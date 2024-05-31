Glace Opens Second Location at Rockefeller Center

MAY 30TH, 2024 - NEW YORK NY - Glace, the ice cream and treat shop founded by culinary dreamer Sasha Zabar, son of famed New York gourmand Eli Zabar, is set to open its second location as a vintage-inspired truck at Rockefeller Center on Thursday, May 30th [Rockefeller Center's Center Plaza on the corner of 49th Street]. To celebrate the opening of its first expansion beyond its original Upper East Side location, which became famous for its viral S’Mores Hot Chocolate, Glace is offering free mini frozen hot chocolates to the first 100 customers. The Glace truck at Rockefeller Center, reminiscent of a classic American ice cream truck merged with a vintage French Citroën, will serve its newly launched summer menu of frozen hot chocolate, house-made soft serves, and imaginative sundaes.
The truck will offer the new frozen hot chocolates with flavors such Frozen S’mores, the summertime version of their original viral hot chocolate made with frozen hot chocolate and a toasted marshmallow rim in a choice of cup or cone; Fluffer Nutter, made with frozen chocolate, peanut butter sauce drizzle, fluff sauce drizzle, and topped with honey roasted peanuts and a toasted marshmallow rim, and the Glacier, made with frozen hot chocolate, lined with a chocolate crunch shell and topped with whipped cream. In addition, house-made soft serve in rotating seasonal flavors such as NY Cheesecake and Swanton Strawberry made with Oxnard strawberries will be available, as well as soft serve sundaes like the Classic Sundae with toasted marshmallow, whipped cream and fudge; Cosmic Brownie Sundae with a flourless brownie, whipped cream, fudge, and chocolate meteors, and an Eton Mess Sundae with meringue sprinkles, whipped cream, and macerated strawberries.
The Glace truck is located on Rockefeller Center's South Esplanade between 49th Street and The Rink and will be open seven days a week from 12pm-7pm.
Glace is the treat shop serving the iconic creations from founder and culinary dreamer, Sasha Zabar, son of famed New York gourmand, Eli Zabar. Glace offers a seasonally rotating menu of inventive hot and frozen sweet treats, made with artisanal ingredients such as meyer lemons grown on the Eli’s rooftop vineyard, Bartlett Dairy, fresh mint and figs, and from recipes developed in house. Glace recently went viral for its S’Mores Hot Chocolate, a modern take on the classic winter drink. Glace’s confections have been seen by millions of viewers on Instagram and TikTok, and featured by major media outlets including The Today Show, The New York Times, Bloomberg and more.
Rockefeller Center is a worldwide icon, built nearly a century ago by John D. Rockefeller, Jr. as a “city within the city.” Today, its collection of art deco buildings surrounding the world-renowned plaza and Rink together comprise the city’s most dynamic destination to work and play. Under the stewardship of Tishman Speyer, Rockefeller Center embarked on a revitalization to bring new retail, dining, and leisure opportunities to the campus, including a reimagination of the Rink Level completed in 2022. The Center’s unparalleled sense of New York City soul underpins its unmatched art, design, programming, shopping, and entertainment opportunities, maintaining its art deco magic while inviting the city’s brightest and most creative talents to make the Center their playground.
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.