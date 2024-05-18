Moccamaster: Elevating Your Coffee Ritual with Luxe, Innovative Brewers and Grinders

Moccamaster KM5 Burr Grinder

The Moccamaster KM5 Burr Grinder, recently celebrated as the “Best of the Inspired Home Show” by America’s Test Kitchen, is the perfect companion for any Moccamaster brewer. Equipped with a powerful direct-drive motor and 50mm flat steel burrs, this grinder delivers consistent, uniform coffee grounds in less than 30 seconds. The stepless knob provides precision adjustment to achieve the perfect grind size for any brewing method, ensuring your coffee is brewed exactly as intended. Its static-reducing spout and glass grounds container minimize mess while maintaining the freshness of your ground coffee.

Handcrafted in the Netherlands from high-quality materials and certified by the European Coffee Brewing Centre, the KM5 offers unparalleled quality that will elevate any coffee lover's morning ritual​

​