Celebrate a Taste of Summer with Dan's Grill Hamptons

Melissa Ben-Ishay, the founder of Baked by Melissa, shares her journey, the inspiration behind her bite-size cupcakes, and what exciting new projects are on the horizon for her brand. Discover her favorite dishes, the chefs she's excited to meet, her love for the Hamptons, and what to expect at one of the highlights of summer in the Hamptons.
RM: You are hosting the upcoming Dan’s event, Grill Hampton at Clubhouse Hamptons on August 3rd . Tell us about the event and what you are most looking forward to?
MB: At Grill Hampton guests will get to taste the best bbq from more than 15 top grillmasters, cocktails, and bite-size cupcakes from Baked by Melissa, while enjoying live music and a DJ set. I’m looking forward to meeting new people, and tasting the creations of all the talented chefs involved.
RM: Which dishes are you excited to try & which chefs do you look forward to meeting?
MB: I’m excited to try the Clubhouse Surf and Turf smash burger and meet the chef behind it, Matt Chappelle
RM: What do you like best about the Hamptons and have you been coming to the hamptons over the years? If so, please share a few of your favorite spots and tell us why you recommend them?
MB: I love the beach, cute towns, shopping, and visiting my friends. Main Street in East Hampton is one of my favorite places to walk around. I also love Justin's Chop Shop, Mill Road Seafood, the Westhampton Farmers Market, and Schmidt's Country Mart, one of my go-to spots for snacks and breakfast.
RM: What is new or on the horizon for you?
MB: Baked by Melissa has a few fun projects and partnerships in the works that I can't wait for you to check out, including some new product launches with our bite size cupcakes that people make happy.
RM: How did you get the idea for your company Baked By Melissa?
MB: Baking is always something I’ve been passionate about, from when I was a little girl and had to pull up a chair to reach the kitchen counter to help my mom. As I got older, baking for others became my love language. If it was your birthday and I loved you, I’d baked you my tie-dye cupcakes (they were regular size at the time). When I was 24 years old I was fired from my advertising job. That day my brother encouraged me to go home and bake my cupcakes, that we’d start a business out of it. I baked 250 cupcakes that night and shortly thereafter was connected to a caterer who suggested I make the cupcakes just a bite. And the rest is history! Our bite-size cupcakes allow you to try a variety of flavors without the post-dessert guilt trip. We make them small so you can try them all!
RM: . How many stores do you have and any new ones on the way?
MB: We have 13 retail locations in the New York area. More to come, stay tuned. ;)
RM: What is your favorite flavor cupcake?
MB: Right now, our Cookie Dough cupcake. It has yellow cake, cookie dough stuffing, chocolate icing and is topped with cookie dough. So good.
RM: What is your best seller and why do you think that is?
MB: Our best seller has always been and continues to be our signature (and very first) flavor, Tie-Dye, which has colorful vanilla cake, creamy vanilla icing and rainbow sugar crystals. People love the balanced delicious vanilla flavor, and the colors make it far more fun.
