Celebrate a Taste of Summer with Dan's Grill Hamptons

Welcome to Dan’s Grill Hampton at Clubhouse Hamptons! Tonight, we are thrilled to bring you an unforgettable culinary experience featuring the best BBQ from over 15 top grillmasters, delightful cocktails, and the delicious bite-size cupcakes from Baked by Melissa. Enjoy live music and a DJ set as you savor the creations of our talented chefs.

Melissa Ben-Ishay, the founder of Baked by Melissa, shares her journey, the inspiration behind her bite-size cupcakes, and what exciting new projects are on the horizon for her brand. Discover her favorite dishes, the chefs she's excited to meet, her love for the Hamptons, and what to expect at one of the highlights of summer in the Hamptons.