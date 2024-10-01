Sip, Savor, Celebrate: Miami’s Sake Scene Elevates National Sake Day

Oishii Sake is challenging the way we think about this classic drink. While traditionally paired with sushi and sashimi, Oishii’s slogan—"Sake, not just for sushi anymore™"—opens the door to an array of unexpected culinary pairings. Think pizza, burgers, and even spaghetti. Yes, you read that right! With Oishii, the possibilities are endless.

Crafted with care, Oishii combines premium Titan rice from Arkansas with the pristine waters of the Blue Ridge Mountains to create a sake that’s pure, smooth, and perfect for any occasion. At $35.99 per bottle, it offers a luxury experience at an approachable price point, making it ideal for both connoisseurs and those new to sake alike.

Enjoy an Oishii Cocktail exactly how you should, in an unconventional sake-sipping setting at Bob’s Your Uncle Miami , the classic bar with a neighborhood vibe!

One standout sip is the Lychee Sakatini™, a cocktail that blends the delicate flavors of Oishii Sake with sweet lychee and a hint of lemon. It’s a refreshing alternative to your standard martini—light, crisp, and simply irresistible. Ready to make it at home? Here’s how:

Lychee Sakatini™ Recipe

Ingredients:

2 oz Oishii Sake

1 oz Lychee Liqueur

1 oz Lychee Juice

0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Ice Cubes

Whole Lychee or Lemon Twist (for garnish)

Instructions:

Chill your martini glass for 10 minutes. In a shaker, mix sake, lychee liqueur, lychee juice, and lemon juice with ice. Shake well, strain into the chilled glass. Garnish with a lychee or lemon twist. Sip and enjoy!

