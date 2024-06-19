Gurumé: A Cozy Korean Tapas Bar with New York Flair in NYC’s Theater District

The Culinary Experience

Gurumé’s menu is a delightful exploration of Korean tapas, where each dish is a testament to Chef Joon Ryu’s culinary expertise and creativity. Traditional dishes like Pork & Radish “Bossam” offer a comforting nod to Korean roots, while innovative items such as Birria Mandu and Oyster Mushroom Tacos showcase a fusion of flavors that are both surprising and satisfying.

One standout dish is the Birria Mandu, which combines the rich, hearty flavors of birria with the delicate texture of mandu, creating a truly memorable bite. The Oyster Mushroom Tacos, on the other hand, are a vegetarian delight, bursting with umami and a perfect balance of textures. Each dish on the menu is carefully crafted to be a flavor bomb, promising an unforgettable taste experience with every bite.