Gurumé: A Cozy Korean Tapas Bar with New York Flair in NYC’s Theater District

Nestled in the heart of New York City’s famed Restaurant Row, Gurumé Korean Tapas Bar brings a unique culinary experience to the bustling Theater District. Located at 313 W 46th St, in the space once occupied by Broadway Joe’s Steakhouse, Gurumé offers a refreshing take on Korean cuisine with a distinct New York twist.
The Ambiance
From the moment you step inside, Gurumé exudes a cozy, vibey, and intimate atmosphere. The interior design is a harmonious blend of modern elegance and traditional Korean elements, creating a welcoming environment perfect for a night out before or after a Broadway show. The thoughtful layout ensures that each guest feels the energy and warmth that Executive Chef Joon Ryu and General Manager Kevin Chand envisioned for their first joint venture.
The Culinary Experience
Gurumé’s menu is a delightful exploration of Korean tapas, where each dish is a testament to Chef Joon Ryu’s culinary expertise and creativity. Traditional dishes like Pork & Radish “Bossam” offer a comforting nod to Korean roots, while innovative items such as Birria Mandu and Oyster Mushroom Tacos showcase a fusion of flavors that are both surprising and satisfying.
One standout dish is the Birria Mandu, which combines the rich, hearty flavors of birria with the delicate texture of mandu, creating a truly memorable bite. The Oyster Mushroom Tacos, on the other hand, are a vegetarian delight, bursting with umami and a perfect balance of textures. Each dish on the menu is carefully crafted to be a flavor bomb, promising an unforgettable taste experience with every bite.
The Cocktail Menu
No meal at Gurumé is complete without exploring their inventive cocktail menu, featuring Korean Soju Elixirs. The Seoul Mule, made with ginger shred, lime, and lager, is a refreshing choice that complements the bold flavors of the tapas. For a more adventurous option, try the Summer Sky, which blends yuzu with sparkling blue, offering a visually stunning and deliciously unique drink.
The Vision
“Gurumé,” meaning “in the clouds” in Korean, reflects the lofty aspirations of its founders. Chef Joon Ryu, a New York native with 15 years of culinary experience, aims to bring a touch of nostalgia through his Korean-American culinary creations. His background in leading operations at Gansevoort Market and Barnjoo shines through in the quality and presentation of the dishes.
Kevin Chand, with his expertise in operational and financial management, ensures that every aspect of the dining experience is seamless and enjoyable. The lifelong friends envisioned Gurumé as a place where guests can savor exceptional food in a relaxed yet upscale setting, and they have succeeded in creating a space that feels both special and accessible.
Gurumé Korean Tapas Bar is a welcome addition to NYC’s Theater District, offering a unique dining experience that beautifully marries Korean flavors with New York flair. Whether you’re a theater-goer looking for a pre-show meal or a food enthusiast eager to explore new culinary delights, Gurumé promises to deliver an unforgettable experience.
For reservations, visit gurumerestaurant.com or book through Resy.
Gurumé Korean Tapas Restaurant
313 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036
917-388-2017
gurumerestaurant.com
Reservations: Resy.com
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.