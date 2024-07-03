tán's New Summer Menu: A Taste of Tulum in NYC

The journey begins with a fresh tuna tostada that instantly transports you to the coastal shores of Tulum with its bright, zesty flavors. Following this, the lobster corn chowder marries the East Coast classic lobster roll with the comforting, creamy notes of Mexican corn soup, creating a harmonious blend that delights the palate.

For the main course, the juicy wagyu filet mignon is cooked to perfection and served alongside a crispy, crab-based enchilada. This dish is a beautiful representation of Chef Gómez's ability to adapt his native cuisine to the American palate, creating something truly unique and mouth-watering.