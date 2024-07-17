Miami Spice 2024: Savor the Best of Miami’s Culinary Scene

Miami Spice is a culinary celebration that began in 2001, shortly after the 9/11 attacks, to support local restaurants during tough economic times. What started with 54 high-end restaurants has blossomed into a prestigious event currently featuring 254 participating venues (and counting). This initiative by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau showcases the city's diverse culinary landscape, offering both locals and tourists the opportunity to explore a variety of cuisines for an affordable price.

From August 1st to September 30th, Miami Spice offers a unique chance to enjoy three-course meals at some of Miami's best restaurants. Prices are set at $30/$35 for lunch/brunch and $45/$60 for dinner. These preset menus allow diners to sample signature dishes and experience the creativity of Miami's top chefs. It's an excellent opportunity to try out new restaurants or revisit favorites, all while supporting the local dining scene.