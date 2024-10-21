Spanning the Globe Culinary Bucket List: Five Michelin-Starred Restaurants

Argentine chef Mauro Colagreco has taken up residence on the Italian border, between the mountains and the sea, in a restaurant boasting mesmerising views of the Mediterranean. His culinary creations now reflect the lunar calendar, with ingredients being gathered and dishes being concocted in accordance with the phases of the moon – an ancient practice revived by followers of biodynamic agriculture. He harvests his plants at peak ripeness to create daily alternating set menus based on realms of nature such as "flowers", "fruit", "leaves" and "roots". This exacting philosophy allows the chef to get the very best from his vast vegetable gardens, as well as from his hand-picked supply of fish, shellfish and meat. Delivered by a talented kitchen team, his cuisine is in no danger of falling into routine. As technically flawless as the dishes may be, they remain thoroughly accessible, prioritising flavours that are combined in perfect harmony.

MIchelin Guide