Master the Art of Sushi at Queen Omakase's Exclusive Cooking Class

As you step into the opulent Omakase Room, you are greeted with a glass of champagne and a touch of decadence—caviar, setting the tone for what will be an hour-and-a-half of culinary mastery. Participants are then guided through six different sushi rolls, ranging from the ever-popular California roll to the more complex and artistic futomaki and hand rolls. Whether you're a sushi enthusiast or simply curious, you'll find yourself effortlessly blending professional techniques with family traditions, ensuring you can recreate these masterpieces in your own kitchen.

Under Chef Kamakura's expert instruction, guests will delve into the nuances of sushi-making, including the often-overlooked but vital step of rice preparation. Here, you’ll learn the time-honored tradition of cooking sushi rice to the perfect texture—sticky enough to hold, but delicate enough to melt in your mouth.

The fish? Only the freshest. With every bite, you’ll savor flavors that transport you straight to Japan’s coastal waters. And as you create your own sushi platter and indulge along the way, the experience feels as much about savoring as it is about learning.