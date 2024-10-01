Sip, Savor, Celebrate: Miami’s Sake Scene Elevates National Sake Day

As we celebrate National Sake Day (October 1), Miami’s dining landscape gears up to celebrate the art of sake like never before. Oishii Sake, a Miami-founded brand, is breaking the traditional mold, proving that sake isn’t just for sushi anymore™. With its crisp, clean flavors crafted from Arkansas Titan rice and Blue Ridge Mountain water, Oishii embodies the perfect fusion of authentic Japanese craftsmanship and American innovation.
Whether paired with a decadent meal or enjoyed in a laid-back setting, Miami’s top restaurants are embracing sake’s versatility. From the chic streets of Brickell to the luxe corners of Bal Harbour, we’ve curated a list of the city’s best sake spots, offering a tantalizing twist on this ancient Japanese tradition. Let’s dive into where to sip, savor, and celebrate this sophisticated spirit.
Oishii Sake is challenging the way we think about this classic drink. While traditionally paired with sushi and sashimi, Oishii’s slogan—"Sake, not just for sushi anymore™"—opens the door to an array of unexpected culinary pairings. Think pizza, burgers, and even spaghetti. Yes, you read that right! With Oishii, the possibilities are endless.
Crafted with care, Oishii combines premium Titan rice from Arkansas with the pristine waters of the Blue Ridge Mountains to create a sake that’s pure, smooth, and perfect for any occasion. At $35.99 per bottle, it offers a luxury experience at an approachable price point, making it ideal for both connoisseurs and those new to sake alike.
Enjoy an Oishii Cocktail exactly how you should, in an unconventional sake-sipping setting at , the classic bar with a neighborhood vibe!
One standout sip is the Lychee Sakatini™, a cocktail that blends the delicate flavors of Oishii Sake with sweet lychee and a hint of lemon. It’s a refreshing alternative to your standard martini—light, crisp, and simply irresistible. Ready to make it at home? Here’s how:
2 oz Oishii Sake
1 oz Lychee Liqueur
1 oz Lychee Juice
0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
Ice Cubes
Whole Lychee or Lemon Twist (for garnish)
Chill your martini glass for 10 minutes.
In a shaker, mix sake, lychee liqueur, lychee juice, and lemon juice with ice.
Shake well, strain into the chilled glass.
Garnish with a lychee or lemon twist.
Sip and enjoy!
Location: 19575 Biscayne Blvd., Unit 1109, Aventura, FL 33180
Nestled in Aventura, Toku offers an impressive selection of sake that perfectly complements its modern Asian fare. Pair their Peking Duck or Miso Black Cod with sakes ranging from Honjozo to Junmai Daiginjo. Whether you're a sake aficionado or a curious first-timer, Toku’s curated menu ensures an unforgettable dining experience.
Location: 1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, FL 33131
Osaka Nikkei merges the flavors of Japan and Peru with an exceptional lineup of over 200 sake bottles. This Brickell hotspot brings Peruvian-inspired Nikkei cuisine to life with fresh ceviches, tiraditos, and Izakaya-style plates that perfectly complement the wide array of Junmai and Daiginjo sakes. For an evening of indulgence, pair a sake with Osaka’s Osk-style nigiri—a culinary match made in heaven.
Location: 8 SE 8th St., Miami, FL 33131
Co-owned by Bad Bunny and David Grutman, Gekkō delivers an ultra-luxe dining experience in the heart of Brickell. Enjoy premium Soto Sake alongside a selection of USDA prime steaks, Wagyu Maki Rolls, and Lobster Dumplings. With its opulent setting and expertly crafted dishes, Gekkō is the place to elevate your sake experience.
Location: 801 Brickell Ave., Miami, FL 33131
Known for its bold Asian-fusion menu, Komodo is another Brickell gem. From the Soy Sake Salmon to the Wagyu Fried Rice, each dish pairs beautifully with the restaurant’s range of sparkling sake options. The energetic, multi-level venue is the perfect spot to toast to National Sake Day in style.
Location: 9700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33154
Located in the posh Bal Harbour Shops, Makoto offers an elegant dining experience with an expertly curated sake menu. Sip on a crisp, full-bodied sake while indulging in signature dishes like the Wagyu Filet or Hamachi Crispy Rice. With its serene ambiance and impeccable service, Makoto is a must-visit for those seeking a sophisticated evening.
Sake has officially transcended its role as a sushi sidekick, and Miami’s most renowned dining spots are leading the charge. From Oishii’s versatile flavors to the expertly crafted menus across the city, there’s never been a better time to expand your sake horizons. So, whether you’re celebrating National Sake Day or simply exploring new flavors, let sake be your drink of choice—and discover a world of pairings you never knew existed.
Cheers to sipping sake, Miami-style!
