tán's New Summer Menu: A Taste of Tulum in NYC

By Kyra Rauschenbach
If you're searching for a culinary experience that transports you straight from the bustling streets of Manhattan to the serene shores of Tulum, look no further than tán. This midtown Manhattan hotspot has just unveiled its new summer menu, and it's nothing short of a gastronomic adventure. With the combined genius of Michelin-starred Chef Jonathán Gómez Luna Torres and renowned American restaurateur Chef Richard Sandoval, tán is a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts this season.
“We created a jungle in the middle of the concrete jungle,” said Chef Gómez, perfectly capturing the essence of tán's chic and immersive interior. Amidst flowing neutral-toned curtains, guests are invited to step into a tropical paradise that beautifully complements the vibrant and innovative menu.
Chef Gómez, native to the Riviera Maya, brings his rich Mexican heritage to every dish, seamlessly blending it with the sophisticated flair of New York cuisine. Each dish on the new summer menu is a testament to this exquisite fusion.
The journey begins with a fresh tuna tostada that instantly transports you to the coastal shores of Tulum with its bright, zesty flavors. Following this, the lobster corn chowder marries the East Coast classic lobster roll with the comforting, creamy notes of Mexican corn soup, creating a harmonious blend that delights the palate.
For the main course, the juicy wagyu filet mignon is cooked to perfection and served alongside a crispy, crab-based enchilada. This dish is a beautiful representation of Chef Gómez's ability to adapt his native cuisine to the American palate, creating something truly unique and mouth-watering.
The star of the meal, however, is the dessert. Imagine salted caramel paired with guava sorbet and compote—an innovative and divine combination that leaves a lasting impression on your taste buds.
No meal at tán is complete without their expertly crafted cocktails. “Mixologists are almost as important as the chef,” said Chef Sandoval, highlighting the significance of a well-paired drink. The Reforma Avenue cocktail, featuring red pepper, hibiscus, and passion fruit, with a refreshing touch of sparkling wine, perfectly complements the rich flavors of the courses.
The dessert course is paired with a mezcal-based espresso martini, adding a Mexican coastal twist to a modern New York City staple. This thoughtful pairing enhances the overall dining experience, leaving guests feeling both satisfied and delighted.
Whether you're a local New Yorker or visiting the city, tán's new summer menu is a culinary experience you won't want to miss. With its blend of Mexican roots, New York sophistication, and an ambiance that transports you to a jungle oasis, tán offers a dining experience that is both unique and unforgettable.
209 East 49 St
917.388.2248
