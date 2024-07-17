Miami Spice 2024: Savor the Best of Miami’s Culinary Scene

Get ready to embark on a culinary adventure like no other! Miami Spice is back, and it’s the perfect opportunity to dive into the city's exquisite dining scene. Every August and September, locals and visitors can savor three-course meals at Miami’s top restaurants for a fraction of the usual price. Whether you're a seasoned foodie or just love a great deal, Miami Spice promises unforgettable dining experiences, mouthwatering flavors, and a chance to explore the best eateries in Greater Miami and Miami Beach. Don't miss out on this delicious celebration!
Miami Spice is a culinary celebration that began in 2001, shortly after the 9/11 attacks, to support local restaurants during tough economic times. What started with 54 high-end restaurants has blossomed into a prestigious event currently featuring 254 participating venues (and counting). This initiative by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau showcases the city's diverse culinary landscape, offering both locals and tourists the opportunity to explore a variety of cuisines for an affordable price.
From August 1st to September 30th, Miami Spice offers a unique chance to enjoy three-course meals at some of Miami's best restaurants. Prices are set at $30/$35 for lunch/brunch and $45/$60 for dinner. These preset menus allow diners to sample signature dishes and experience the creativity of Miami's top chefs. It's an excellent opportunity to try out new restaurants or revisit favorites, all while supporting the local dining scene.
This year, Miami Spice is spicing things up with several new restaurants joining the lineup. These fresh additions bring explosive flavors and creative dishes that are sure to impress. Don't miss the chance to explore these culinary gems that are making their debut, here is a list of some exciting newcomers:
Hospitality mogul David Grutman, in partnership with David "Papi" Einhorn, opened Papi Steak in September 2019 in South Beach. This restaurant combines Grutman's high-style design and edgy vibe with Papi's passion for steak. During Miami Spice, Papi Steak offers a unique chance to enjoy its acclaimed menu at a special price. Diners can savor Papi's distinctive kosher-style cut and other specialties like Latkes, Wagyu Pastrami, Airline-Roasted Chicken Breast, Grilled Branzino, Grilled Lamb Chops, Marrow Diane, and Chicken Schnitzel. Experience the vibrant ambiance of Papi Steak, a highlight of Miami's dining scene, during Miami Spice.
La Màrtola, is a culinary oasis cultivated by esteemed partners Paolo Domeneghetti and La Filiale by Martino de Rosa. This gem offers a seamless blend of European Riviera-style dining, inspired by the coastal regions of Italy, France, and Spain. For Miami Spice 2024, La Màrtola presents a delectable selection of brunch, lunch, and dinner menus that celebrate the simplicity and quality of coastal foods through a creative lens. Guests can enjoy the lunch and brunch menus featuring appetizers like Pan Con Tomate Y Jamón Serrano and Homestead Heirloom Tomatoes, entrées such as Tagliolini Al Limone and Rigatoni Al Pomodoro, and desserts crafted by master gelato maker Simone Bonini. The dinner menu includes appetizers like Frisée Salad and Orata Crudo, entrées such as Ragoût Di Pesce and Grass-Fed Lamb, and delightful desserts like Panna Cotta and Flan Au Liqueur D’Orange. With year-round open-air seating surrounded by a lush garden and warm interiors reminiscent of Adriatic coastal towns, La Màrtola offers an exceptional dining experience enhanced by an extensive wine list and a world-class gelato program.
Tuesday & Wednesday, 12pm - 4pm, $35
Friday & Saturday, 12pm - 4pm, $35
Tuesday - Sunday, 4pm - 10pm, $60
Miami Spice Menu: HERE
Located a block from the water in Downtown’s Met Square complex, is an expansive two-story restaurant offering ample space for diners to enjoy its iconic menu items, crafted by one of the most talented chefs. Hell's Kitchen Miami features a ground-floor patio, a second-floor dining terrace, and a beautifully designed interior dining room inspired by the hit television show’s set, with an open kitchen and contemporary bar, allowing diners to watch the iconic red and blue teams in action. The bar serves classic and signature cocktails, including Negronis, Old Fashioneds, the Smoke on the Water served in a smoke-filled lantern, and Notes from Gordon, with a personalized message from Chef Ramsay. For Miami Spice, the lunch menu includes Market Salad, Sweet Corn Soup, Backyard Burger, Chicken Scallopini, Vanilla Cheesecake, and Sticky Toffee Pudding, with upgrades like Pan Seared Scallops and Petite Beef Wellington. The dinner menu features Market Salad, Truffle Risotto, Grilled Branzino, Braised Short Rib, Vanilla Cheesecake, and Sticky Toffee Pudding, with upgrades like Wagyu Meatballs and Beef Wellington.
Monday - Sunday, $60
Monday - Thursday, Sunday, $35
Miami Spice Menu: HERE
Elastika, the latest culinary gem in the Miami Design District, is thrilled to announce its participation in Miami Spice 2024. This modern-American restaurant, helmed by acclaimed Executive Chef Joe Anthony, aims to be a culinary cornerstone and gathering place in the district. Inspired by Miami’s international community and The Moore’s legacy of art and culture, Elastika offers a unique dining experience under the iconic Zaha Hadid sculpture suspended above the dining room. Guests can enjoy lunch or dinner, with highlights such as Tomato Gazpacho, Roasted Ora King Salmon, Miso Marinated Grilled Bavette Steak, and Spice Seared Diver Scallops.
Monday - Saturday, $60
Monday - Saturday, $35
Miami Spice Menu: HERE
For those seeking a curated dining experience, Resident Magazine has handpicked a selection of must-try restaurants. These establishments have consistently delivered exceptional dining experiences and embody the essence of Miami Spice. Look out for unique dishes, stellar service, and impressive interiors at these Resident-approved spots:
Jaya at The Setai, a distinguished dining destination in Miami Beach, is known for its sophisticated ambiance and exquisite blend of Asian-inspired cuisine. Set within the luxurious Setai Hotel, the restaurant features a water-filled courtyard accented with palm trees and lighting, creating an elegant yet inviting atmosphere. For Miami Spice 2024, Jaya offers exceptional three-course lunch and dinner menus. Lunch options include fresh Japanese Leaf salad, flavorful Tuna Tacos, Chicken Panang, Branzino Filet, and Shrimp Pad Thai, with the Pastry Chef's selection for dessert. Dinner begins with appetizers like Tandoori Chicken Samosa and Teriyaki Maitake Mushrooms, followed by Chicken Makhani, Salmon Panang Curry, Thai Beef, and premium options such as Peking Duck and Wok Lobster. Desserts range from Mochi to Vegan Coconut Sticky Rice. Your meal is paired with live entertainment and music by a DJ, enhancing the overall dining experience.
Monday - Friday, Sunday, $45
Monday - Thursday, Sunday, $35
Miami Spice Menu: HERE
Located in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood, Pastis offers an authentic French dining experience that transports guests straight to the streets of Paris. Unique to the Miami location, Pastis features a spacious outdoor garden and courtyard where diners can enjoy the tropical weather year-round. While dining al fresco, guests are surrounded by a stunning enclosed pergola wrapped in black locust tree vines, inspired by McNally's home in Martha's Vineyard. For Miami Spice 2024, Pastis presents a delectable menu that includes lunch options like Onion Soup Gratinée, Shrimp Cocktail, Warm Shrimp Salad with lemon beurre blanc and avocado, and Spaghetti Bolognese, ending with desserts like Chocolate Mousse and Crème Brûlée. The dinner menu features Escargots with garlic-parsley butter, Steak Tartare, Trout Amandine with haricots verts and brown butter, and Chicken Paillard with almonds and picholine olives, with sweet endings such as Passion Fruit Tart and Crème Brûlée. This combination of exquisite French cuisine and a charming outdoor setting makes Pastis a must-visit during Miami Spice.
Sunday - Thursday, $45
Monday - Friday, $35
Miami Spice Menu: HERE
Komodo, located in Miami's Brickell area, seamlessly blends Southeast Asian flavors with the city's dynamic atmosphere. Spanning three stories, the restaurant offers 300 seats across tabletops, booths, and bars, with a modern wood-paneled interior and a lush, covered patio. For a more intimate dining experience, the outdoor floating aeries provide a unique setting. The menu features creative interpretations of Southeast Asian dishes from a global perspective. This year, guests can enjoy a three-course dinner menu that includes Salmon Tacos, Komodo Chicken Salad, Korean Fried Chicken, Mushroom Lo Mein, and Japanese Cheesecake.
Giselle is a rooftop dining oasis that exudes mystique and undeniable allure. Offering a fusion of Asian and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, the restaurant is known for its exquisite design, superior service, and lively atmosphere. Guests can enjoy a three-course menu, featuring popular items such as Miso-Glazed Salmon Roll, Steak Tartare, Bluefin Tuna Truffle Cones (+$15), Mediterranean Branzino, Peking Chicken, Truffle Pomodoro Pasta, and the infamous Giselle’s Pearls & 24K Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar (+$10) for dessert.
Wednesday, Thursday, & Sunday, $60
Miami Spice Menu: HERE
Elevating the Miami Spice experience, several Michelin-recognized restaurants are participating this year. These venues offer a dining experience that goes beyond mere recommendation. Expect meticulous attention to detail, innovative flavors, and a dining experience that will linger in your memory long after the meal is over. Make sure to explore these top-tier establishments to truly appreciate the culinary prowess that Miami has to offer:
Located within the Faena Miami Beach, Los Fuegos by award-winning Argentine grillmaster Francis Mallmann offers a modern take on traditional barbecue. Featuring an open-fire kitchen, a focus on locally sourced ingredients, and the expert touch of the gaucho, this dining destination serves delicious dishes amidst a lively atmosphere. Guests can enjoy grilled and roasted meats, fresh seafood, and vegetables, all complemented by an exceptional selection of Argentinean wines and craft cocktails. The rustic and theatrical plating and design create an authentic experience, juxtaposing elegance with ruggedness.
Sunday - Friday from 6:30pm-10:30pm, $60
Monday - Friday from 12:00pm-4:00pm, $35
Miami Spice Menu: HERE
Beauty & The Butcher, located in Coral Gables and part of the renowned Grove Bay Hospitality Group, features a modern dining room with seating for 160, including 30 seats at the bar. The restaurant blends contemporary decor with the comforts of home, boasting a smooth gray-veined quartz bar, a display of dry-aged meats, warm earth-toned woods, and glittering bronze accents. Cozy booths in forest green leather and artfully-decorated bookshelves add to the inviting ambiance. A private dining room at the back offers seating for intimate events.
Hakkasan, situated within the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, perfectly blends traditional techniques, contemporary flair, and the finest ingredients to celebrate Chinese cuisine. Best enjoyed family-style, Hakkasan offers a unique dining experience with each visit. Signature dishes include Peking Duck and Smoked Beef Short Ribs. The restaurant’s stunning interior features intricate wooden designs and various private dining options, making it a must-visit for those who want to explore modern Chinese cuisine in an exclusive setting.
Sunday – Thursday, $60
Miami Spice Menu: HERE
Drawing from Filipino, Spanish, Japanese, and French styles, Pao by Paul Qui at Faena Miami Beach presents modern Asian cuisine with stunning ocean views. Born in Manila and trained in French and Japanese cuisine, Chef Qui’s modernist approach is playful, authentic, and unexpected. He masterfully marries classical technique with local flavors, taking inspiration from multiple culinary traditions.
Tuesday - Thursday from 7:00pm-10:30pm, $60
Miami Spice Menu: HERE
Check the list of participating restaurants on the Miami Spice website and make reservations in advance. Popular spots fill up quickly, so early booking is essential.
Always call the restaurant to confirm they are offering the Miami Spice menu on the day of your visit. Mention that you’ll be dining for the Miami Spice program when making your reservation.
While the three-course Miami Spice menu is a highlight, don't hesitate to explore signature dishes and other offerings at the restaurant.
Follow Miami Spice updates and specials through their official channels. Many restaurants offer additional promotions and special events during these months.
Miami Spice not only provides an exceptional dining experience but also plays a crucial role in supporting the local economy. By attracting new customers and showcasing the talents of local chefs, the program helps restaurants thrive during the slower summer months. It's a win-win for both diners and the culinary community, fostering a deeper appreciation for Miami's lively food scene.
This year, take advantage of Miami Spice to explore new flavors, revisit old favorites, and support the local dining industry. Mark your calendars for August and September, and get ready to savor the best of Miami’s culinary delights.
For an official list of ALL participating restaurants click HERE
By immersing yourself in Miami Spice 2024, you'll not only indulge in exquisite meals but also contribute to the continued success of the city's dynamic culinary landscape. Bon appétit!
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.