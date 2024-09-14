Master the Art of Sushi at Queen Omakase's Exclusive Cooking Class

Miami’s dining scene is about to get a lot more refined with the introduction of Queen Omakase’s new bi-weekly sushi-making class, a highly anticipated offering from the iconic Queen Miami Beach. Located in the beautifully restored Paris Theater, Queen Omakase, already famed for its intimate dining experiences, is elevating its culinary journey by inviting guests to immerse themselves in the art of sushi creation.
This unique experience kicks off on September 19th and continues every other Thursday starting October 10th. Hosted by third-generation sushi chef Max Kamakura, who brings a rich culinary heritage from his Japanese and Brazilian roots, this class offers an exclusive opportunity to explore the delicate techniques behind the perfect sushi roll. Chef Kamakura’s approachable yet expert guidance makes this a fun and engaging experience, perfect for anyone from novice home cooks to seasoned sushi lovers.
As you step into the opulent Omakase Room, you are greeted with a glass of champagne and a touch of decadence—caviar, setting the tone for what will be an hour-and-a-half of culinary mastery. Participants are then guided through six different sushi rolls, ranging from the ever-popular California roll to the more complex and artistic futomaki and hand rolls. Whether you're a sushi enthusiast or simply curious, you'll find yourself effortlessly blending professional techniques with family traditions, ensuring you can recreate these masterpieces in your own kitchen.
Under Chef Kamakura's expert instruction, guests will delve into the nuances of sushi-making, including the often-overlooked but vital step of rice preparation. Here, you’ll learn the time-honored tradition of cooking sushi rice to the perfect texture—sticky enough to hold, but delicate enough to melt in your mouth.
The fish? Only the freshest. With every bite, you’ll savor flavors that transport you straight to Japan’s coastal waters. And as you create your own sushi platter and indulge along the way, the experience feels as much about savoring as it is about learning.
Queen Miami Beach is an experience rooted in history. Once a beloved movie theater dating back to the 1940s, this iconic venue has been meticulously restored, offering a chic, theatrical dining environment. With its grand space and dramatic lighting, it serves as a backdrop to both culinary excellence and live performances. Whether you’re seated in the multi-level dining area or catching a performance by live musicians and dancers, Queen exudes an atmosphere of timeless elegance—ideal for any event or celebration.
From its black Calacatta onyx-adorned bar to the intimate lounge area, every corner of this venue invites you to linger a little longer. It's no surprise that the Omakase cooking class feels like a seamless blend of learning and luxury, housed in such an extraordinary location.
At $165 per person, this is more than just a class—it's a memory you'll carry home. Alongside a certificate of mastery, participants receive a bespoke souvenir bag with a sushi-making kit, allowing you to continue your journey in Japanese gastronomy long after the experience has ended. For those looking to further elevate their evening, an optional wine pairing can be added, offering six hand-selected wines designed to complement each stage of the sushi-making process for an additional $175.
For those seeking an experience that combines culinary artistry, history, and a touch of Miami’s iconic elegance, Queen Omakase’s sushi-making class is unmissable. This class offers a rare chance to step behind the scenes and gain an insider’s look at the meticulous art of sushi-making. It’s a journey through taste, culture, and history, all guided by one of the most personable and talented chefs Miami has to offer.
You can reserve your spot via OpenTable and immerse yourself in the artistry of sushi-making right in the heart of Miami Beach.
Join the Story on Instagram!
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.