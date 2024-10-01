Sparrow Italia Lands in Miami: Wynwood Welcomes a New Era of Elevated Italian Dining

At the heart of Sparrow Italia is a menu designed by Noble 33 Corporate Executive Chef Martin Heierling, whose culinary prowess is reflected in each meticulously crafted dish. From the Chilled and Raw section to the hearty Butcher’s Reserve, guests will experience a modern take on classic Italian and Mediterranean flavors.

Delicacies like Wagyu Carpaccio with pickled mushrooms, shaved black truffles, and umami aioli showcase the artistry behind the restaurant’s offerings. Meanwhile, the Oscietra Caviar is paired with traditional accompaniments including an Italian polenta pancake, adding a unique twist to the luxurious dish. Pasta lovers will delight in the Truffle Cacio e Pepe Tagliatelle, tossed in a pecorino wheel and finished with black truffles, offering a contemporary spin on a beloved Italian staple.

For those seeking indulgence from the Butcher’s Reserve, the 34-ounce Prime Fiorentina from Aberdeen, South Dakota, is a true standout. Paired with a Whole Lobster Oreganata, crusted with panko-parmesan and garlic, it’s the perfect balance of land and sea.