CATCH Miami Beach: A Luxurious Culinary Oasis in the Heart of Miami

Nestled in the illustrious South of Fifth neighborhood, CATCH Miami Beach has officially opened its doors, marking a significant addition to Miami's vibrant culinary landscape. This globally influenced seafood restaurant, helmed by the renowned Catch Hospitality Group (CHG), promises an extraordinary dining experience that marries elegance, exceptional service, and an exhilarating ambiance.
CATCH Miami Beach celebrated its grand opening with a series of exclusive previews amidst the excitement of Miami Race Week. The event drew an impressive roster of celebrities and influencers, including Kendall Jenner, who introduced her signature ‘Kenny’s Espresso Martini.’ Notable guests such as Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah, actor Anthony Mackie, athlete Braxton Berrios, and many more graced the occasion, enjoying the restaurant's sophisticated atmosphere and exquisite offerings.
Behind this new outpost are CHG partners Tilman J. Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum, and Eugene Remm. The trio has meticulously crafted CATCH Miami Beach to reflect the essence of its predecessors in New York, Los Angeles, and Aspen while infusing a distinct Miami flair.
"After receiving such a warm reception following the launch of Mastro’s Ocean Club in Downtown Miami earlier this year, I couldn't be more excited to expand our footprint within Miami’s thriving hospitality scene."
Tilman Fertitta
Designed by the acclaimed Rockwell Group, the 23,000-square-foot venue seamlessly blends indoor dining with an open-air rooftop terrace. The design pays homage to Miami's rich history and tropical charm, incorporating refined materials such as bronze, antique mirrors, bold marble, lacquer paints, and rich woods. Lush florals and dramatic lighting accentuate the conservatory-inspired atmosphere, creating a fantastical escape that mirrors the energy and excitement of its Los Angeles counterpart.
CATCH Miami Beach offers a modern take on classic seafood, sushi, and steak dishes. The menu features an incredible Japanese sushi and Wagyu program, with fish flown directly from Japan’s Toyosu Market. The restaurant proudly offers the signature Wagyu Hot Rock dish, a tableside preparation of A5 Kobe Beef from the Hyogo Prefecture, exemplifying CATCH’s dedication to quality and authenticity.
In addition to its exclusive offerings, the menu includes beloved CATCH classics such as Truffle Sashimi, Mushroom Spaghetti, and Cantonese Lobster. These dishes, along with the lively, shareable dining style, epitomize the CATCH experience, combining simplicity with elegance.
Situated near some of Miami’s most iconic waterfront restaurants, including Prime One Twelve, CARBONE, Joe’s Stone Crab, and Milos, CATCH Miami Beach is set to become a premier dining destination. "Securing this incredible location has enabled us to deliver the quintessential high-energy dining experience we're renowned for," said Mark Birnbaum. The restaurant’s prime position not only offers breathtaking views but also places it at the heart of Miami’s bustling culinary scene.
Beyond its à la carte service, CATCH Miami Beach caters to private and semi-private events, making it an ideal venue for celebrations and gatherings. The restaurant’s expansive space and stunning design provide the perfect backdrop for any occasion, ensuring an unforgettable experience for guests.
CHG’s dedication to excellence extends beyond the culinary realm. "From the energetic atmosphere to our commitment to providing great food, great service, and a great vibe, we couldn't be more excited to bring CATCH to this city," expressed Eugene Remm. This commitment is evident in every aspect of CATCH Miami Beach, from the meticulous design to the exceptional cuisine and unparalleled service.
CATCH Miami Beach is located at 200 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139. The restaurant is open daily from 5:30 PM to 11:00 PM.
Catch Hospitality Group, spearheaded by partners Tilman Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum, and Eugene Remm, has transformed CATCH from a standalone NYC flagship into a globally renowned brand. With locations in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, as well as upcoming expansions in Dallas and Scottsdale, CATCH continues to set the standard for excellence in the hospitality industry.
CATCH Miami Beach not only adds to the culinary richness of Miami but also embodies the dynamic spirit of the city. Whether you're a local or a visitor, this luxurious dining destination promises an experience that is as unforgettable as it is delightful. Indulge in the finest seafood, sushi, and steak, and immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of CATCH Miami Beach.
