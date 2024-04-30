Celebrate Mother's Day in Style at Paranza: A New Dining Gem at Atlantis Paradise Island

This Mother's Day, treat your beloved mother for an unforgettable jaunt to Atlantis Paradise Island is and experience fine dining at Paranza, a new restaurant venture led by Michelin-starred chef Michael White. The latest addition to the resort's acclaimed dining scene, Paranza offers a fresh and sophisticated coastal Italian dining experience, located in the luxurious setting of The Cove.
A Culinary Journey to Italy at The Bahamas
Paranza, meaning "Small Fishing Boat" in Italian, is not just a restaurant; it's a love letter to Italy crafted by the renowned Chef Michael White. As Atlantis Paradise Island marks its 25th anniversary, Paranza joins the elite ranks of eateries helmed by Michelin-starred chefs, making Atlantis the only Caribbean resort destination featuring three such distinguished dining options.
Chef Michael White, a culinary maestro with James Beard and Michelin accolades, brings his expertise in Italian regional cuisine to Paranza. Known for his roles at notable establishments like Ai Fiori and Marea in New York City, Chef White now celebrates the intricate flavors of Italy with a Bahamian twist
A Menu That Celebrates the Sea
The menu at Paranza is a testament to Chef White's passion for the sea, featuring a variety of house-made pastas and an abundance of seafood. Guests can start their dining experience with Crudo selections such as Ricciola with amberjack, citrus Fresno chilis, and basil, or Scampi with langoustine complemented by fennel and lemon confit. The Antipasti offerings, including truffled beef tartare and grilled octopus, set the stage for a culinary feast.
Main courses delve into the heart of Italian cuisine with dishes like Linguine with squid ink and mixed seafood, and Risotto featuring lobster, shrimp, and calamari. The meal culminates with exquisite desserts like dark chocolate mousse cake with vanilla gelato, offering a perfect ending to a memorable dining experience.
Designed to Impress
The ambiance of Paranza matches its culinary excellence, thanks to the award-winning design by Jeffrey Beers International. The restaurant's design is inspired by the stunning natural beauty of the Bahamas and Italy’s dramatic coastline. Guests are greeted by a winding walkway that leads to a breathtaking patio area under a wooden pergola, offering views of the iconic Royal Towers.
Atlantis Paradise Island continues to set the standard for culinary excellence in the Caribbean, and Paranza is a shining example of this commitment. As part of the resort's 25th-anniversary celebrations, guests can look forward to a series of experiential programming and partnerships, making every visit truly extraordinary.
https://www.paranzabahamas.com/