by the renowned Chef Michael White. As Atlantis Paradise Island marks its 25th anniversary, Paranza joins the elite ranks of eateries helmed by Michelin-starred chefs, making Atlantis the only Caribbean resort destination featuring three such distinguished dining options.

Chef Michael White, a culinary maestro with James Beard and Michelin accolades, brings his expertise in Italian regional cuisine to Paranza. Known for his roles at notable establishments like Ai Fiori and Marea in New York City, Chef White now celebrates the intricate flavors of Italy with a Bahamian twist