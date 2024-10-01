Sparrow Italia Lands in Miami: Wynwood Welcomes a New Era of Elevated Italian Dining

Miami’s Wynwood district is about to get even more colorful with the highly anticipated debut of Sparrow Italia, a contemporary Italian steakhouse brought to life by international hospitality leader, Noble 33. Officially opening its doors on October 1st, 2024, at 255 NW 25th Street, Sparrow Italia promises an elegant blend of elevated cuisine, artful ambiance, and live music, setting the stage for an unforgettable dining experience.
Following the success of their London location, frequented by luminaries like Alicia Keys and Serena Williams, Noble 33 is making a bold entrance into the Miami dining scene. The group's Co-Founders, Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha, are no strangers to creating restaurants that resonate with high-profile guests, and Sparrow Italia is no exception.
“Following our most recent debuts in Houston and New York City, Miami was a natural next choice for Noble 33 as we continue to expand,” shared CEO Mikey Tanha. “We’ll be prominently entering the market with four of our unique dining concepts spanning Miami Beach to Wynwood and Brickell, and we are looking forward to connecting with the Miami community over food, drinks, and live entertainment.”
At the heart of Sparrow Italia is a menu designed by Noble 33 Corporate Executive Chef Martin Heierling, whose culinary prowess is reflected in each meticulously crafted dish. From the Chilled and Raw section to the hearty Butcher’s Reserve, guests will experience a modern take on classic Italian and Mediterranean flavors.
Delicacies like Wagyu Carpaccio with pickled mushrooms, shaved black truffles, and umami aioli showcase the artistry behind the restaurant’s offerings. Meanwhile, the Oscietra Caviar is paired with traditional accompaniments including an Italian polenta pancake, adding a unique twist to the luxurious dish. Pasta lovers will delight in the Truffle Cacio e Pepe Tagliatelle, tossed in a pecorino wheel and finished with black truffles, offering a contemporary spin on a beloved Italian staple.
For those seeking indulgence from the Butcher’s Reserve, the 34-ounce Prime Fiorentina from Aberdeen, South Dakota, is a true standout. Paired with a Whole Lobster Oreganata, crusted with panko-parmesan and garlic, it’s the perfect balance of land and sea.
The atmosphere at Sparrow Italia is nothing short of enchanting. Designed by the acclaimed Journey Studio, ICRAVE, the 8,700-square-foot space accommodates 232 guests, who will find themselves transported into a world where every design detail speaks to the authenticity and innovation of Italian craftsmanship.
Upon entering, patrons are greeted by a show-stopping bar with a leathered stone top, setting the tone for a night of elegance. The restaurant’s design features archways, rich textures, and a stunning sunken dining room framed by suspended wood arches, creating a sense of grandeur and intimacy. Candlelit tables, desaturated blue velvets, Venetian plaster, and brass accents complete the sensory journey, while Noble 33's signature high-energy ambiance adds an element of excitement.
Curated by Beverage Director Juan Carlos Santana, Sparrow Italia’s beverage program is an ode to Italian and Mediterranean influences, showcasing an impressive selection of Italian wines, spritzes, and Negroni variations. The wine list highlights producers committed to sustainable farming, featuring varietals from Italy’s diverse winemaking regions, including Alto-Adige and Sicily. In true Italian fashion, these wines are designed to harmonize with the bold flavors of the menu, while American and other global selections play a supporting role.
Classic and modern cocktails crafted with seasonal ingredients elevate the drinking experience, and the bar-exclusive Pizza by the Slice menu invites guests to savor gourmet options like the Pollo alla Vodka or the indulgent Dolce e Piccante, topped with burrata, basil, and truffle honey.
Sparrow Italia is just the beginning of Noble 33’s Miami journey. Following its opening, the hospitality group will introduce Casa Madera, a coastal Mexican dining concept with European influences, followed by Toca Madera and Meduza Mediterrania in 2025. With each new venture, Noble 33 promises to deliver the same elevated dining experiences that have made them a global force in the luxury hospitality world.
Sparrow Italia is located at 255 NW 25th Street, Miami, FL 33127, in Wynwood’s largest hospitality development. The restaurant will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight. For reservations, visit Sparrow Italia’s SevenRooms page, and for more updates, follow @sparrowitalia on Instagram.
