Sip Into Summer: Truluck's Debuts NEW Cocktails and Bar Bites

Take a seat and unwind in style during Happy Hour, completely reimagined by Truluck’s, a restaurant known for serving the finest seafood and crab. Indulge in signature drinks from their new summer cocktail menu, such as the tropical and tart TruStory with blanco tequila or the refreshing Lake Como Cooler, crafted with Amaro Averna, ginger beer, and mint. Complementing these libations is a variety of classic and contemporary Dips, Snacks & Bites, all enjoyed in the sophisticated comfort of Truluck’s bar area. Embrace spontaneity and turn an after-work cocktail into an evening to remember by sampling shareable delights and raising a glass to new friends.
Each Truluck’s restaurant offers a unique flair and flavor, ensuring a distinct experience at every location. To find out more about Happy Hour schedules, menus, and events, be sure to visit their website at https://trulucks.com/
*Menus and Prices may vary slightly per location*
SANGRIA: house made secret recipe | 17
FIRST CRUSH: vodka, almond syrup, fresh lemon juice, berry tea, cherry liqueur | 17.5
HIGH FLIER: bourbon, amaro, lime, mandarin, fresh lemon, splash of bubbles | 17.5
LAKE COMO COOLER: amaro, fresh lime, berry tea, ginger beer | 17
SPICY BLACKBERRY MARGARITA: tequila, orange liqueur, blackberry purée, habañero syrup, lime | 17.5
TRU STORY: blanco tequila, Licor 43, pineapple, guava, lime | 17
BERRY PATCH strawberry, fresh lime, almond syrup, sparkling coconut | 9
HIBISCUS FRESCA hibiscus, almond syrup, fresh lemon and lime | 9
Dallas: Monday - Friday, 3pm to 5:30pm; Saturday & Sunday, 4pm-6pm. Enjoy half-price on all liquor, beer, and wine in the bar area.
Plano: Monday - Saturday, 4pm-6pm; Sunday, 2pm-6pm. Enjoy half-off cocktails and $5 off select wines.
Southlake: Monday - Saturday, 4pm-6pm; Sunday, 2pm-8pm. Enjoy half price on select liquor and wine in the bar area.
Austin Arboretum: Seven days a week, 4:30pm-6pm. Offering half off select bottles of wine and half off liquor only in the bar area.
Austin Downtown: Seven days a week, 4:30pm-6pm. Offering half off select bottles of wine and half off liquor only in the bar area.
Houston: Every day of the week, 4pm-6pm. Offering half off specialty cocktails and $5 off Noteworthy Wines.
The Woodlands: Monday-Thursday, 4pm-5:30pm; Friday & Saturday, 4pm-6pm; Sunday, 2pm-4pm. Offering 25% off all cocktails only in the bar area.
Miami: Monday - Friday, 4pm-6:30pm. Enjoy 25% off all spirits under $25, $9 Noteworthy Wines by the glass, and a Specialty Bar Menu.
Fort Lauderdale: Seven days a week, 4pm-6pm. Offering $5 off specialty cocktails and $5 off Noteworthy Wines.
Naples: Seven days a week, 5pm-6pm in the Stone Crab bar. All Noteworthy Wines $9. 25% off all spirits under $25 (excluding craft cocktails). See bar staff for daily craft cocktail specials.
Rosemont: Seven days a week, 4pm-6pm. Offering half off wine, cocktails, and beer in the lounge area only.
Washington, D.C.: Monday - Friday, 3pm-6pm in the Stone Crab bar. Offering 25% off specialty cocktails and $5 off Noteworthy Wines.
At Truluck’s, Happy Hour is a celebration of flavors, friends, and the finer things in life. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy these exquisite summer cocktails and bar bites, perfect for any occasion.
