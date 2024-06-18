CATCH Miami Beach: A Luxurious Culinary Oasis in the Heart of Miami

CATCH Miami Beach offers a modern take on classic seafood, sushi, and steak dishes. The menu features an incredible Japanese sushi and Wagyu program, with fish flown directly from Japan’s Toyosu Market. The restaurant proudly offers the signature Wagyu Hot Rock dish, a tableside preparation of A5 Kobe Beef from the Hyogo Prefecture, exemplifying CATCH’s dedication to quality and authenticity.

In addition to its exclusive offerings, the menu includes beloved CATCH classics such as Truffle Sashimi, Mushroom Spaghetti, and Cantonese Lobster. These dishes, along with the lively, shareable dining style, epitomize the CATCH experience, combining simplicity with elegance.